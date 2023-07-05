SECTION 430(2B) COMPANIES ACT 2006 STATEMENT

The following information is provided in accordance with section 430(2B) of the Companies Act 2006.

Matt Pullen stepped down from the Board of Genuit Group plc (the "Company") on 28 April 2023 and remained an employee of the Company until 30 June 2023. Treatment of his remuneration on termination is consistent with the Directors' Remuneration Policy.

ANNUAL BONUS

In accordance with the terms of his service agreement, he is eligible to receive a part-year performance related annual bonus in respect of 2023 for the period of his employment, which is subject to the achievement of the performance conditions set out in the Company's Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2022 (the "2022 Annual Report and Accounts".) Any bonus payable will be paid on the normal payment date in 2024. This will be subject to malus and clawback provisions and will be paid after the announcement of the Company's 2023 audited results.

SHARE INCENTIVES

Matt Pullen's outstanding share awards will be treated in accordance with the rules of the applicable plans and will remain subject to the terms contained therein.

Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) - Matt Pullen was granted options over 92,632 ordinary shares on 22 April 2022. He will be treated as a good leaver in respect of these awards and these options will therefore be exercisable in accordance with the rules of the LTIP on the normal vesting date, subject to the achievement of the relevant performance criteria and will be time pro-rated for his service during the performance period.

Deferred Share Bonus Plan (DSBP) - Matt Pullen was granted options on 22 April 2022 and 21 April 2023, each award representing the 33% retained value of his 2021 and 2022 annual bonus awards. Options are outstanding over 4,648 ordinary shares granted on 22 April 2022 and 6,836 ordinary shares granted on 21 April 2023. These awards will vest on the normal vesting dates and will be exercisable for a period of six months from the relevant vesting date.

Sharesave Scheme - Matt Pullen had an outstanding option over 8,144 shares under the all- employee Sharesave Scheme, due to mature in December 2025. This option lapsed on 30 June 2023.

The Directors' Remuneration Report, which can be found in the 2022 Annual Report and Accounts, includes details of remuneration earned by Matt Pullen as an Executive Director of the Company during the relevant period.

Emma Versluys

Company Secretary

Genuit Group plc