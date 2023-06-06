Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Genuine Parts Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GPC   US3724601055

GENUINE PARTS COMPANY

(GPC)
  Report
06:00:02 2023-06-06
152.30 USD   +0.20%
Insider Buy: Genuine Parts
North American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures -2-
Genuine Parts Company to Present at the Evercore ISI Consumer and Retail Conference

06/06/2023 | 04:31pm EDT
ATLANTA, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC) announced today that Will Stengel, President and COO, and Bert Nappier, EVP & CFO, will present virtually at the Evercore ISI Consumer and Retail Conference at 12:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, June 15, 2023.

Interested parties can access a live webcast of the fireside chat on the company's investor relations website. A replay of the webcast will be available after the event. 

About Genuine Parts Company
Founded in 1928, Genuine Parts Company is a global service organization engaged in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. The company's Automotive Parts Group distributes automotive replacement parts in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the U.K., Ireland, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain and Portugal. The company's Industrial Parts Group distributes industrial replacement parts in the U.S., Canada, Mexico and Australasia. In total, the company serves its global customers from an extensive network of more than 10,000 locations in 17 countries and has approximately 58,000 employees. Further information is available at www.genpt.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/genuine-parts-company-to-present-at-the-evercore-isi-consumer-and-retail-conference-301843870.html

SOURCE Genuine Parts Company


