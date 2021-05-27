Genting Malaysia : 25 May 2021 Genting Malaysia Berhad Announces Results for the First Quarter Ended 31st March 2021

FIRST QUARTERLY REPORT

Quarterly report on consolidated results for the three months ended 31 March 2021. The figures have not been audited.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2021

UNAUDITED INDIVIDUAL UNAUDITED CUMULATIVE QUARTER PERIOD First quarter ended Three months ended 31 March 31 March 2021 2020 2021 2020 RM'000 RM'000 RM'000 RM'000 Revenue 623,350 1,955,868 623,350 1,955,868 Cost of sales (812,937) (1,636,558) (812,937) (1,636,558) Gross (loss)/profit (189,587) 319,310 (189,587) 319,310 Other income 44,378 75,265 44,378 75,265 Other expenses (265,344) (290,174) (265,344) (290,174) Other losses (14,484) (19,289) (14,484) (19,289) (Loss)/profit from operations before (425,037) 85,112 (425,037) 85,112 impairment losses Impairment losses (7,285) (346,311) (7,285) (346,311) Loss from operations (432,322) (261,199) (432,322) (261,199) Finance costs (81,991) (85,342) (81,991) (85,342) Share of results in an associate (45,363) (100,108) (45,363) (100,108) Loss before taxation (559,676) (446,649) (559,676) (446,649) Taxation 58,361 (7,267) 58,361 (7,267) Loss for the financial period (501,315) (453,916) (501,315) (453,916) Loss attributable to: Equity holders of the Company (483,591) (417,957) (483,591) (417,957) Non-controlling interests (17,724) (35,959) (17,724) (35,959) (501,315) (453,916) (501,315) (453,916) Loss per share attributable to equity holders of the Company: Basic loss per share (sen) (8.55) (7.39) (8.55) (7.39) Diluted loss per share (sen) (8.55) (7.39) (8.55) (7.39)

(The Condensed Consolidated Income Statement should be read in conjunction with the audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2020.)

