Gentrack : Annual Report to shareholders

12/19/2021 | 03:40pm EST
Gentrack Group

17 Hargreaves Street, St Marys Bay Auckland 1011, PO Box 3288, Auckland 1140, New Zealand

Ph: +64 9 966 6090 Email: info@gentrack.com www.gentrack.com

20 December 2021

Gentrack Annual Report 2021

The full 2021 Annual Report for Gentrack Group Limited (NZX/ASX: GTK) is attached to this notice and is also available to view and download from the Investor Centre at:

https://www.gentrack.com/reports-and-presentations/

For the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 1.15.3, Gentrack confirms that it continues to comply with the NZX Listing Rules.

ENDS

Contact details regarding this announcement:

James Spence - CFO +64 9 966 6090

About Gentrack

Gentrack designs, builds and delivers the high-performing,cloud-first revenue and customer experience solutions found at the heart of leading utilities and airports around the world.  Our customers lead in some of the most deregulated and innovative markets in the world; pioneering innovation, driving effective transformation in the management and delivery of two of our planet's most precious resources; energy and water. More information: https://www.gentrack.com

Gentrack Group Ltd | ARBN 169 195 751

Gentrack

Group

Limited

Annual

Report

2021

commentary Directors

Veovo

14 UK energy market events planet

77 Corporate directory

Gentrack's 30 years of expertise and experience has made us a clear leader in providing solutions across a broad utility segment - with leading

customers in both B2C and B2B energy and water across many regions.

This breadth of capabilities is unique and provides for a wider addressable market than

many of our competitors cannot target.

We are excited about the opportunities

that lie ahead as we partner with leaders to move the industry into the sustainable era.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Gentrack Group Limited published this content on 19 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 December 2021 20:39:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 106 M 71,5 M 71,5 M
Net income 2022 -8,70 M -5,86 M -5,86 M
Net cash 2022 24,2 M 16,3 M 16,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 -42,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 185 M 125 M 125 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,51x
EV / Sales 2023 1,39x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 77,7%
Managers and Directors
Gary Keith Miles Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
James Spence Chief Financial Officer
Andrew James Green Chairman
Fiona Oliver Non-Executive Director
Stewart Sherriff Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GENTRACK GROUP LIMITED20.13%125
ORACLE CORPORATION49.36%258 019
SAP SE15.20%164 282
SERVICENOW, INC.11.85%122 507
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.34.95%36 890
HUBSPOT, INC.68.63%31 587