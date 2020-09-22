Log in
Genuine Parts Company : Announces 3rd Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Date And Conference Call

09/22/2020 | 04:40pm EDT

ATLANTA, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC) plans to release Third Quarter Earnings on October 22, 2020.  Management will also conduct a conference call on this date at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time. The public may access the call and supplemental earnings deck on the Company's website at http://genuineparts.investorroom.com.  The call is also available by dialing 877-407-0789.   The conference ID is 13710500.  If you are unable to participate during the call, a replay of the call will be available on the Company's website or toll-free at 844-512-2921, ID 13710500, two hours after the completion of the conference call until 12:00 a.m. Eastern time on November 5, 2020.

About Genuine Parts Company

Founded in 1928, Genuine Parts Company is a global service organization engaged in the distribution of automotive replacement parts and industrial parts. The Company's Automotive Parts Group distributes automotive replacement parts in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the U.K., Germany, Poland, the Netherlands and Belgium. The Company's Industrial Parts Group distributes industrial replacement parts in the U.S., Canada, Mexico and Australasia. Genuine Parts Company had 2019 revenues of $19.4 billion. Further information is available at www.genpt.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/genuine-parts-company-announces-3rd-quarter-2020-earnings-release-date-and-conference-call-301136108.html

SOURCE Genuine Parts Company


© PRNewswire 2020
