GENUINE PARTS COMPANY

(GPC)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:52:48 2023-05-08 pm EDT
172.76 USD   -0.56%
Genuine Parts : GPC Investor Presentation May 2023
PU
05/03Genuine Parts Co : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05/02Goldman Sachs Upgrades Genuine Parts to Neutral From Sell, Raises Price Target to $164 From $163
MT
Genuine Parts : GPC Investor Presentation May 2023

05/08/2023 | 02:34pm EDT
Genuine Parts Company Investor Presentation

May 2023

Safe Harbor Statement

FORWARD-LOOKINGSTATEMENTS: Some statements in this presentation, as well as in other materials we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), release to the public, or make available on our website, constitute forward-looking statements that are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements in the future tense and all statements accompanied by words such as "expect," "likely," "outlook," "forecast," "preliminary," "would," "could," "should," "position," "will," "project," "intend," "plan," "on track," "anticipate," "to come," "may," "possible," "assume," or similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include our view of business and economic trends for the remainder of the year, and our expectations regarding our ability to capitalize on these business and economic trends and to execute our strategic priorities. Senior officers may also make verbal statements to analysts, investors, the media and others that are forward-looking. We caution you that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and while we believe that our expectations for the future are reasonable in view of currently available information, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Actual results or events may differ materially from those indicated as a result of various important factors. Such factors may include, among other things, changes in general economic conditions, including unemployment, inflation (including the impact of tariffs) or deflation, financial institution disruptions and geopolitical conflicts such as the conflict between Russia and Ukraine; volatility in oil prices; significant cost increases, such as rising fuel and freight expenses; public health emergencies such as the COVID-19 pandemic, including the effects on the financial health of our business partners and customers, on supply chains and our suppliers, on vehicle miles driven as well as other metrics that affect our business, and on access to capital and liquidity provided by the financial and capital markets; our ability to maintain compliance with our debt covenants; our ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses into our operations and to realize the anticipated synergies and benefits; our ability to successfully implement our business initiatives in our two business segments; slowing demand for our products; the ability to maintain favorable supplier arrangements and relationships; changes in national and international legislation or government regulations or policies, including changes to import tariffs, environmental and social policy, infrastructure programs and privacy legislation, and their impact to us, our suppliers and customers; changes in tax policies; volatile exchange rates; our ability to successfully attract and retain employees in the current labor market; uncertain credit markets and other macroeconomic conditions; competitive product, service and pricing pressures; failure or weakness in our disclosure controls and procedures and internal controls over financial reporting, including as a result of the work from home environment; the uncertainties and costs of litigation; disruptions caused by a failure or breach of our information systems, as well as other risks and uncertainties discussed in our 2022 Annual Report on Form 10-K and from time to time in our subsequent filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no duty to update any forward- looking statements except as required by law. You are advised, however, to review any further disclosures we make on related subjects in our subsequent Forms 10-K,10-Q,8-K and other reports filed with the SEC.

NON-GAAPMEASURES: This presentation contains certain financial information not derived in accordance with United States ("U.S.") generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). These items include adjusted net income, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted diluted earnings per share and free cash flow. We believe that the presentation of these non-GAAP measures when considered together with the corresponding GAAP financial measures and the reconciliations to those measures, provide meaningful supplemental information to both management and investors that is indicative of our core operations. We considered these metrics useful to investors because they provide greater transparency into management's view and assessment of our ongoing operating performance by removing items management believes are not representative of our operations and may distort our longer-term operating trends. We believe these measures are useful and enhance the comparability of our results from period to period and with our competitors, as well as show ongoing results from operations distinct from items that are infrequent or not associated with our core operations. We do not, nor do we suggest investors should, consider such non-GAAP financial measures as superior to, in isolation from, or as a substitute for, GAAP financial information. We have included reconciliations of this additional information to the most comparable GAAP measure in the appendix of this presentation. We do not provide forward-looking guidance for certain financial measures on a GAAP basis because we are unable to predict certain items contained in the GAAP measures without unreasonable efforts. These items may include acquisition-related costs, litigation charges or settlements, impairment charges, and certain other unusual adjustments.

GPC INVESTOR PRESENTATION | 2

Our Purpose: We Keep the World MOVING

Our Mission

BE THE

Employer of Choice

BE THE

Supplier of Choice

BE A

Valued Customer

BE A

Good Corporate Citizen

BE THE

Investment of Choice

Our

Vision

Be the leading global automotive and industrial

parts distributor and solutions provider.

Our

Values

Serve

Perform

Influence

Respect

Innovate

Team

GPC INVESTOR PRESENTATION | 3

GPC Operating Principles

How We Play

Where We Play

How We Win

How We Measure Success

One GPC Team working together to create customer success and stakeholder value

Earn strategic leadership positions in industries, geographies, customers and suppliers with opportunities to profitably grow

Invest and differentiate in Talent & Culture, Sales Effectiveness, Technology, Supply Chain, Emerging Technology and Mergers & Acquisitions

Deliver profitable growth in excess of market, operating leverage, free cash flow and ROIC through the cycle

GPC Snapshot (as of 3/31/2023)

Key Statistics

Founded

1928

Headquarters

Atlanta, GA

Countries Served

17

Locations

~10,545

Distribution Centers

~205

Warehouses

~720

Retail (Owned/Independent)

~9,620

Employees

~58,000

Market Capitalization

~$23.5B

TTM Financial Highlights

Revenue1

$22.6B

Automotive

62%

Industrial

38%

Segment Profit Margin1

9.5%

Free Cash Flow2

~$916M

Dividend Yield3

2.3%

1See Appendix A 2See Appendix B 3Calculated based on annual dividend per share divided by share price as of 3/31/23

Leading Global Distributor in Diversified End Markets

Global Footprint

TTM Revenue by Region

14%

Europe

77%

North

America

9%

Australasia

GPC INVESTOR PRESENTATION | 5

Disclaimer

Genuine Parts Company published this content on 08 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2023 18:33:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
