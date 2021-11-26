Genting Malaysia Berhad : 25 November 2021 Genting Malaysia Berhad Announces Results for the Third Quarter Ended 30th September 2021

THIRD QUARTERLY REPORT

Quarterly report on consolidated results for the nine months ended 30 September 2021. The figures have not been audited.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2021

UNAUDITED INDIVIDUAL UNAUDITED CUMULATIVE QUARTER PERIOD Three quarter ended Nine months ended 30 September 30 September 2021 2020 2021 2020 RM'000 RM'000 RM'000 RM'000 Revenue 826,269 1,416,923 2,267,487 3,487,701 Cost of sales (891,853) (1,207,267) (2,565,491) (3,634,060) Gross (loss)/profit (65,584) 209,656 (298,004) (146,359) Other income 63,731 28,696 204,805 149,419 Other expenses (243,360) (300,282) (766,513) (800,420) Other (losses)/gains (7,474) 10,020 (14,145) (1,958) Loss from operations before impairment (252,687) (51,910) (873,857) (799,318) losses Impairment losses (93) (179,969) (31,152) (541,100) Loss from operations (252,780) (231,879) (905,009) (1,340,418) Finance costs (95,489) (67,406) (277,990) (271,278) Share of results in an associate (30,946) (61,998) (126,927) (240,727) Loss before taxation (379,215) (361,283) (1,309,926) (1,852,423) Taxation 72,168 (364,962) 134,848 (250,916) Loss for the financial period (307,047) (726,245) (1,175,078) (2,103,339) Loss attributable to: Equity holders of the Company (289,247) (704,636) (1,120,951) (2,023,014) Non-controlling interests (17,800) (21,609) (54,127) (80,325) (307,047) (726,245) (1,175,078) (2,103,339) Loss per share attributable to equity holders of the Company: Basic loss per share (sen) (5.12) (12.46) (19.83) (35.79) Diluted loss per share (sen) (5.12) (12.46) (19.83) (35.79)

(The Condensed Consolidated Income Statement should be read in conjunction with the audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2020.)

