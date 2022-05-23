Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. New Zealand
  4. New Zealand Stock Exchange
  5. Gentrack Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GTK   NZGTKE0002S9

GENTRACK GROUP LIMITED

(GTK)
  Report
End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange  -  05-22
1.510 NZD   -4.43%
05:48pGENTRACK : Financial Statements including Chair's Commentary
PU
04/06GENTRACK : Utility Warehouse to work with Gentrack to help keep prices as low as possible for customers
PU
04/01GENTRACK : When it comes to innovation in the UK's water industry, it's time to hit the campaign trail
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gentrack : Financial Statements including Chair's Commentary

05/23/2022 | 05:48pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

For personal use only

Gentrack Group Limited

Interim Financial Statements

For the six months ended 31 March 2022

For personal use only

Contents

  • Commentary
  • Interim Financial Statements
  • Condensed Statement of Comprehensive Income
  • Condensed Statement of Financial Position
    8 Condensed Statement of Changes in Equity
    9 Condensed Statement of Cash Flows
    10 Notes to Condensed Financial Statements
    18 Independent Review Report
    20 Corporate Directory

GENTRACK INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS / 2

only

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

  • Revenue: $57.1m - up 12.0% on H1'21
  • Strong investment in strategic R&D and Sales and Marketing
  • EBITDA $1.2m - down by $5.8m on H1'21
  • Statutory NPAT: ($5.8m) loss v ($1.1m) in H1'21
  • Cash: $16.5m

For personal use

The first half of the financial year has seen Gentrack make excellent progress in two key areas. Revenue has grown well despite the turmoil in the UK Energy market, and our planned investments in Strategic R&D and in sales and marketing have really ramped up - with the expected impact on EBITDA and cash.

Revenue was driven by a 15.2% increase in the Utilities business to $48.9m for this half year from new customer wins and growth from existing customers. This was achieved against the backdrop of twelve of our UK customers moving into insolvency over the last 18 months and the continuing UK energy crisis which has impacted the B2C portion of our UK energy customer base. Revenue growth in UK utilities outside of insolvent customers was 25% overall with 14% growth in Annual Recurring Revenues (ARR).

Revenues were slightly down in Veovo's Airports business by $0.3m to $8.2m due to the industry downturn. However, ARR was up 8.1% reflecting our focus on driving more recurring revenues. We are now seeing passenger flows at airports recover.

As set out in our strategy presentation last June and in our earnings guidance provided at the Annual Shareholders' Meeting in February, we have substantially increased our investment in strategic R&D and in Sales

  • Marketing. This, together with an investment in our people capabilities, resulted in EBITDA of $1.2m, $5.8m lower versus prior period. Our programs for product investment and business development are positioning us well for the accelerating industry transformation. Early

signs of increased engagement with clients across the world are encouraging.

The lower cash position of $16.5m at March 2022 versus $26.0m at September 2021 reflects both increased investment in Strategic R&D and Sales and Marketing as well as the phasing of customer receipts on some large implementation projects. We expect our cash position to improve in the second half of the year, as we continue to deliver successfully on large scale transformation projects.

In light of the NPAT loss, the Board has decided not to pay an Interim Dividend.

In addition to the 7 new logos secured in FY21, we have secured a further 5 new logos in our Utilities business alongside orders to expand with existing customers. This includes an energy supplier in Singapore which demonstrates the progress we are making in growing our pipeline in the wider APAC region.

We continue to demonstrate our capability to deliver on large-scale transformation projects which provides us with a competitive edge against many of our peers. During the half year we helped drive synergies and system harmonisation on the merger of So Energy and ESB in the UK. In New Zealand, we completed the separation of Trustpower's B2C and B2B businesses. We have also transformed several customers spread across each of our core markets by modernising their platform and moving them into the cloud.

In the UK B2C energy market we have not seen any further customer insolvencies since December and believe the worst of the UK market shake up is over. As part of this

GENTRACK INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS / 3

For personal use only

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

shake up, Bulb, which was placed into special administration in December, remains a customer whilst the government seeks a buyer for this business.

We are pleased with the progress made in the period, on sales, on delivery and on Strategic R&D and Sales and Marketing. We are well positioned to capture the sizeable market opportunity created by the transformation of the utilities and airports sectors across the world.

Andy Green

Chairman

GENTRACK INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS / 4

For personal use only

Interim

Financial

Statements

31 March 2022

GENTRACK INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS / 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Gentrack Group Limited published this content on 23 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2022 21:47:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GENTRACK GROUP LIMITED
05:48pGENTRACK : Financial Statements including Chair's Commentary
PU
04/06GENTRACK : Utility Warehouse to work with Gentrack to help keep prices as low as possible ..
PU
04/01GENTRACK : When it comes to innovation in the UK's water industry, it's time to hit the ca..
PU
03/28GENTRACK : Pulse Energy partners with Gentrack to deliver business transformation
PU
03/14FUTURE OF UTILITIES SMART ENERGY 202 : The time to drive significant change and innovation..
PU
02/25DATA AND INSIGHTS : a lifeline to utility suppliers against the incoming wave of debt?
PU
02/23GENTRACK : ASM Chairs Address and Presentation
PU
02/23Gentrack Group Limited Provides Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Year 2022
CI
02/23TRANSCRIPT : Gentrack Group Limited - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
02/14GENTRACK : Regulatory Changes and Reforms in Australia
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 111 M 72,1 M 72,1 M
Net income 2022 -6,04 M -3,91 M -3,91 M
Net cash 2022 25,0 M 16,2 M 16,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 -38,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 152 M 98,2 M 98,2 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,14x
EV / Sales 2023 1,04x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 78,1%
Chart GENTRACK GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Gentrack Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENTRACK GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1,51 NZD
Average target price 1,83 NZD
Spread / Average Target 20,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gary Keith Miles Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
John Priggen Chief Financial Officer
Andrew James Green Non-Executive Chairman
Loukas Tzitzis Chief Technology Officer
Zeev Berkowitz Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GENTRACK GROUP LIMITED-28.10%101
ORACLE CORPORATION-21.30%183 116
SAP SE-26.33%113 632
SERVICENOW INC.-33.29%86 805
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-15.55%32 715
SENSETIME GROUP INC.-11.09%20 609