  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Malaysia
  4. BURSA MALAYSIA
  5. Genting Malaysia Berhad
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GENM   MYL4715OO008

GENTING MALAYSIA BERHAD

(GENM)
ChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Genting Malaysia Berhad : 25 November 2021 Genting Malaysia Berhad Announces Results for the Third Quarter Ended 30th September 2021

11/26/2021 | 02:30am EST
THIRD QUARTERLY REPORT

Quarterly report on consolidated results for the nine months ended 30 September 2021. The figures have not been audited.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2021

UNAUDITED INDIVIDUAL

UNAUDITED CUMULATIVE

QUARTER

PERIOD

Three quarter ended

Nine months ended

30 September

30 September

2021

2020

2021

2020

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

Revenue

826,269

1,416,923

2,267,487

3,487,701

Cost of sales

(891,853)

(1,207,267)

(2,565,491)

(3,634,060)

Gross (loss)/profit

(65,584)

209,656

(298,004)

(146,359)

Other income

63,731

28,696

204,805

149,419

Other expenses

(243,360)

(300,282)

(766,513)

(800,420)

Other (losses)/gains

(7,474)

10,020

(14,145)

(1,958)

Loss from operations before impairment

(252,687)

(51,910)

(873,857)

(799,318)

losses

Impairment losses

(93)

(179,969)

(31,152)

(541,100)

Loss from operations

(252,780)

(231,879)

(905,009)

(1,340,418)

Finance costs

(95,489)

(67,406)

(277,990)

(271,278)

Share of results in an associate

(30,946)

(61,998)

(126,927)

(240,727)

Loss before taxation

(379,215)

(361,283)

(1,309,926)

(1,852,423)

Taxation

72,168

(364,962)

134,848

(250,916)

Loss for the financial period

(307,047)

(726,245)

(1,175,078)

(2,103,339)

Loss attributable to:

Equity holders of the Company

(289,247)

(704,636)

(1,120,951)

(2,023,014)

Non-controlling interests

(17,800)

(21,609)

(54,127)

(80,325)

(307,047)

(726,245)

(1,175,078)

(2,103,339)

Loss per share attributable

to equity holders of the Company:

Basic loss per share (sen)

(5.12)

(12.46)

(19.83)

(35.79)

Diluted loss per share (sen)

(5.12)

(12.46)

(19.83)

(35.79)

(The Condensed Consolidated Income Statement should be read in conjunction with the audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2020.)

1

GENTING MALAYSIA BERHAD

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2021

UNAUDITED INDIVIDUAL

UNAUDITED CUMULATIVE

QUARTER

PERIOD

Third quarter ended

Nine months ended

30 September

30 September

2021

2020

2021

2020

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

Loss for the financial period

(307,047)

(726,245)

(1,175,078)

(2,103,339)

Other comprehensive (loss)/income

Item that will not be reclassified

subsequently to profit or loss:

Changes in the fair value of equity

investments at fair value through other

comprehensive income

-

-

-

(53,165)

Items that may be reclassified

subsequently to profit or loss:

Cash flow hedges

- Fair value gain/(loss)

383

(400)

3,353

(3,628)

Foreign currency exchange differences

- Exchange differences on translation of

foreign operations

(39,551)

(150,245)

318,263

49,793

- Reclassification to profit or loss upon

disposal of a subsidiary

-

-

(29,287)

-

(39,551)

(150,245)

288,976

49,793

Other comprehensive (loss)/income, net

(39,168)

(150,645)

292,329

(7,000)

of tax

Total comprehensive loss for the

(346,215)

(876,890)

(882,749)

(2,110,339)

financial period

Total comprehensive loss

attributable to:

Equity holders of the Company

(325,029)

(866,150)

(810,496)

(2,029,202)

Non-controlling interests

(21,186)

(10,740)

(72,253)

(81,137)

(346,215)

(876,890)

(882,749)

(2,110,339)

(The Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income should be read in conjunction with the audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2020.)

2

GENTING MALAYSIA BERHAD

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AS AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2021

UNAUDITED

As at

As at

30.09.2021

31.12.2020

RM'000

RM'000

ASSETS

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

16,222,064

16,052,434

Land held for property development

180,518

184,596

Investment properties

1,828,041

1,729,677

Intangible assets

4,231,492

4,247,655

Right-of-use assets

697,611

741,623

Associate

1,122,995

1,052,174

Joint venture

40

-

Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income

64,889

62,320

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

128,905

118,072

Other non-current assets

50,288

102,250

Deferred tax assets

33,135

31,664

24,559,978

24,322,465

Current assets

Inventories

128,878

121,393

Trade and other receivables

660,523

563,501

Amounts due from related companies

9,654

28,345

Amounts due from an associate

27,811

-

Amounts due from a joint venture

42,800

-

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

-

362,585

Restricted cash

382

29,163

Cash and cash equivalents

4,589,689

2,452,905

5,459,737

3,557,892

Assets classified as held for sale

127,678

406,750

5,587,415

3,964,642

TOTAL ASSETS

30,147,393

28,287,107

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Equity attributable to equity holders of the Company

Share capital

1,764,424

1,764,424

Reserves

12,831,888

14,135,312

Treasury shares

(985,868)

(987,934)

13,610,444

14,911,802

Non-controlling interests

(483,433)

(411,180)

TOTAL EQUITY

13,127,011

14,500,622

Non-current liabilities

Other long term liabilities

238,939

312,112

Long term borrowings

12,905,979

9,069,908

Amount due to a related company

12,067

11,577

Lease liabilities

652,917

705,115

Deferred tax liabilities

600,952

707,208

Derivative financial instruments

869

2,849

14,411,723

10,808,769

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

2,229,879

2,437,230

Amount due to holding company

5,721

12,919

Amounts due to related companies

17,475

22,015

Amount due to an associate

-

16,733

Short term borrowings

203,803

319,296

Lease liabilities

110,978

144,098

Derivative financial instruments

3,051

4,248

Taxation

30,328

20,000

2,601,235

2,976,539

Liabilities classified as held for sale

7,424

1,177

2,608,659

2,977,716

TOTAL LIABILITIES

17,020,382

13,786,485

TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

30,147,393

28,287,107

NET ASSETS PER SHARE (RM)

2.41

2.64

(The Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position should be read in conjunction with the audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2020.)

3

GENTING MALAYSIA BERHAD

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2021

Attributable to equity holders of the Company

Fair

Cash Flow

Non-

Share

Value

Hedges

Other

Treasury

Retained

controlling

Capital

Reserve

Reserve

Reserves

Shares

Earnings

Total

Interests

Total Equity

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

Balance at 1 January 2021

1,764,424

(83,898)

(6,939)

1,413,025

(987,934)

12,813,124

14,911,802

(411,180)

14,500,622

Loss for the financial period

-

-

-

-

-

(1,120,951)

(1,120,951)

(54,127)

(1,175,078)

Other comprehensive income/(loss)

-

-

3,353

307,102

-

-

310,455

(18,126)

292,329

Total comprehensive income/(loss) for the

financial period

-

-

3,353

307,102

-

(1,120,951)

(810,496)

(72,253)

(882,749)

Transactions with owners:

Buy-back of shares

-

-

-

-

(21,257)

-

(21,257)

-

(21,257)

Performance-based employee share scheme

-

-

-

10,750

-

-

10,750

-

10,750

Employee share scheme shares vested to

employees

-

-

-

(23,323)

23,323

-

-

-

-

Transfer of employee share scheme shares

purchase price difference on shares vested

-

-

-

(2,737)

-

2,737

-

-

-

Appropriation:

Special single-tier dividend declared for the

financial year ended 31 December 2020

-

-

-

-

-

(480,355)

(480,355)

-

(480,355)

Total transactions with owners

-

-

-

(15,310)

2,066

(477,618)

(490,862)

-

(490,862)

At 30 September 2021

1,764,424

(83,898)

(3,586)

1,704,817

(985,868)

11,214,555

13,610,444

(483,433)

13,127,011

(The Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity should be read in conjunction with the audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2020.)

4

GENTING MALAYSIA BERHAD

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (CONT'D)

FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2020

Attributable to equity holders of the Company

Non-

Fair

Cash Flow

Other

Treasury

Retained

controlling

Share Capital

Value Reserve Hedges Reserve

Reserves

Shares

Earnings

Total

Interests

Total Equity

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

RM'000

Balance at 1 January 2020

1,764,424

(30,733)

(5,172)

1,560,855

(998,094)

16,206,357

18,497,637

(327,607)

18,170,030

Loss for the financial period

-

-

-

-

-

(2,023,014)

(2,023,014)

(80,325)

(2,103,339)

Other comprehensive (loss)/income

-

(53,165)

(3,628)

50,605

-

-

(6,188)

(812)

(7,000)

Total comprehensive (loss)/income for the

financial period

-

(53,165)

(3,628)

50,605

-

(2,023,014)

(2,029,202)

(81,137)

(2,110,339)

Transactions with owners:

Buy-back of shares

Performance-based employee share scheme

Employee share scheme shares vested to employees

Transfer of employee share scheme shares purchase price difference on shares vested

Appropriation:

Special single-tier dividend declared for the financial year ended 31 December 2019

Final single-tier dividend declared for the financial year ended 31 December 2019

Final single-tier dividend declared for the financial year ended 31 December 2019

Total transactions with owners

At 30 September 2020

-

-

-

-

(30,145)

-

(30,145)

-

(30,145)

-

-

-

28,272

-

-

28,272

-

28,272

-

-

-

(40,305)

40,305

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(10,492)

-

10,492

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(508,108)

(508,108)

-

(508,108)

-

-

-

-

-

(282,662)

(282,662)

-

(282,662)

-

-

-

-

-

(339,194)

(339,194)

-

(339,194)

-

-

-

(22,525)

10,160

(1,119,472)

(1,131,837)

-

(1,131,837)

1,764,424

(83,898)

(8,800)

1,588,935

(987,934)

13,063,871

15,336,598

(408,744)

14,927,854

(The Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity should be read in conjunction with the audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2020.)

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Genting Malaysia Bhd published this content on 25 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2021 07:29:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
