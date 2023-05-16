Revolutionizing the Utilities Industry: Gentrack and Evergen Partner to Introduce Advanced Energy Solutions Globally

Gentrack and Evergen partnership allows Utilities to launch innovative VPP based offerings and enable a sustainable future

17th May 2023

Gentrack (NZX/ASX: GTK), a next gen solution provider for utilities has announced a strategic partnership with Evergen, supporting the enablement of a more distributed and decentralised energy system globally. The alliance expands Gentrack's partner ecosystem and brings cutting-edge Distributed Energy Resources Management (DERM) technology and advanced energy solutions to consumers and utilities globally.

Evergen provides a smart energy management platform that uses machine learning algorithms to optimise the use of renewable energy assets. Their software predicts energy needs and market conditions to automatically adjust systems to maximise energy efficiency and cost savings. The platform is hardware agnostic with cloud-based APIs for commercial and residential applications across Distributed Energy Resources (DERs).

Gentrack offers product-to-profit software solutions for utilities worldwide, through its innovative g2.0 offering. The low code/no code composable architecture is built to adapt quickly and support ever changing market conditions with new products and services while automating processes by design to reduce cost-to-serve.

Gentrack's g2.0 offering is integrated with Evergen's energy management system and is already live in an Australian Tier 1 Energy customer, providing an end-to-end Virtual Power Plant solution and empowering consumers to fully benefit from rooftop solar and energy storage. As a result, customers can improve their self-sufficiency and resilience to external market fluctuations, and work towards a more sustainable future.

The partnership between Evergen and Gentrack will bring the strengths of both companies together to offer comprehensive DERM solutions allowing utilities to innovate at pace and combining expertise to ensure a simple and seamless customer experience for the end user.



Evergen CEO and Managing Director, Ben Hutt said:

"Our partnership comes at a time when the need for renewable energy is rapidly increasing globally. By partnering with Gentrack, we're well-positioned to empower utilities with the innovative tools they require to meet this growing demand - accelerating the transition to renewable energy and creating a brighter, more sustainable future for all. Together, we're excited to drive positive change in the industry and bring the benefits of renewable assets to utilities worldwide."



Alasdair Firth, VP Global Partnerships & EMEA, Gentrack, said:

"Utilities are right in the thick of an exciting and ever-changing market. They are running businesses in a time of unprecedented shifts, all while trying to transition to net zero. Our partnership with Evergen demonstrates the sort of innovative proposition which will be required in the future as people look to change the way they consume energy - it's going to help utilities stay ahead of the game and be leaders in this exciting transformation."



About Evergen

Evergen provides software platforms that enables digital optimisation of the energy supply chain, maximising the benefit from deployment of renewable technologies. These include utility-scale generation and storage assets, C&I sites, homes and businesses with solar and storage, and lots of other devices. Our systems are used by OEMs, installers, electricity retailers, networks, asset owners & operators, and consumers to ensure optimum function of their assets. Founded in Australia, Evergen is now involved in projects all around the world and is supported by shareholders including FRV-X, Providence Climate Capital, AMP, Artesian Capital Management, and CSIRO Energy.

Evergen's mission is to accelerate the retirement of coal-fired power stations and decarbonise the energy system by powering the transition to a resilient, renewable energy system.

For more information, visit https://evergen.energy/



About Gentrack

Utilities are at the forefront of an exciting and dynamic market, operating businesses in a period of unprecedented change, while implementing programs for a more sustainable tomorrow.

For over 35 years Gentrack has been partnering with the world's leading utilities. More than 50 energy and water companies rely on Gentrack. Our g2.0 solution combines this wealth of experience with Salesforce's unbeatable CRM, Gentrack's leading meter-to-cash platform and a composable architecture on AWS. g2.0 ensures high performance, security, scalability, and rapid prototyping for innovation at pace.

When it comes to transformations, you can count on us.

www.gentrack.com