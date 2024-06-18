Executive summary

My second year as CEO of Genuit has seen significant strategic progress for the Group, despite a backdrop of continued external challenges. Importantly, our team has remained fully focused on executing our Sustainable Solutions for Growth strategy, the benefits of which are already flowing through, and this has only been possible thanks to the great work of our incredible team.

Our business simplification programme during 2022 and 2023 has been highly successful, bringing efficiencies and cost savings and better placing the Group to continue to drive our commitment to 'create sustainable living'. This is underpinned by ensuring we operate ethically, and we are committed to addressing and tackling the prevention of modern slavery and human trafficking across our businesses and supply chains, in accordance with the Modern Slavery Act 2015.

The Group recognises that we have a duty to ensure we continue to tackle any form of modern slavery or human trafficking through all operations and take a zero-tolerance approach to any form of modern slavery or human trafficking violations across our businesses and supply chains. We aim to continuously improve the transparency and oversight we have across the Group and have created a dedicated Genuit Group Modern Slavery Steering Group, which will play a critical and pivotal role in implementing and enforcing effective systems and controls and in driving the prevention of modern slavery; through its pledge to raise awareness, educate and challenge, ensuring we are acting ethically and responsibly in all our business relationships.

I believe this initiative will be a key component to continually and successfully driving our modern slavery commitments, placing Genuit in a position of strength to tackle any future challenges and risks.

Joe Vorih