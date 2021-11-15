Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Genuine Parts Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GPC   US3724601055

GENUINE PARTS COMPANY

(GPC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Genuine Parts : Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend - Form 8-K

11/15/2021 | 05:51pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Genuine Parts Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
ATLANTA - Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC) announced today its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of eighty-one and one-half cents ($0.815) per share on the Company's common stock.

The dividend is payable January 4, 2022 to shareholders of record December 3, 2021.

About Genuine Parts Company
Founded in 1928, Genuine Parts Company is a global service organization engaged in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. The Company's Automotive Parts Group distributes automotive replacement parts in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands and Belgium. The Company's Industrial Parts Group distributes industrial replacement parts in the U.S., Canada, Mexico and Australasia. In total, the Company serves its global customers from an extensive network of more than 10,000 locations in 15 countries. Genuine Parts Company had 2020 revenues of $16.5 billion. Further information is available at www.genpt.com.

Investor contact: Media contact:
Sid Jones 678.934.5628 Heather Ross 678.934.5220
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations Senior Director, Strategic Communications

Source: Genuine Parts Company

Disclaimer

Genuine Parts Company published this content on 15 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2021 22:49:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GENUINE PARTS COMPANY
05:51pGENUINE PARTS : Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend - Form 8-K
PU
05:41pGenuine Parts Keeps Quarterly Cash Dividend at $0.815 a Share, Payable Jan. 4 to Shareh..
MT
05:33pGENUINE PARTS CO : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:31pGenuine Parts Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
PR
10/22GENUINE PARTS : Evercore ISI Adjusts Genuine Parts Company PT to $140 From $135, Maintains..
MT
10/22GENUINE PARTS : Jefferies & Co Adjusts Genuine Parts Company PT to $142 From $135, Maintai..
MT
10/22GENUINE PARTS : Goldman Sachs Adjusts Genuine Parts Company PT to $140 From $132, Maintain..
MT
10/22GENUINE PARTS : Stephens Adjusts Genuine Parts' Price Target to $141 from $130, Keeps Equa..
MT
10/22GENUINE PARTS' : Q3 Results Exceed Expectations on Broad-Based Strength; Outlook 'Encourag..
MT
10/22GENUINE PARTS : Wedbush Raises Genuine Parts' PT to $140 from $130 After Q3 Results Top Ex..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GENUINE PARTS COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 18 737 M - -
Net income 2021 870 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 122 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 22,6x
Yield 2021 2,40%
Capitalization 19 358 M 19 358 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,15x
EV / Sales 2022 1,10x
Nbr of Employees 50 000
Free-Float 97,1%
Chart GENUINE PARTS COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Genuine Parts Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENUINE PARTS COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 135,92 $
Average target price 136,89 $
Spread / Average Target 0,71%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul D. Donahue Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
William P. Stengel President
Carol B. Yancey Chief Financial Officer & EVP
Naveen Krishna Executive VP, Chief Information & Digital Officer
Jennifer L. Ellis Secretary & Vice President-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GENUINE PARTS COMPANY35.34%19 358
LKQ CORPORATION66.12%17 064
INCHCAPE PLC32.09%4 397
BAPCOR LIMITED5.27%1 998
INTER CARS S.A.91.10%1 579
KMC (KUEI MENG) INTERNATIONAL INC.19.94%945