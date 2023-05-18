Genuit : Result of AGM -2023

Genuit Group plc announces that at the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company held today, all the Resolutions contained in the Notice of AGM were duly passed.
The total number of proxy votes received in respect of each such resolution 48 hours prior to the meeting is set out below.
Resolution
In favour
%
Against
%
Withheld /
Abstained
1. To receive the audited accounts of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2022 and the Directors' Report and the Auditor's
Report
212,790,425
99.85
318,386
0.15
1,412,169
2. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report for the year
ended 31 December 2022
204,887,663
95.51
9,631,778
4.49
1,539
3. To declare a final dividend of 8.2 pence per ordinary share of £0.001 each in the Company for the year ended 31 December
2022
214,520,601
100
0
0
379
4. To elect Mr Shatish Dasani as a
Director of the Company
206,612,876
96.32
7,904,725
3.68
3,379
5. To re-elect Mr Joe Vorih as a
Director of the Company
208,111,772
98.47
3,223,029
1.53
3,186,179
6. To re-elect Mr Paul James as a
Director of the Company
208,042,394
98.44
3,292,407
1.56
3,186,179
7. To re-elect Mr Kevin Boyd as a
Director of the Company
152,267,798
80.65
36,526,615 19.35 25,726,567
8. To re-elect Mr Mark Hammond
as a Director of the Company
208,149,467
97.03
6,365,482
2.97
6,031
9. To re-elect Ms Louise Brooke- Smith as a Director of the
Company
206,967,864
96.48
7,547,244
3.52
5,872
10. To re-elect Ms Lisa Scenna as
a Director of the Company
207,444,161
96.7
7,073,599
3.3
3,220
11. To reappoint Ernst & Young
LLP as auditor of the Company
204,622,971
98.71
2,677,177
1.29
7,220,832
12. To authorise the Audit
Committee to determine auditor's
remuneration
206,352,134
99.54
949,855
0.46
7,218,991
13. To authorise the Directors to
allot shares
209,920,664
97.86
4,599,629
2.14
687
14. To authorise the Directors to
allot shares for cash and to
disapply pre-emption rights
204,896,736
95.51
9,621,865
4.49
2,379
15. To authorise the Directors to
allot shares for cash and to
disapply pre-emption rights in
connection with an acquisition or
other capital investment
203,982,667
95.09
10,537,934
4.91
379
16. To authorise the Company to
make market purchases of its own
shares
209,977,845
97.9
4,504,380
2.1
38,755
17. To authorise the Company to call a general meeting (other than an annual general meeting) on not
less than 14 clear days' notice
210,749,843
98.24
3,770,758
1.76
379
Notes
The total number of shares on the register at close of business on 16 May 2023, being those eligible to be voted on at the AGM, was 249,169,872. Shareholders are entitled to one vote per share.
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2 copies of the resolutions (other than those relating to ordinary business) will be submitted to the FCA National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.