Gentrack : Director Appointment and Resignation

Gentrack Group Limited (NZX/ASX:GTK) ('Gentrack') announces that:
Stewart Sherriff has been appointed as a non-executive director effective 5 October 2020. Stewart was CEO of New Zealand telecommunications provider 2degrees during 2013 - 2019. He was chair of 2degrees prior to his tenure as CEO and remains a member of the 2degrees board. Before moving to New Zealand, Stewart had a long career in telecommunications, starting with British Telecom, and was a board member of various offshore telecommunications businesses. Acting Chair Fiona Oliver said, 'We are very pleased to welcome a director of Stewart's calibre to the Gentrack board. Stewart's experience growing the 2degrees business will be invaluable to the next phase of the Gentrack story.'
|
Stewart Sherriff will be an independent director and his appointment will be put to shareholders for approval at the annual meeting in February 2021.
Leigh Warren has resigned as a non-executive director effective 5 October 2020. Leigh had advised the Annual Meeting of Shareholders in February 2020 that he would continue as a director until a new CEO and replacement director were appointed. The board thanks Leigh for his significant contribution to Gentrack, including as a non-executive director since 2012. Acting Chair Fiona Oliver noted, 'Leigh has played an important role on the Gentrack board. His deep enterprise software experience has been invaluable to Gentrack and we wish him well in his future endeavours.'
Gentrack Group Limited published this content on 05 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2020 20:49:06 UTC