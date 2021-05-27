Log in
    GENM   MYL4715OO008

GENTING MALAYSIA

(GENM)
Genting Malaysia : 25 May 2021 Genting Malaysia Berhad Announces Results for the First Quarter Ended 31st March 2021

05/27/2021
FIRST QUARTERLY REPORT

Quarterly report on consolidated results for the three months ended 31 March 2021. The figures have not been audited.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2021

UNAUDITED INDIVIDUAL

UNAUDITED CUMULATIVE

QUARTER

PERIOD

First quarter ended

Three months ended

31 March

31 March

2021

2020

2021

2020

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

Revenue

623,350

1,955,868

623,350

1,955,868

Cost of sales

(812,937)

(1,636,558)

(812,937)

(1,636,558)

Gross (loss)/profit

(189,587)

319,310

(189,587)

319,310

Other income

44,378

75,265

44,378

75,265

Other expenses

(265,344)

(290,174)

(265,344)

(290,174)

Other losses

(14,484)

(19,289)

(14,484)

(19,289)

(Loss)/profit from operations before

(425,037)

85,112

(425,037)

85,112

impairment losses

Impairment losses

(7,285)

(346,311)

(7,285)

(346,311)

Loss from operations

(432,322)

(261,199)

(432,322)

(261,199)

Finance costs

(81,991)

(85,342)

(81,991)

(85,342)

Share of results in an associate

(45,363)

(100,108)

(45,363)

(100,108)

Loss before taxation

(559,676)

(446,649)

(559,676)

(446,649)

Taxation

58,361

(7,267)

58,361

(7,267)

Loss for the financial period

(501,315)

(453,916)

(501,315)

(453,916)

Loss attributable to:

Equity holders of the Company

(483,591)

(417,957)

(483,591)

(417,957)

Non-controlling interests

(17,724)

(35,959)

(17,724)

(35,959)

(501,315)

(453,916)

(501,315)

(453,916)

Loss per share attributable

to equity holders of the Company:

Basic loss per share (sen)

(8.55)

(7.39)

(8.55)

(7.39)

Diluted loss per share (sen)

(8.55)

(7.39)

(8.55)

(7.39)

(The Condensed Consolidated Income Statement should be read in conjunction with the audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2020.)

1

GENTING MALAYSIA BERHAD

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2021

UNAUDITED INDIVIDUAL

UNAUDITED CUMULATIVE

QUARTER

PERIOD

First quarter ended

Three months ended

31 March

31 March

2021

2020

2021

2020

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

Loss for the financial period

(501,315)

(453,916)

(501,315)

(453,916)

Other comprehensive income/(loss)

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:

Cash flow hedges

- Fair value gain/(loss)

Foreign currency exchange differences

  • Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations

Other comprehensive income, net of tax

Total comprehensive loss for the financial period

Total comprehensive loss attributable to:

Equity holders of the Company

Non-controlling interests

585(2,420)

303,471 285,106

304,056 282,686

(197,259) (171,230)

(166,248) (120,445)

(31,011) (50,785)

(197,259) (171,230)

585 (2,420)

303,471 285,106

304,056 282,686

(197,259) (171,230)

(166,248) (120,445)

(31,011) (50,785)

(197,259) (171,230)

(The Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income should be read in conjunction with the audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2020.)

2

GENTING MALAYSIA BERHAD

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AS AT 31 MARCH 2021

UNAUDITED

As at

As at

31.03.2021

31.12.2020

RM'000

RM'000

ASSETS

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

16,185,589

16,052,434

Land held for property development

184,596

184,596

Investment properties

1,801,199

1,729,677

Intangible assets

4,358,425

4,247,655

Right-of-use assets

747,828

741,623

Associate

1,192,388

1,052,174

Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income

64,232

62,320

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

124,151

118,072

Other non-current assets

101,445

102,250

Deferred tax assets

31,656

31,664

24,791,509

24,322,465

Current assets

Inventories

124,205

121,393

Trade and other receivables

582,166

563,501

Amounts due from related companies

16,997

28,345

Amounts due from an associate

383

-

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

200,000

362,585

Restricted cash

89,667

29,163

Cash and cash equivalents

2,370,216

2,452,905

3,383,634

3,557,892

Assets classified as held for sale

446,624

406,750

3,830,258

3,964,642

TOTAL ASSETS

28,621,767

28,287,107

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Equity attributable to equity holders of the Company

Share capital

1,764,424

1,764,424

Reserves

13,470,629

14,135,312

Treasury shares

(985,868)

(987,934)

14,249,185

14,911,802

Non-controlling interests

(442,191)

(411,180)

TOTAL EQUITY

13,806,994

14,500,622

Non-current liabilities

Other long term liabilities

252,071

312,112

Long term borrowings

8,733,487

9,069,908

Amount due to a related company

11,942

11,577

Lease liabilities

696,283

705,115

Deferred tax liabilities

650,389

707,208

Derivative financial instruments

2,546

2,849

10,346,718

10,808,769

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

2,310,535

2,437,230

Amount due to holding company

15,024

12,919

Amounts due to related companies

24,906

22,015

Amount due to an associate

-

16,733

Short term borrowings

1,438,140

319,296

Lease liabilities

175,008

144,098

Derivative financial instruments

4,198

4,248

Taxation

19,468

20,000

Dividend payable

480,355

-

4,467,634

2,976,539

Liabilities classified as held for sale

421

1,177

4,468,055

2,977,716

TOTAL LIABILITIES

14,814,773

13,786,485

TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

28,621,767

28,287,107

NET ASSETS PER SHARE (RM)

2.52

2.64

(The Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position should be read in conjunction with the audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2020.)

3

GENTING MALAYSIA BERHAD

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2021

Attributable to equity holders of the Company

Fair

Cash Flow

Non-

Share

Value

Hedges

Other

Treasury

Retained

controlling

Capital

Reserve

Reserve

Reserves

Shares

Earnings

Total

Interests

Total Equity

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

Balance at 1 January 2021

1,764,424

(83,898)

(6,939)

1,413,025

(987,934)

12,813,124

14,911,802

(411,180)

14,500,622

Loss for the financial period

-

-

-

-

-

(483,591)

(483,591)

(17,724)

(501,315)

Other comprehensive income/(loss)

-

-

585

316,758

-

-

317,343

(13,287)

304,056

Total comprehensive income/(loss) for the

financial period

-

-

585

316,758

-

(483,591)

(166,248)

(31,011)

(197,259)

Transactions with owners:

Buy-back of shares

-

-

-

-

(21,257)

-

(21,257)

-

(21,257)

Performance-based employee share scheme

-

-

-

5,243

-

-

5,243

-

5,243

Employee share scheme shares vested to

employees

-

-

-

(23,323)

23,323

-

-

-

-

Transfer of employee share scheme shares

purchase price difference on shares vested

-

-

-

(2,737)

-

2,737

-

-

-

Appropriation:

Special single-tier dividend declared for the

financial year ended 31 December 2020

-

-

-

-

-

(480,355)

(480,355)

-

(480,355)

Total transactions with owners

-

-

-

(20,817)

2,066

(477,618)

(496,369)

-

(496,369)

At 31 March 2021

1,764,424

(83,898)

(6,354)

1,708,966

(985,868)

11,851,915

14,249,185

(442,191)

13,806,994

(The Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity should be read in conjunction with the audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2020.)

4

GENTING MALAYSIA BERHAD

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (CONT'D)

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2020

Attributable to equity holders of the Company

Fair

Cash Flow

Non-

Share

Value

Hedges

Other

Treasury

Retained

controlling

Capital

Reserve

Reserve

Reserves

Shares

Earnings

Total

Interests

Total Equity

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

Balance at 1 January 2020

1,764,424

(30,733)

(5,172)

1,560,855

(998,094)

16,206,357

18,497,637

(327,607)

18,170,030

Loss for the financial period

-

-

-

-

-

(417,957)

(417,957)

(35,959)

(453,916)

Other comprehensive (loss)/income

-

-

(2,420)

299,932

-

-

297,512

(14,826)

282,686

Total comprehensive (loss)/income for the

financial period

-

-

(2,420)

299,932

-

(417,957)

(120,445)

(50,785)

(171,230)

Transactions with owners:

Buy-back of shares

Performance-based employee share scheme

Employee share scheme shares vested to employees

Transfer of employee share scheme shares purchase price difference on shares vested

Appropriation:

Special single-tier dividend declared for the financial year ended 31 December 2019

Total transactions with owners

At 31 March 2020

-

-

-

-

(30,145)

-

(30,145)

-

(30,145)

-

-

-

13,982

-

-

13,982

-

13,982

-

-

-

(40,305)

40,305

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(10,492)

-

10,492

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(508,108)

(508,108)

-

(508,108)

-

-

-

(36,815)

10,160

(497,616)

(524,271)

-

(524,271)

1,764,424

(30,733)

(7,592)

1,823,972

(987,934)

15,290,784

17,852,921

(378,392)

17,474,529

(The Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity should be read in conjunction with the audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2020.)

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Genting Malaysia Bhd published this content on 25 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2021 05:22:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
