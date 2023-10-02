ATLANTA, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC), a leading global distributor of automotive and industrial replacement parts, announced today that it has published its 2023 Sustainability Report. The new report highlights GPC's approach to sustainability that looks inward to global operations and outward to how the company helps improve its vast network that includes teammates, suppliers, customers, communities and investors.

"At GPC, we embrace our role in the global sustainable economy," said Paul Donahue, chairman and chief executive officer. "We are proud to share GPC's 2023 Sustainability Report, which highlights our work as One GPC Team to make significant progress on our environmental, social and governance initiatives. Thank you to our teammates, partners and suppliers who strive for excellence every day and deliver exceptional service for our customers and the communities in which we work and live."

VIEW THE REPORT HERE: www.genpt.com/sustainability

About Genuine Parts Company

Founded in 1928, Genuine Parts Company is a global service organization engaged in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. The company's Automotive Parts Group distributes automotive replacement parts in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the U.K., Ireland, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain and Portugal. The company's Industrial Parts Group distributes industrial replacement parts in the U.S., Canada, Mexico and Australasia. In total, the company serves its global customers from an extensive network of more than 10,000 locations in 17 countries and has approximately 58,000 employees. Further information is available at www.genpt.com.

