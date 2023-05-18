Genuit : Result of AGM -2023

GENUIT GROUP PLC

(the "Company")

Results of Annual General Meeting

18 May 2023

Genuit Group plc announces that at the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company held today, all the Resolutions contained in the Notice of AGM were duly passed.

The total number of proxy votes received in respect of each such resolution 48 hours prior to the meeting is set out below.

Resolution In favour % Against % Withheld / Abstained

1. To receive the audited accounts of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2022 and the Directors' Report and the Auditor's

Report 212,790,425 99.85 318,386 0.15 1,412,169

2. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report for the year

ended 31 December 2022 204,887,663 95.51 9,631,778 4.49 1,539

3. To declare a final dividend of 8.2 pence per ordinary share of £0.001 each in the Company for the year ended 31 December

2022 214,520,601 100 0 0 379

4. To elect Mr Shatish Dasani as a

Director of the Company 206,612,876 96.32 7,904,725 3.68 3,379

5. To re-elect Mr Joe Vorih as a

Director of the Company 208,111,772 98.47 3,223,029 1.53 3,186,179

6. To re-elect Mr Paul James as a

Director of the Company 208,042,394 98.44 3,292,407 1.56 3,186,179

7. To re-elect Mr Kevin Boyd as a

Director of the Company 152,267,798 80.65 36,526,615 19.35 25,726,567

8. To re-elect Mr Mark Hammond

as a Director of the Company 208,149,467 97.03 6,365,482 2.97 6,031

9. To re-elect Ms Louise Brooke- Smith as a Director of the

Company 206,967,864 96.48 7,547,244 3.52 5,872

10. To re-elect Ms Lisa Scenna as

a Director of the Company 207,444,161 96.7 7,073,599 3.3 3,220

11. To reappoint Ernst & Young