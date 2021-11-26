Genting Malaysia Berhad : 25 November 2021 Genting Malaysia Berhad Announces Results for the Third Quarter Ended 30th September 2021
THIRD QUARTERLY REPORT
Quarterly report on consolidated results for the nine months ended 30 September 2021. The figures have not been audited.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT
FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2021
UNAUDITED INDIVIDUAL
UNAUDITED CUMULATIVE
QUARTER
PERIOD
Three quarter ended
Nine months ended
30 September
30 September
2021
2020
2021
2020
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
Revenue
826,269
1,416,923
2,267,487
3,487,701
Cost of sales
(891,853)
(1,207,267)
(2,565,491)
(3,634,060)
Gross (loss)/profit
(65,584)
209,656
(298,004)
(146,359)
Other income
63,731
28,696
204,805
149,419
Other expenses
(243,360)
(300,282)
(766,513)
(800,420)
Other (losses)/gains
(7,474)
10,020
(14,145)
(1,958)
Loss from operations before impairment
(252,687)
(51,910)
(873,857)
(799,318)
losses
Impairment losses
(93)
(179,969)
(31,152)
(541,100)
Loss from operations
(252,780)
(231,879)
(905,009)
(1,340,418)
Finance costs
(95,489)
(67,406)
(277,990)
(271,278)
Share of results in an associate
(30,946)
(61,998)
(126,927)
(240,727)
Loss before taxation
(379,215)
(361,283)
(1,309,926)
(1,852,423)
Taxation
72,168
(364,962)
134,848
(250,916)
Loss for the financial period
(307,047)
(726,245)
(1,175,078)
(2,103,339)
Loss attributable to:
Equity holders of the Company
(289,247)
(704,636)
(1,120,951)
(2,023,014)
Non-controlling interests
(17,800)
(21,609)
(54,127)
(80,325)
(307,047)
(726,245)
(1,175,078)
(2,103,339)
Loss per share attributable
to equity holders of the Company:
Basic loss per share (sen)
(5.12)
(12.46)
(19.83)
(35.79)
Diluted loss per share (sen)
(5.12)
(12.46)
(19.83)
(35.79)
(The Condensed Consolidated Income Statement should be read in conjunction with the audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2020.)
1
GENTING MALAYSIA BERHAD
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2021
UNAUDITED INDIVIDUAL
UNAUDITED CUMULATIVE
QUARTER
PERIOD
Third quarter ended
Nine months ended
30 September
30 September
2021
2020
2021
2020
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
Loss for the financial period
(307,047)
(726,245)
(1,175,078)
(2,103,339)
Other comprehensive (loss)/income
Item that will not be reclassified
subsequently to profit or loss:
Changes in the fair value of equity
investments at fair value through other
comprehensive income
-
-
-
(53,165)
Items that may be reclassified
subsequently to profit or loss:
Cash flow hedges
- Fair value gain/(loss)
383
(400)
3,353
(3,628)
Foreign currency exchange differences
- Exchange differences on translation of
foreign operations
(39,551)
(150,245)
318,263
49,793
- Reclassification to profit or loss upon
disposal of a subsidiary
-
-
(29,287)
-
(39,551)
(150,245)
288,976
49,793
Other comprehensive (loss)/income, net
(39,168)
(150,645)
292,329
(7,000)
of tax
Total comprehensive loss for the
(346,215)
(876,890)
(882,749)
(2,110,339)
financial period
Total comprehensive loss
attributable to:
Equity holders of the Company
(325,029)
(866,150)
(810,496)
(2,029,202)
Non-controlling interests
(21,186)
(10,740)
(72,253)
(81,137)
(346,215)
(876,890)
(882,749)
(2,110,339)
(The Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income should be read in conjunction with the audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2020.)
2
GENTING MALAYSIA BERHAD
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
AS AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2021
UNAUDITED
As at
As at
30.09.2021
31.12.2020
RM'000
RM'000
ASSETS
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
16,222,064
16,052,434
Land held for property development
180,518
184,596
Investment properties
1,828,041
1,729,677
Intangible assets
4,231,492
4,247,655
Right-of-use assets
697,611
741,623
Associate
1,122,995
1,052,174
Joint venture
40
-
Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income
64,889
62,320
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
128,905
118,072
Other non-current assets
50,288
102,250
Deferred tax assets
33,135
31,664
24,559,978
24,322,465
Current assets
Inventories
128,878
121,393
Trade and other receivables
660,523
563,501
Amounts due from related companies
9,654
28,345
Amounts due from an associate
27,811
-
Amounts due from a joint venture
42,800
-
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
-
362,585
Restricted cash
382
29,163
Cash and cash equivalents
4,589,689
2,452,905
5,459,737
3,557,892
Assets classified as held for sale
127,678
406,750
5,587,415
3,964,642
TOTAL ASSETS
30,147,393
28,287,107
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Equity attributable to equity holders of the Company
Share capital
1,764,424
1,764,424
Reserves
12,831,888
14,135,312
Treasury shares
(985,868)
(987,934)
13,610,444
14,911,802
Non-controlling interests
(483,433)
(411,180)
TOTAL EQUITY
13,127,011
14,500,622
Non-current liabilities
Other long term liabilities
238,939
312,112
Long term borrowings
12,905,979
9,069,908
Amount due to a related company
12,067
11,577
Lease liabilities
652,917
705,115
Deferred tax liabilities
600,952
707,208
Derivative financial instruments
869
2,849
14,411,723
10,808,769
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
2,229,879
2,437,230
Amount due to holding company
5,721
12,919
Amounts due to related companies
17,475
22,015
Amount due to an associate
-
16,733
Short term borrowings
203,803
319,296
Lease liabilities
110,978
144,098
Derivative financial instruments
3,051
4,248
Taxation
30,328
20,000
2,601,235
2,976,539
Liabilities classified as held for sale
7,424
1,177
2,608,659
2,977,716
TOTAL LIABILITIES
17,020,382
13,786,485
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
30,147,393
28,287,107
NET ASSETS PER SHARE (RM)
2.41
2.64
(The Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position should be read in conjunction with the audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2020.)
3
GENTING MALAYSIA BERHAD
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2021
Attributable to equity holders of the Company
Fair
Cash Flow
Non-
Share
Value
Hedges
Other
Treasury
Retained
controlling
Capital
Reserve
Reserve
Reserves
Shares
Earnings
Total
Interests
Total Equity
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
Balance at 1 January 2021
1,764,424
(83,898)
(6,939)
1,413,025
(987,934)
12,813,124
14,911,802
(411,180)
14,500,622
Loss for the financial period
-
-
-
-
-
(1,120,951)
(1,120,951)
(54,127)
(1,175,078)
Other comprehensive income/(loss)
-
-
3,353
307,102
-
-
310,455
(18,126)
292,329
Total comprehensive income/(loss) for the
financial period
-
-
3,353
307,102
-
(1,120,951)
(810,496)
(72,253)
(882,749)
Transactions with owners:
Buy-back of shares
-
-
-
-
(21,257)
-
(21,257)
-
(21,257)
Performance-based employee share scheme
-
-
-
10,750
-
-
10,750
-
10,750
Employee share scheme shares vested to
employees
-
-
-
(23,323)
23,323
-
-
-
-
Transfer of employee share scheme shares
purchase price difference on shares vested
-
-
-
(2,737)
-
2,737
-
-
-
Appropriation:
Special single-tier dividend declared for the
financial year ended 31 December 2020
-
-
-
-
-
(480,355)
(480,355)
-
(480,355)
Total transactions with owners
-
-
-
(15,310)
2,066
(477,618)
(490,862)
-
(490,862)
At 30 September 2021
1,764,424
(83,898)
(3,586)
1,704,817
(985,868)
11,214,555
13,610,444
(483,433)
13,127,011
(The Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity should be read in conjunction with the audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2020.)
4
GENTING MALAYSIA BERHAD
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (CONT'D)
FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2020
Attributable to equity holders of the Company
Non-
Fair
Cash Flow
Other
Treasury
Retained
controlling
Share Capital
Value Reserve Hedges Reserve
Reserves
Shares
Earnings
Total
Interests
Total Equity
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
RM'000
Balance at 1 January 2020
1,764,424
(30,733)
(5,172)
1,560,855
(998,094)
16,206,357
18,497,637
(327,607)
18,170,030
Loss for the financial period
-
-
-
-
-
(2,023,014)
(2,023,014)
(80,325)
(2,103,339)
Other comprehensive (loss)/income
-
(53,165)
(3,628)
50,605
-
-
(6,188)
(812)
(7,000)
Total comprehensive (loss)/income for the
financial period
-
(53,165)
(3,628)
50,605
-
(2,023,014)
(2,029,202)
(81,137)
(2,110,339)
Transactions with owners:
Buy-back of shares
Performance-based employee share scheme
Employee share scheme shares vested to employees
Transfer of employee share scheme shares purchase price difference on shares vested
Appropriation:
Special single-tier dividend declared for the financial year ended 31 December 2019
Final single-tier dividend declared for the financial year ended 31 December 2019
Final single-tier dividend declared for the financial year ended 31 December 2019
Total transactions with owners
At 30 September 2020
-
-
-
-
(30,145)
-
(30,145)
-
(30,145)
-
-
-
28,272
-
-
28,272
-
28,272
-
-
-
(40,305)
40,305
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(10,492)
-
10,492
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(508,108)
(508,108)
-
(508,108)
-
-
-
-
-
(282,662)
(282,662)
-
(282,662)
-
-
-
-
-
(339,194)
(339,194)
-
(339,194)
-
-
-
(22,525)
10,160
(1,119,472)
(1,131,837)
-
(1,131,837)
1,764,424
(83,898)
(8,800)
1,588,935
(987,934)
13,063,871
15,336,598
(408,744)
14,927,854
(The Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity should be read in conjunction with the audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2020.)
5
