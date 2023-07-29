Gentlemen's Equity invites you for the 2022 annual general meeting

Gentlemen's Equity invites to the Annual General Meeting

The annual General Assembly is on August 28, 2023, from 3 pm in Lisbon

Lisbon/Paris/Zurich- The listed investment holding company Gentlemen's Equity S.A. (ISIN: PTGVE1AE0009) will hold its next Annual General Meeting on 28 August 2023 at its headquarters in Lisbon, Portugal. The focus is on the annual report, the annual balance sheet 2022 and the capital increase proposed by the board of directors.

The Annual General Meeting will take place at the Headquarter at Avenida de Liberdade 110, 1269-046 Lisboa, Portugal, and will start at 3 pm. Here is the agenda in detail:

1. Discussion and approval of the annual report and the annual balance sheet, including annexes for the 2022 financial year;

2. Resolution on the use of the results;

3. Assessment of the work and discharge of the board of directors and the supervisory body;

4. Appointment of corporate bodies, if necessary, for all vacant/unoccupied positions;

5. Resolution to increase the equity capital from EUR 3,770,234.00 to EUR 5,000,000.00 by cash payment or a contribution in kind approved by the Executive Board. The capital increase is to be realised by issuing up to 24,595,320 new registered shares with a nominal value of EUR 0.05 at a price of EUR 0.10 each. Shareholders or third parties can participate in this capital increase, whereby existing shareholders have the right of first refusal in relation to the existing shares when subscribing to the new shares.

6. Amendment of the Articles of Association in connection with the Proposed Capital Increase under item 5, if accepted by the shareholders.

The annual accounts report will be publicly available from 28/07/2023 on the website www.gentlemensequity.com. However, GE shareholders can also inspect the Annual Report and Accounts 2022 from the same date, at Avenida da Liberdade n.º 110, 1269-046 Lisbon, on working days from 9-12 and 14-17, by appointment. If you have any further questions, please do not hesitate to contact the Board of Directors.

About Gentlemen's Equity S.A.

Gentlemen's Equity SA is a multinational investment holding company based in Lisbon, listed on the Paris and ENX stock exchanges (ISIN: PTGVE1AE0009). The company invests in international companies in the e-commerce, software, energy & environment, sports & entertainment and food industries. The investment focus is on companies that operate innovatively, sustainably and lucratively or are about to launch promising products on the market. http://www.gentlemensequity.com