Gentrack Group Limited is a New Zealand-based provider of utilities across the world with cleantech solutions. The Company’s principal activity is the development, integration and support of enterprise billing and customer management software solutions for the utility (energy and water) and airport industries. The Company operates through two segments: utility billing software and airport management software. Its g2.0 provides the end-to-end solutions and a flexible platform for businesses to respond in a dynamic landscape, create propositions and maximize returns on investment. g2.0 solution combines the multi-play utilities product-to-profit solution with the CRM and marketing platform for utilities. Its logical data model is specifically designed for utilities and provides a single source and a 360-degree view of the customer. Its distributed energy management ecosystem provides energy suppliers fully integrated access to multiple partners.

Sector Software