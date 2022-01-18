Log in
    GPC   US3724601055

GENUINE PARTS COMPANY

(GPC)
  Report
Genuine Parts Company to Report Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings on February 17, 2022

01/18/2022 | 08:31am EST
ATLANTA, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC) plans to release Fourth Quarter Earnings on February 17, 2022. Management will also conduct a conference call on this date at 11:00 a.m. ET. The public may access the webcast and supplemental earnings deck on the Company's investor relations website. The call is also available by dialing 888-317-6003. The conference ID is 8600891. A replay of the call will be available on the Company's website or toll-free at 877-344-7529, ID 6848555, two hours after the completion of the conference call.

About Genuine Parts Company
Founded in 1928, Genuine Parts Company is a global service organization engaged in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. The Company's Automotive Parts Group distributes automotive replacement parts in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands and Belgium. The Company's Industrial Parts Group distributes industrial replacement parts in the U.S., Canada, Mexico and Australasia. In total, the Company serves its global customers from an extensive network of more than 10,000 locations in 15 countries. Genuine Parts Company had 2020 revenues of $16.5 billion. Further information is available at www.genpt.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/genuine-parts-company-to-report-fourth-quarter-2021-earnings-on-february-17-2022-301462142.html

SOURCE Genuine Parts Company


© PRNewswire 2022
