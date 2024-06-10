Subscription period runs until 11 July 2024

Lisbon/Paris/Zurich-The listed investment holding company Gentlemen's Equity S.A.,headquartered in Portugal (ISIN: PTGVE1AE0009), has resolved to increase its share capital by € 1,229,766.00 to € 5,000,000.00 at its Annual General Meeting in Lisbon. Until 11 July 2024, existing shareholders have pre-subscription rights to subscribe for 24,595,320 new registered shares at a price of € 0.10 (ten cents) (nominal value = € 0.05).

Any remaining shares will then be offered to third parties at a price of EUR 0.10 within one year of the end of the last subscription period for existing shareholders. The Executive Board may reduce this period once the placement of the shares has been completed.

New shareholders and new shares will enjoy the same rights. Contributions may also be made in kind, but in the latter case a valuation report signed by a Portuguese auditor must be submitted and approved by the Board of Directors of Gentlemen's Equity SA.

Further information can be found in the official publication in the Portuguese Trade Gazette.

Gentlemen's Equity SA is a multinational investment holding company based in Lisbon, listed on the Paris and ENX exchanges (ISIN: PTGVE1AE0009). The company participates in international companies in the areas of e-commerce, energy & environment, sports & entertainment as well as in the luxury sector. The investment focus is on companies that operate innovate, sustainably and lucratively or face a promising market.

