Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  New Zealand Stock Exchange  >  Gentrack Group Limited    GTK   NZGTKE0002S9

GENTRACK GROUP LIMITED

(GTK)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange - 10/02
1.26 NZD   -0.79%
04:50pGENTRACK : Director Appointment and Resignation
PU
06/23GENTRACK : Finance and Executive Leadership Team changes
PU
04/27GENTRACK : welcomes James Spence as Chief Financial Officer
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryToute l'actualitéPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gentrack : Director Appointment and Resignation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/04/2020 | 04:50pm EDT

Gentrack Group Limited (NZX/ASX:GTK) ('Gentrack') announces that:

  • Stewart Sherriff has been appointed as a non-executive director effective 5 October 2020. Stewart was CEO of New Zealand telecommunications provider 2degrees during 2013 - 2019. He was chair of 2degrees prior to his tenure as CEO and remains a member of the 2degrees board. Before moving to New Zealand, Stewart had a long career in telecommunications, starting with British Telecom, and was a board member of various offshore telecommunications businesses. Acting Chair Fiona Oliver said, 'We are very pleased to welcome a director of Stewart's calibre to the Gentrack board. Stewart's experience growing the 2degrees business will be invaluable to the next phase of the Gentrack story.'
    |
    Stewart Sherriff will be an independent director and his appointment will be put to shareholders for approval at the annual meeting in February 2021.
  • Leigh Warren has resigned as a non-executive director effective 5 October 2020. Leigh had advised the Annual Meeting of Shareholders in February 2020 that he would continue as a director until a new CEO and replacement director were appointed. The board thanks Leigh for his significant contribution to Gentrack, including as a non-executive director since 2012. Acting Chair Fiona Oliver noted, 'Leigh has played an important role on the Gentrack board. His deep enterprise software experience has been invaluable to Gentrack and we wish him well in his future endeavours.'

END

Disclaimer

Gentrack Group Limited published this content on 05 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 October 2020 20:49:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about GENTRACK GROUP LIMITED
04:50pGENTRACK : Director Appointment and Resignation
PU
06/23GENTRACK : Finance and Executive Leadership Team changes
PU
04/27GENTRACK : welcomes James Spence as Chief Financial Officer
PU
2019GENTRACK : releases FY19 financial results
PU
2017GENTRACK : Experienced Technology Executive Leads Gentrack's Airport Solutions B..
PU
2017GENTRACK : signs Hunter Water
PU
2017GENTRACK : Appoints New Leader to Drive Australian Business Growth
PU
2017GENTRACK : How the evolution of technology is enabling a revolution in the world..
PU
2017GENTRACK : Customer-centric and flexible systems vital to Open Water success say..
PU
2017GENTRACK : results ahead for 6 months to 31 March 2017
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 97,2 M 64,5 M 64,5 M
Net income 2020 -9,71 M -6,44 M -6,44 M
Net cash 2020 2,44 M 1,62 M 1,62 M
P/E ratio 2020 -12,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 124 M 82,4 M 82,5 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,25x
EV / Sales 2021 1,25x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 55,7%
Chart GENTRACK GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Gentrack Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENTRACK GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 1,57 NZD
Last Close Price 1,26 NZD
Spread / Highest target 38,9%
Spread / Average Target 24,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gary Miles Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Fiona Oliver Independent Chairman
Ros Bartlett Chief Financial Officer
Jan Behrens Chief Technology Officer
Leigh Warren Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENTRACK GROUP LIMITED-66.40%82
SAP SE10.34%185 187
ORACLE CORPORATION11.04%177 131
SERVICENOW INC.74.68%94 587
INTUIT INC.26.88%84 273
DOCUSIGN, INC.194.52%40 416
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group