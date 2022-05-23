Gentrack : Financial Statements including Chair's Commentary

The first half of the financial year has seen Gentrack make excellent progress in two key areas. Revenue has grown well despite the turmoil in the UK Energy market, and our planned investments in Strategic R&D and in sales and marketing have really ramped up - with the expected impact on EBITDA and cash.

Revenue was driven by a 15.2% increase in the Utilities business to $48.9m for this half year from new customer wins and growth from existing customers. This was achieved against the backdrop of twelve of our UK customers moving into insolvency over the last 18 months and the continuing UK energy crisis which has impacted the B2C portion of our UK energy customer base. Revenue growth in UK utilities outside of insolvent customers was 25% overall with 14% growth in Annual Recurring Revenues (ARR).

Revenues were slightly down in Veovo's Airports business by $0.3m to $8.2m due to the industry downturn. However, ARR was up 8.1% reflecting our focus on driving more recurring revenues. We are now seeing passenger flows at airports recover.

As set out in our strategy presentation last June and in our earnings guidance provided at the Annual Shareholders' Meeting in February, we have substantially increased our investment in strategic R&D and in Sales