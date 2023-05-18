Advanced search
    GEN   GB00BKRC5K31

GENUIT GROUP PLC

(GEN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  07:06:25 2023-05-18 am EDT
333.50 GBX   +11.91%
06:39aGenuit : Result of AGM -2023
PU
05:12aGenuit shares up as cost-saving initiatives parry market pressures
AN
05:00aMitchells & Butlers raised to 'buy'; M&S cut
AN
Genuit : Result of AGM -2023

05/18/2023 | 06:39am EDT
GENUIT GROUP PLC

(the "Company")

Results of Annual General Meeting

18 May 2023

Genuit Group plc announces that at the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company held today, all the Resolutions contained in the Notice of AGM were duly passed.

The total number of proxy votes received in respect of each such resolution 48 hours prior to the meeting is set out below.

Resolution

In favour

%

Against

%

Withheld /

Abstained

1. To receive the audited accounts of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2022 and the Directors' Report and the Auditor's

Report

212,790,425

99.85

318,386

0.15

1,412,169

2. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report for the year

ended 31 December 2022

204,887,663

95.51

9,631,778

4.49

1,539

3. To declare a final dividend of 8.2 pence per ordinary share of £0.001 each in the Company for the year ended 31 December

2022

214,520,601

100

0

0

379

4. To elect Mr Shatish Dasani as a

Director of the Company

206,612,876

96.32

7,904,725

3.68

3,379

5. To re-elect Mr Joe Vorih as a

Director of the Company

208,111,772

98.47

3,223,029

1.53

3,186,179

6. To re-elect Mr Paul James as a

Director of the Company

208,042,394

98.44

3,292,407

1.56

3,186,179

7. To re-elect Mr Kevin Boyd as a

Director of the Company

152,267,798

80.65

36,526,615 19.35 25,726,567

8. To re-elect Mr Mark Hammond

as a Director of the Company

208,149,467

97.03

6,365,482

2.97

6,031

9. To re-elect Ms Louise Brooke- Smith as a Director of the

Company

206,967,864

96.48

7,547,244

3.52

5,872

10. To re-elect Ms Lisa Scenna as

a Director of the Company

207,444,161

96.7

7,073,599

3.3

3,220

11. To reappoint Ernst & Young

LLP as auditor of the Company

204,622,971

98.71

2,677,177

1.29

7,220,832

12. To authorise the Audit

Committee to determine auditor's

remuneration

206,352,134

99.54

949,855

0.46

7,218,991

13. To authorise the Directors to

allot shares

209,920,664

97.86

4,599,629

2.14

687

14. To authorise the Directors to

allot shares for cash and to

disapply pre-emption rights

204,896,736

95.51

9,621,865

4.49

2,379

15. To authorise the Directors to

allot shares for cash and to

disapply pre-emption rights in

connection with an acquisition or

other capital investment

203,982,667

95.09

10,537,934

4.91

379

16. To authorise the Company to

make market purchases of its own

shares

209,977,845

97.9

4,504,380

2.1

38,755

17. To authorise the Company to call a general meeting (other than an annual general meeting) on not

less than 14 clear days' notice

210,749,843

98.24

3,770,758

1.76

379

Notes

The total number of shares on the register at close of business on 16 May 2023, being those eligible to be voted on at the AGM, was 249,169,872. Shareholders are entitled to one vote per share.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2 copies of the resolutions (other than those relating to ordinary business) will be submitted to the FCA National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

These results can also be viewed on the Genuit Group plc website at https://www.genuitgroup.com.

For further enquiries, please contact:

Emma Versluys

Group Legal Counsel and Company Secretary

+44 (0) 1138 315 315

Disclaimer

Genuit Group plc published this content on 18 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2023 10:38:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
fermer