We are pleased to announce a solid, high-growth performance with revenue in the half year at $102m NZD, up 21%. This growth has been fuelled by new customer wins, renewals, and new technology sales in our core markets of Australia, New Zealand, and the UK, along with expansion into South-East Asia and EMEA.

The energy and water systems are transforming to provide life with a sustainable future. This is one of the most ambitious programs on the planet during which most utilities will modernise their Billing and CRM systems. Our ambition is to accelerate this global re-platforming to enable utilities to innovate, meet green targets and better service their communities.

A huge thank you to our customers, partners, investors, and our dedicated Gentrackers for making this success possible!

Full details of our results: https://gentrack.com/half-year-results-to-31-march-2024/