  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Genuine Parts Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GPC   US3724601055

GENUINE PARTS COMPANY

(GPC)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-26 pm EDT
171.28 USD   -0.22%
04:31pGenuine Parts Company to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
PR
10/21Goldman Sachs Lowers Genuine Parts Company's Price Target to $124 From $129, Keeps Neutral Rating
MT
10/21Wedbush Raises Genuine Parts' Price Target to $160 From $150, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

Genuine Parts Company to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

10/26/2022 | 04:31pm EDT
ATLANTA, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC) announced today that members of its leadership team will present in person at the following investor conferences in the coming weeks:

-Gabelli Funds 46th Annual Auto Symposium on November 1 at 1:00 p.m. ET
-Baird Global Industrial Conference on November 9 at 10:05 a.m. ET
-Stephens Annual Investment Conference on November 16 at 11:00 a.m. ET

Interested parties can access live webcasts of the fireside chats on the company's investor relations website. A replay of the webcasts will be available after the event.

About Genuine Parts Company

Founded in 1928, Genuine Parts Company is a global service organization engaged in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. The company's Automotive Parts Group distributes automotive replacement parts in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the U.K., Ireland, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain and Portugal. The company's Industrial Parts Group distributes industrial replacement parts in the U.S., Canada, Mexico and Australasia. In total, the company serves its global customers from an extensive network of more than 10,000 locations in 17 countries and has approximately 53,000 employees. Further information is available at www.genpt.com

 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/genuine-parts-company-to-participate-in-upcoming-investor-conferences-301659718.html

SOURCE Genuine Parts Company


© PRNewswire 2022
