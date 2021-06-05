Log in
    GNT   KYG382751140

GENTOR RESOURCES INC.

(GNT)
End-of-day quote Bourse de Toronto - 04/20
0.08 CAD   0.00%
Gentor Provides Corporate Update

06/05/2021 | 02:35am EDT
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 5, 2021) - Gentor Resources Inc. (TSXV: GNT) (the "Company") announces that it has called an annual and special meeting of shareholders of the Company (the "AGM") to be held on June 25, 2021. At the AGM, shareholders of the Company will be asked to consider and, if thought advisable, to authorize by means of a special resolution, the consolidation of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") by changing each two Common Shares into one Common Share.

In the event that shareholders pass the said special resolution at the AGM to consolidate the Common Shares and the board of directors of the Company determines, in the best interests of the Company, to implement the share consolidation in order to assist in attracting additional capital for the Company (notwithstanding that the above special resolution is passed at the AGM, the board may determine not to proceed with the share consolidation without further approval or authorization of, or notice to, the shareholders of the Company), the presently issued and outstanding 38,906,742 Common Shares will be consolidated into approximately 19,453,371 Common Shares, subject to the rounding of fractional shares pursuant to the share consolidation. If the share consolidation is implemented, it is not planned to change the Company's name in conjunction with the share consolidation. Shareholder approval and the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange are required in order to carry out the share consolidation.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, please contact: Arnold T. Kondrat, President and CEO, Toronto, Ontario, Tel: + 1 (416) 361-2510.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/86604


© Newsfilecorp 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -0,30 M - -
Net Debt 2020 0,02 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -10,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2,47 M 2,57 M -
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 21
Free-Float 45,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Arnold T. Kondrat President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Donat K. Madilo Chief Financial Officer
Richard Joseph Lachcik Independent Director
William Robert Wilson Independent Director
Geoffrey Guy Farr Secretary & General Counsel
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENTOR RESOURCES INC.0.00%3
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.60.38%61 362
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION9.26%53 651
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.4.17%12 231
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.37.32%11 928
BOLIDEN AB0.00%11 147