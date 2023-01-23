Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Genuine Parts Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GPC   US3724601055

GENUINE PARTS COMPANY

(GPC)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-01-23 pm EST
162.70 USD   +0.59%
04:31pGenuine Parts Company to Report Fourth Quarter 2022 Results on February 23, 2023 and Host Investor Day on March 23, 2023
PR
2022North American Morning Briefing: Crucial -3-
DJ
2022Goldman Sachs Downgrades Genuine Parts to Sell From Neutral, Raises Price Target to $147 From $124
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Genuine Parts Company to Report Fourth Quarter 2022 Results on February 23, 2023 and Host Investor Day on March 23, 2023

01/23/2023 | 04:31pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ATLANTA, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC) will release fourth quarter and full-year 2022 results on February 23, 2023. Management will also conduct a conference call on this date at 11:00 a.m. ET. The public may access the webcast and supplemental earnings deck on the company's investor relations website. The call is also available by dialing 888-317-6003. The conference ID is 0079869. A replay of the call will be available on the company's website or toll-free at 877-344-7529, ID 1162108, two hours after the completion of the conference call.

GPC Logo

In addition, on March 23, 2023, GPC will host an Investor Day at 8 a.m. ET, from the company's headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia. The event will feature presentations from GPC's executive leadership team, including updates on key growth initiatives and long-term financial targets. Due to limited capacity, in-person attendance is by invitation only. A webcast will be available on the company's investor relations website.

About Genuine Parts Company
Founded in 1928, Genuine Parts Company is a global service organization engaged in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. The company's Automotive Parts Group distributes automotive replacement parts in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the U.K., Ireland, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain and Portugal. The company's Industrial Parts Group distributes industrial replacement parts in the U.S., Canada, Mexico and Australasia. In total, the company serves its global customers from an extensive network of more than 10,000 locations in 17 countries and has approximately 53,000 employees. Further information is available at genpt.com.

 

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/genuine-parts-company-to-report-fourth-quarter-2022-results-on-february-23-2023-and-host-investor-day-on-march-23-2023-301728433.html

SOURCE Genuine Parts Company


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about GENUINE PARTS COMPANY
04:31pGenuine Parts Company to Report Fourth Quarter 2022 Results on February 23, 2023 and Ho..
PR
2022North American Morning Briefing: Crucial -3-
DJ
2022Goldman Sachs Downgrades Genuine Parts to Sell From Neutral, Raises Price Target to $14..
MT
2022Genuine Parts President William Stengel to Add Chief Operating Officer Title
MT
2022Genuine Parts Co : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Fi..
AQ
2022Genuine Parts Company Announces Officer Changes
PR
2022Genuine Parts Company Announces Officer Changes
CI
2022GENUINE PARTS COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2022Transcript : Genuine Parts Company Presents at Stephens Annual Investment Con..
CI
2022Genuine Parts : GPC Investor Presentation November 2022
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GENUINE PARTS COMPANY
More recommendations