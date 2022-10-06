Advanced search
    GPC   US3724601055

GENUINE PARTS COMPANY

(GPC)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-06 pm EDT
156.83 USD   -0.43%
Genuine Parts Company Releases 2022 Sustainability Report

10/06/2022 | 04:31pm EDT
Focuses on Improving Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, Reducing Carbon Emissions and Enhancing ESG Governance 

ATLANTA, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC) announced today that it has published its 2022 Sustainability Report. The new report advances GPC's long-term sustainability strategy and expands its reporting and disclosure to reflect the company's global operations. During the past year, GPC has made significant progress integrating sustainability management practices across business operations and expanding sustainability programs to include more locations, communities and stakeholders.

"At GPC, we recognize the importance of operating sustainably across all our businesses and geographies with a long-term view of critical environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues," said Paul Donahue, chairman and chief executive officer. "Our 2022 Sustainability Report illustrates GPC's strong ESG strategy and a way forward that underscores our commitment to keeping the world moving. Thank you to our GPC teammates, partners and suppliers who work each and every day to exceed the needs of our customers and strengthen our communities, all while making the world a better place."

VIEW THE REPORT HERE: https://www.genpt.com/sustainability

The report aligns with the metrics and material issues identified by leading ESG and climate risk reporting frameworks, specifically the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and the Taskforce on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).

About Genuine Parts Company
Founded in 1928, Genuine Parts Company is a global service organization engaged in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. The company's Automotive Parts Group distributes automotive replacement parts in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the U.K., Ireland, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain and Portugal. The company's Industrial Parts Group distributes industrial replacement parts in the U.S., Canada, Mexico and Australasia. In total, the company serves its global customers from an extensive network of more than 10,000 locations in 17 countries and has approximately 53,000 employees. Further information is available at www.genpt.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/genuine-parts-company-releases-2022-sustainability-report-301643170.html

SOURCE Genuine Parts Company


