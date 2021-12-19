Gentrack : Annual Report to shareholders

Gentrack Group

20 December 2021

Gentrack Annual Report 2021

The full 2021 Annual Report for Gentrack Group Limited (NZX/ASX: GTK) is attached to this notice and is also available to view and download from the Investor Centre at:

https://www.gentrack.com/reports-and-presentations/

For the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 1.15.3, Gentrack confirms that it continues to comply with the NZX Listing Rules.

About Gentrack

Gentrack designs, builds and delivers the high-performing,cloud-first revenue and customer experience solutions found at the heart of leading utilities and airports around the world. Our customers lead in some of the most deregulated and innovative markets in the world; pioneering innovation, driving effective transformation in the management and delivery of two of our planet's most precious resources; energy and water. More information: https://www.gentrack.com