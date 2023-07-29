Gentlemen's Equity invites you for the 2022 annual general meeting

29 Jul 2023 08:25 CEST

Subscribe
Issuer

GENTLEMEN S EQUITY SA

ge-pressrelease-general-assembly-26082023.pdf

Source

GENTLEMENS EQUITY

Provider

Euronext

Company Name

GENTLEMEN'S EQUITY SA

ISIN

PTGVE1AE0009

Symbol

MLGEQ

Market

Euronext Access

Attachments

Disclaimer

Gentlemen's Equity SA published this content on 29 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2023 06:58:05 UTC.