|
Genting Malaysia : 25 May 2021 Genting Malaysia Berhad Announces Results for the First Quarter Ended 31st March 2021
FIRST QUARTERLY REPORT
Quarterly report on consolidated results for the three months ended 31 March 2021. The figures have not been audited.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT
FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2021
|
|
UNAUDITED INDIVIDUAL
|
|
UNAUDITED CUMULATIVE
|
|
QUARTER
|
|
PERIOD
|
|
First quarter ended
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
31 March
|
|
31 March
|
|
2021
|
2020
|
2021
|
2020
|
|
RM'000
|
RM'000
|
|
RM'000
|
RM'000
|
Revenue
|
623,350
|
1,955,868
|
623,350
|
1,955,868
|
Cost of sales
|
(812,937)
|
(1,636,558)
|
(812,937)
|
(1,636,558)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross (loss)/profit
|
(189,587)
|
319,310
|
(189,587)
|
319,310
|
Other income
|
44,378
|
75,265
|
44,378
|
75,265
|
Other expenses
|
(265,344)
|
(290,174)
|
(265,344)
|
(290,174)
|
Other losses
|
(14,484)
|
(19,289)
|
(14,484)
|
(19,289)
|
(Loss)/profit from operations before
|
|
|
|
|
|
(425,037)
|
85,112
|
(425,037)
|
85,112
|
impairment losses
|
|
|
|
|
|
Impairment losses
|
(7,285)
|
(346,311)
|
(7,285)
|
(346,311)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss from operations
|
(432,322)
|
(261,199)
|
(432,322)
|
(261,199)
|
Finance costs
|
(81,991)
|
(85,342)
|
(81,991)
|
(85,342)
|
Share of results in an associate
|
(45,363)
|
(100,108)
|
(45,363)
|
(100,108)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss before taxation
|
(559,676)
|
(446,649)
|
(559,676)
|
(446,649)
|
Taxation
|
58,361
|
(7,267)
|
58,361
|
(7,267)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss for the financial period
|
(501,315)
|
(453,916)
|
(501,315)
|
(453,916)
|
Loss attributable to:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Equity holders of the Company
|
(483,591)
|
(417,957)
|
(483,591)
|
(417,957)
|
Non-controlling interests
|
(17,724)
|
(35,959)
|
(17,724)
|
(35,959)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(501,315)
|
(453,916)
|
(501,315)
|
(453,916)
|
Loss per share attributable
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
to equity holders of the Company:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic loss per share (sen)
|
(8.55)
|
(7.39)
|
(8.55)
|
(7.39)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted loss per share (sen)
|
(8.55)
|
(7.39)
|
(8.55)
|
(7.39)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(The Condensed Consolidated Income Statement should be read in conjunction with the audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2020.)
1
GENTING MALAYSIA BERHAD
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2021
|
|
UNAUDITED INDIVIDUAL
|
|
UNAUDITED CUMULATIVE
|
|
QUARTER
|
|
|
PERIOD
|
|
|
First quarter ended
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
31 March
|
|
|
31 March
|
|
2021
|
2020
|
2021
|
2020
|
|
RM'000
|
RM'000
|
|
RM'000
|
RM'000
|
Loss for the financial period
|
(501,315)
|
(453,916)
|
(501,315)
|
(453,916)
|
Other comprehensive income/(loss)
|
|
|
|
|
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss:
Cash flow hedges
- Fair value gain/(loss)
Foreign currency exchange differences
-
Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations
Other comprehensive income, net of tax
Total comprehensive loss for the financial period
Total comprehensive loss attributable to:
Equity holders of the Company
Non-controlling interests
585(2,420)
303,471 285,106
304,056 282,686
(197,259) (171,230)
(166,248) (120,445)
(31,011) (50,785)
(197,259) (171,230)
585 (2,420)
303,471 285,106
304,056 282,686
(197,259) (171,230)
(166,248) (120,445)
(31,011) (50,785)
(197,259) (171,230)
(The Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income should be read in conjunction with the audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2020.)
2
GENTING MALAYSIA BERHAD
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
AS AT 31 MARCH 2021
|
|
UNAUDITED
|
|
|
|
As at
|
|
As at
|
|
31.03.2021
|
31.12.2020
|
|
RM'000
|
|
RM'000
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
Non-current assets
|
|
|
|
Property, plant and equipment
|
16,185,589
|
16,052,434
|
Land held for property development
|
184,596
|
184,596
|
Investment properties
|
1,801,199
|
1,729,677
|
Intangible assets
|
4,358,425
|
4,247,655
|
Right-of-use assets
|
747,828
|
741,623
|
Associate
|
1,192,388
|
1,052,174
|
Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income
|
64,232
|
62,320
|
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
|
124,151
|
118,072
|
Other non-current assets
|
101,445
|
102,250
|
Deferred tax assets
|
31,656
|
|
31,664
|
|
24,791,509
|
24,322,465
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
Inventories
|
124,205
|
121,393
|
Trade and other receivables
|
582,166
|
563,501
|
Amounts due from related companies
|
16,997
|
28,345
|
Amounts due from an associate
|
383
|
-
|
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
|
200,000
|
362,585
|
Restricted cash
|
89,667
|
29,163
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
2,370,216
|
|
2,452,905
|
|
3,383,634
|
3,557,892
|
Assets classified as held for sale
|
446,624
|
|
406,750
|
|
3,830,258
|
|
3,964,642
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
28,621,767
|
28,287,107
|
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
Equity attributable to equity holders of the Company
|
|
|
|
Share capital
|
1,764,424
|
1,764,424
|
Reserves
|
13,470,629
|
14,135,312
|
Treasury shares
|
(985,868)
|
|
(987,934)
|
|
14,249,185
|
14,911,802
|
Non-controlling interests
|
(442,191)
|
|
(411,180)
|
TOTAL EQUITY
|
13,806,994
|
14,500,622
|
Non-current liabilities
|
|
|
|
Other long term liabilities
|
252,071
|
312,112
|
Long term borrowings
|
8,733,487
|
9,069,908
|
Amount due to a related company
|
11,942
|
11,577
|
Lease liabilities
|
696,283
|
705,115
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
650,389
|
707,208
|
Derivative financial instruments
|
2,546
|
|
2,849
|
|
10,346,718
|
10,808,769
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
Trade and other payables
|
2,310,535
|
2,437,230
|
Amount due to holding company
|
15,024
|
12,919
|
Amounts due to related companies
|
24,906
|
22,015
|
Amount due to an associate
|
-
|
16,733
|
Short term borrowings
|
1,438,140
|
319,296
|
Lease liabilities
|
175,008
|
144,098
|
Derivative financial instruments
|
4,198
|
4,248
|
Taxation
|
19,468
|
20,000
|
Dividend payable
|
480,355
|
|
-
|
|
4,467,634
|
2,976,539
|
Liabilities classified as held for sale
|
421
|
1,177
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,468,055
|
|
2,977,716
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES
|
14,814,773
|
|
13,786,485
|
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
|
28,621,767
|
28,287,107
|
NET ASSETS PER SHARE (RM)
|
2.52
|
|
2.64
(The Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position should be read in conjunction with the audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2020.)
3
GENTING MALAYSIA BERHAD
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2021
|
|
|
|
Attributable to equity holders of the Company
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fair
|
Cash Flow
|
|
|
|
|
Non-
|
|
|
|
Share
|
Value
|
Hedges
|
Other
|
Treasury
|
Retained
|
|
controlling
|
|
|
|
Capital
|
Reserve
|
Reserve
|
Reserves
|
Shares
|
Earnings
|
Total
|
Interests
|
Total Equity
|
|
|
RM'000
|
RM'000
|
RM'000
|
RM'000
|
RM'000
|
RM'000
|
RM'000
|
RM'000
|
RM'000
|
Balance at 1 January 2021
|
1,764,424
|
(83,898)
|
(6,939)
|
1,413,025
|
(987,934)
|
12,813,124
|
14,911,802
|
(411,180)
|
14,500,622
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss for the financial period
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(483,591)
|
(483,591)
|
(17,724)
|
(501,315)
|
Other comprehensive income/(loss)
|
-
|
-
|
585
|
316,758
|
-
|
-
|
317,343
|
(13,287)
|
304,056
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total comprehensive income/(loss) for the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
financial period
|
-
|
-
|
585
|
316,758
|
-
|
(483,591)
|
(166,248)
|
(31,011)
|
(197,259)
|
Transactions with owners:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Buy-back of shares
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(21,257)
|
-
|
(21,257)
|
-
|
(21,257)
|
Performance-based employee share scheme
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
5,243
|
-
|
-
|
5,243
|
-
|
5,243
|
Employee share scheme shares vested to
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
employees
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(23,323)
|
23,323
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Transfer of employee share scheme shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
purchase price difference on shares vested
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(2,737)
|
-
|
2,737
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Appropriation:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Special single-tier dividend declared for the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
financial year ended 31 December 2020
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(480,355)
|
(480,355)
|
-
|
(480,355)
|
Total transactions with owners
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(20,817)
|
2,066
|
(477,618)
|
(496,369)
|
-
|
(496,369)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
At 31 March 2021
|
1,764,424
|
(83,898)
|
(6,354)
|
1,708,966
|
(985,868)
|
11,851,915
|
14,249,185
|
(442,191)
|
13,806,994
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(The Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity should be read in conjunction with the audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2020.)
4
GENTING MALAYSIA BERHAD
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (CONT'D)
FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2020
|
|
|
|
Attributable to equity holders of the Company
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fair
|
Cash Flow
|
|
|
|
|
Non-
|
|
|
Share
|
Value
|
Hedges
|
Other
|
Treasury
|
Retained
|
|
controlling
|
|
|
Capital
|
Reserve
|
Reserve
|
Reserves
|
Shares
|
Earnings
|
Total
|
Interests
|
Total Equity
|
|
RM'000
|
RM'000
|
RM'000
|
RM'000
|
RM'000
|
RM'000
|
RM'000
|
RM'000
|
RM'000
|
Balance at 1 January 2020
|
1,764,424
|
(30,733)
|
(5,172)
|
1,560,855
|
(998,094)
|
16,206,357
|
18,497,637
|
(327,607)
|
18,170,030
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss for the financial period
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(417,957)
|
(417,957)
|
(35,959)
|
(453,916)
|
Other comprehensive (loss)/income
|
-
|
-
|
(2,420)
|
299,932
|
-
|
-
|
297,512
|
(14,826)
|
282,686
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total comprehensive (loss)/income for the
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
financial period
|
-
|
-
|
(2,420)
|
299,932
|
-
|
(417,957)
|
(120,445)
|
(50,785)
|
(171,230)
Transactions with owners:
Buy-back of shares
Performance-based employee share scheme
Employee share scheme shares vested to employees
Transfer of employee share scheme shares purchase price difference on shares vested
Appropriation:
Special single-tier dividend declared for the financial year ended 31 December 2019
Total transactions with owners
At 31 March 2020
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(30,145)
|
-
|
(30,145)
|
-
|
(30,145)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
13,982
|
-
|
-
|
13,982
|
-
|
13,982
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(40,305)
|
40,305
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(10,492)
|
-
|
10,492
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(508,108)
|
(508,108)
|
-
|
(508,108)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(36,815)
|
10,160
|
(497,616)
|
(524,271)
|
-
|
(524,271)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,764,424
|
(30,733)
|
(7,592)
|
1,823,972
|
(987,934)
|
15,290,784
|
17,852,921
|
(378,392)
|
17,474,529
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(The Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity should be read in conjunction with the audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2020.)
5
|
