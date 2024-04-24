RULES

OF

GENUIT GROUP PLC LONG-TERM INCENTIVE PLAN

Board adoption: [date 2024] Shareholders' approval: [date 2024] Expiry date: [date 2034]

1.Interpretation2

2.Eligibility and Grant of Awards9

3.Performance Conditions10

4.Adjustment to Vesting of Awards11

5.Rights in relation to Shares and Dividend Equivalents11

6.Overall grant limits11

7.Individual grant limits11

8.Purported grant of an Award in excess of limits12

9.Vesting Date12

10.Suspension of Awards12

11.Circumstances in which malus and clawback can apply13

12.Operation of malus and clawback14

13.Exercise of Options17

14.Manner of exercise of Options17

15.Settlement of Awards18

16.Holding Period19

17.Alternative methods of settlement of Awards20

18.Lapse of Awards20

19.Termination of employment (Vesting and exercise period)21

20.Termination of employment (timing)22

21.Takeovers and liquidations22

22.Variation of share capital26

23.Tax liabilities27

24.Relationship with employment contract28

25.Notices29

26.Administration and amendment30

27.Third party rights32

28.Confidentiality32

29.Data Privacy32

30.Severability33

31.Governing law33

32.Jurisdiction33

Genuit Group plc Long-Term Incentive Plan 2

Interpretation

In this Plan, unless otherwise stated, the words and expressions below have the following meanings.

Acceptance Notice: a document, in the form prescribed by the Remuneration Committee from time to time, in which the Award Holder confirms that they accept these rules and the terms of their Award.

Acquiror: a person who obtains Control of the Company either alone or together with persons Acting in Concert (as defined in the City Code on Takeovers and Mergers published by the Panel on Takeovers and Mergers) with them or it.

Adoption Date: the date of the approval of the Plan by the Company's shareholders.

Award: any of the following:

a Conditional Share Award;

a Nil Cost Option;

a Phantom Share Award, or

a Phantom Option.

Award Certificate: a certificate setting out the terms of an Award, in accordance with rule 2.3, in the form prescribed by the Remuneration Committee from time to time.

Award Holder: an individual who holds an Award or, where applicable, that individual's personal representatives, and for the purposes of rules 11, 12, 16, 23, 24, 28 and 29 shall include a former Award Holder.

Bad Leaver: an Award Holder who ceases to be an Employee and is not a Good Leaver.

Board: the board of directors of the Company.

Business Day: a day other than a Saturday, Sunday or public holiday in England when banks in London are open for business.

Cash Award: any of the following (which confer no right on the Award Holder to receive Shares or any interest in Shares):

a Phantom Option; or

a Phantom Share Award.

Clawback Amount: an amount of value determined in accordance with rule 12.

Closed Period: has the same meaning as in UK MAR.

Company: Genuit Group plc incorporated and registered in England and Wales with number 06059130.

Conditional Share Award: a right to acquire for no cost a specified number of Shares on the Vesting Date.

Control: has the meaning given to it in section 995 of the Income Tax Act 2007.

Change of Control: an Acquiror acquires Control of the Company.

Dealing Day: a day on which the London Stock Exchange is open for business.

Dealing Restrictions: restrictions imposed by the Company's share dealing code, UK MAR, the Listing Rules or any applicable laws, codes or regulations which impose restrictions on dealing in shares and other securities.

Dilutive Shares: on any date, all shares of the Company which:

have been issued, or transferred out of treasury, on the exercise of options granted, or in satisfaction of any other awards made, under any Employees' Share Scheme (including the Plan) during the shorter of:

(i) the period of ten years ending on (and including) that date; and

(ii) the period since the Company's shares were first admitted to the Official List; and

remain capable of issue, or transfer out of treasury, under any Existing Award.

For the purposes of the above:

Shares subject to Transfer Only Awards (or similar under any other Employee Share Scheme operated by a Group Company), are not Dilutive Shares;

shares which were subject to rights which (i) lapsed or (ii) were surrendered or cancelled, will be ignored;

if, in the opinion of the Remuneration Committee, institutional investor guidelines cease to require treasury shares to be counted toward the above limit, paragraphs a and b in the definition of Dilutive Shares above shall be read without the words "or transferred out of treasury" and "or transfer out of treasury" respectively, and

where an event under rule 22 has taken place between the date of issue of the shares and the date on which the limit is to be calculated, the number of shares to be taken into account for the purposes of the above limit will be adjusted in the manner the Remuneration Committee considers appropriate to take account of such event.

Discretionary Dilutive Shares: Dilutive Shares which were acquired pursuant to, or remain subject to awards granted under, the Plan or any other discretionary Employees' Share Scheme.

Dividend Equivalent: has the meaning set out in rule 5.

Employee: any individual who is an employee (including an Executive Director) of a Group Company.

Employer Company: the Award Holder's employer or former employer.

Employer NICs: any secondary class 1 (employer) NICs (or the equivalent in any jurisdiction) that any Relevant Company is liable to pay (or reasonably believes it is liable to pay) as a result of any Taxable Event (or which it would be liable to pay in the absence of an election referred to in rule 23.1(g)) and which may be lawfully recovered from the Award Holder.

Employees' Share Scheme: has the meaning given to it by section 1166 of the Companies Act 2006.

Executive Director: (a) a director of the Company who is a member of the Board but is not a non-executive director, and (b) where applicable, a person who is not a director of the Company but who is (i) its chief executive officer, or (ii) where such a function exists in the Company, its deputy chief executive officer (in each case, however described).

Exercise Date: in relation to an Option, the date on which it is validly exercised.

Exercise Notice: a document in the form prescribed by the Remuneration Committee from time to time that the Award Holder must complete and return (together with any other documents or payments required under the Plan) to the Company in order to exercise an Option.

Existing Award: an option or any other right or award under which shares in the Company may be acquired or received, granted under any Employees' Share Scheme (including the Plan) after the Shares were first admitted to the Official List.

Good Leaver: an Award Holder who ceases to be an Employee due to any of the following reasons:

death;

ill health, injury or disability (in each case evidenced to the satisfaction of the Remuneration Committee);

their Employer Company ceasing to be a Group Company, or

the transfer of the business that employs the Award Holder to a person that is not a Group Company,

or for any other reason at the Remuneration Committee's discretion (except where an Award Holder is summarily dismissed).

Grant Date: the date on which an Award is, was, or is to be granted.

Grant Period: the period of 42 days commencing on the Adoption Date and, thereafter, the period of 42 days commencing on the Dealing Day immediately after the Company's announcement of its results for any period (unless, in each case, the Company is restricted from granting Awards during such periods as a result of any Dealing Restrictions, in which case the relevant Grant Period will be 42 days commencing on the Dealing Day after such Dealing Restrictions are lifted).

Group: the Company, any Subsidiary of the Company, any holding company of the Company (within the meaning of section 1159 of the Companies Act 2006) or any Subsidiary of the Company's holding company, each from time to time.

Group Company: any member of the Group from time to time.

Holding Period: the period that starts on the Vesting Date and ends on such date as the Remuneration Committee may specify, not ordinarily being earlier than two years from the Vesting Date.

ITEPA 2003: the Income Tax (Earnings and Pensions) Act 2003.

Listed: means that any part of the Company's ordinary share capital is admitted to the Official List (with consequent admission to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange) or any other internationally recognised investment exchange (which shall for these purposes be construed as the stock exchanges that are determined "recognised stock exchanges" in accordance with section 1005 of the Income Tax Act 2007 plus the Alternative Investment Market of the London Stock Exchange).

Listing Rules: the Listing Rules issued by the Financial Conduct Authority, as amended from time to time.

London Stock Exchange: London Stock Exchange plc or any successor body carrying on the business of the London Stock Exchange.

Market Value: means the market value of a Share as determined by the Remuneration Committee (acting fairly and reasonably) normally based on the average of the Middle Market Quotations for a period not exceeding the five consecutive Dealing Days immediately preceding the relevant date (but excluding any Dealing Days that fall in a Closed Period).

Middle Market Quotation: the mid-point between the closing 'buy' and 'sell' prices quoted on the relevant date (where the Shares are listed on the Official List and traded on the London Stock Exchange's market for listed securities, as derived from the Daily Official List).

NICs: National Insurance contributions or equivalent social security contributions in any other relevant jurisdiction.

Nil Cost Option: an option to acquire Shares for no payment.

Nominee: the person (including a trustee of an employee benefit trust) nominated by the Remuneration Committee to hold Shares on bare trust for the Award Holder subject to the rules and the terms of the Nominee Agreement.

Nominee Agreement: a document in the form prescribed by the Remuneration Committee from time to time, executed by the Nominee and the Award Holder that sets out the terms on which the Nominee holds Shares for the Award Holder (or former Award Holder).

Non-Option Award: a Conditional Share Award or a Phantom Share Award.

Official List: means the Official List maintained by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Option: a Nil Cost Option or a Phantom Option.

Ordinary Vesting Date: in respect of an Award, the later of (a) the Performance Measurement Date (if any, or, where the Award has multiple Performance Measurement Dates, the final Performance Measurement Date) and (b) the first Dealing Day following the end of the Vesting Period (or where that date falls in a Closed Period, the first Dealing Day following the end of that Closed Period).

Performance Condition: a condition set under rule 3 which:

must be satisfied before an Award (or part thereof) can Vest, and

is specified in the Award Certificate.

Performance Measurement Date: the date on which the Remuneration Committee determines the extent to which any Performance Condition(s) to which the Vesting of the Award (or part thereof) is subject has/have been satisfied. An Award may have more than one Performance Measurement Date.

Performance Period: the period over which performance is measured to determine the extent to which any Performance Condition(s) has/have been achieved, which in respect of Awards granted to Executive Directors shall not ordinarily be less than three years.

Phantom Option: an option to receive a cash payment on exercise equal to the Market Value of a specified number of Shares.

Phantom Share Award: a right to receive a cash payment on the Vesting Date equal to the Market Value of a specified number of Shares.

Plan: the Employees' Share Scheme constituted and governed by these rules, as amended from time to time.

Relevant Company: the Award Holder'sEmployer Company or any other person who is or could be required to account to any Tax Authority for a Tax Liability in respect of an Award Holder.

Relevant Number: has the meaning given in rule 21.1 (and, where applied to an event which is not a Change of Control, references in rule 21.1 to a Change of Control shall be read as references to that event).

Remuneration Committee: the remuneration committee of the Board as designated by the Board from time to time.

Rollover Period: the period determined by the Acquiror during which an Award Holder can surrender an Award as set out in rule 21.

Scheme of Arrangement: a compromise or arrangement under either section 899 or section 901F of the Companies Act 2006.

Share: a fully paid ordinary share of £0.001 nominal value (subject to rule 22) in the capital of the Company.

Subsidiary: a subsidiary as defined in section 1159 of the Companies Act 2006.

Tax Authority: His Majesty's Revenue & Customs (or any successor authority from time to time) or, where relevant, its equivalent in another jurisdiction.

Taxable Event: any event or circumstance that gives or may give rise to a liability for the Award Holder to pay (or for any Relevant Company to account to any Tax Authority for or in respect of the Award Holder or former Award Holder) a Tax Liability, in respect of:

the Award, including its Vesting, exercise, assignment or surrender for consideration, or the receipt of any benefit in connection with it;

any Shares (or other securities or assets):

(iii) 'earmarked' or held to satisfy (or in respect of which another 'relevant step' is taken in connection with) the Award (with the terms in inverted commas having the meaning given to them in Part 7A of ITEPA 2003);

(iv) acquired as a result of holding the Award (including on its Vesting or exercise), or

(v) acquired in consideration of the assignment or surrender of the Award;

any securities (or other assets) acquired or earmarked as a result of holding Shares (or other securities or assets) mentioned in paragraph (b);

entering into an election under section 430 or 431 of ITEPA 2003; or

any amount due under PAYE in respect of securities or assets within paragraph (a) to paragraph (d), including any failure by the Award Holder to make good such an amount within the time limit specified in section 222 of ITEPA 2003.

Tax Liability: the total of:

any income tax and primary class 1 (employee) NICs (or their equivalents in any jurisdiction) for which any Relevant Company is or may be liable to account (or reasonably believes it is or may be liable to account) as a result of any Taxable Event;

if the Employer Company, or the Company on behalf of the Employer Company, so directs (which shall be evidenced in the Award Certificate and/or Acceptance Notice), any Employer NICs (or similar liability in any other jurisdiction) that any Relevant Company is or may be liable to pay (or reasonably believes it is or may be liable to pay) as a result of any Taxable Event and that can be recovered lawfully from the Award Holder (unless having so directed, the Employer Company, or the Company on behalf of the Employer Company, directs otherwise under rule 23.2 before such liability arises) and

any related fines, penalties and interest.

Transfer Only Award: an Award which the Remuneration Committee has designated can be satisfied only by the transfer of Shares, other than treasury shares. An Award is not a Transfer Only Award if it can be satisfied using Shares which have been issued to a person who holds those Shares in a fiduciary capacity for the purposes of an Employees' Share Scheme.

UK MAR: the retained EU law version of the Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation (EU) 596/2014) which applies in the UK.

Vest: means

in relation to a Nil Cost Option, that it becomes exercisable, and

in relation to a Conditional Share Award, that the Award Holder becomes entitled to have the relevant Shares issued or transferred to them; and

in relation to a Phantom Share Award, that the Award Holder becomes entitled to payment of the amount due under the Phantom Share Award,

in each case, in accordance with these rules, and "Vesting" and "Vested" shall have a corresponding meaning.

Vesting Date: is the date on which the Award Vests, which shall (save where the Award has lapsed or been surrendered before such date) be the Ordinary Vesting Date or such other date as the Award Vests in accordance with these rules.

Vesting Period: the period that starts on the Grant Date and ends on such date as the Remuneration Committee may specify in the Award Certificate (provided that, in respect of Awards granted to Executive Directors, the end date will not normally be earlier than the third anniversary of the Grant Date unless the Remuneration Committee determines otherwise).

Year: a financial year of the Company as defined in section 390 of the Companies Act 2006.

Rule headings shall not affect the interpretation of the rules.

A person includes a natural person, corporate or unincorporated body (whether or not having separate legal personality).

Any Schedules to this Plan form part of the rules and shall have effect as if set out in full in the body of the rules. Any reference to the rules includes the Schedules.

A reference to a company shall include any company, corporation or other body corporate, wherever and however incorporated or established.

Unless the context otherwise requires, (a) words in the singular shall include the plural and in the plural shall include the singular and (b) a reference to one gender shall include a reference to the other genders.

A reference to a statute or statutory provision includes a reference:

to that statute or provision as from time to time consolidated, modified, re-enacted or replaced by any statute or statutory provision;

to any repealed statute or statutory provision which it re-enacts (with or without modification); and

to all subordinate legislation made from time to time under it.

A reference to writing or written includes email.

A reference to the Plan or to any other agreement or document referred to in the Plan is a reference to the Plan or such other agreement or document as varied or novated (in each case, other than in breach of the provisions of the Plan) from time to time.

Save where otherwise defined, references to rules and schedules are to rules of and schedules to the Plan.

Any words following the terms including, include, in particular, for example or any similar expression shall be construed as illustrative and shall not limit the sense of the words, description, definition, phrase or term preceding those terms.

The Interpretation Act 1978 applies to the Plan in the same way as it applies to an enactment.

Eligibility and Grant of Awards

Subject to the rules, the Remuneration Committee may grant an Award to any Employee it chooses during a Grant Period, or at any other time when, in the opinion of the Remuneration Committee, exceptional circumstances have arisen which justify the grant of an Award.

The Remuneration Committee may not grant Awards:

during a Closed Period; or

after the tenth anniversary of the Adoption Date.

The Remuneration Committee shall grant an Award by procuring that the Company executes a deed (or by such other method as the Remuneration Committee may decide). Multiple Awards may be granted to multiple Award Holders under a single deed. An Award Certificate shall be provided to each Award Holder as soon as reasonably practicable following the grant of the Award(s).

Each Award Certificate shall (without limitation):

state the Grant Date of the Award;

state the number of Shares in relation to which the Award is granted;

state the type of Award;

if a Holding Period applies to the Award, state the terms of the Holding Period;

state whether the Tax Liability will include Employer NICs (and if it is silent, the Tax Liability shall not include Employer NICs);

state whether Dividend Equivalents will apply to the Award, if known at the Grant Date;

specify any Performance Conditions set under rule 3 and any other conditions to which the Award is subject and, where relevant, the Performance Period;

specify the Vesting Period, and

include a statement that the Award is subject to the rules (which shall be incorporated in the Award Certificate by reference), in particular the Malus and Clawback and Tax Liabilities provisions.

No amount shall be paid by an Employee for the grant of an Award (save for nominal consideration if the Award is granted other than by deed).

It shall be a term of the grant and Vesting of every Award that the Award Holder unconditionally and irrevocably agrees:

to the provisions in rule 12 and rule 23 (and to sign and return an Acceptance Notice in accordance with the instructions set out therein and return it to the person to whom such notice specifies that it must be returned by the deadline set out therein (or to confirm their agreement to the terms of the Acceptance Notice by any other means specified by the Remuneration Committee)), and

to provide to the Company, within 14 days of a request by the Company, duly signed and executed originals of all documents (including documents of transfer or powers of attorney) considered necessary or desirable by the Company to effect or enforce the terms of rule 12 and rule 23.

The Company may require, as a term of making an Award, that, subject to the Award Holder being permitted to sell sufficient Shares to meet his or her obligations under the Plan, the Award Holder must retain any Shares he or she acquires pursuant to his or her Award unless and until he or she has met any requirement notified to the Award Holder by the Company from time to time for him or her to maintain a holding of a number of Shares.

Performance Conditions

On the Grant Date of any Award, the Remuneration Committee may specify one or more Performance Conditions to which the Vesting of the Award is subject. Awards granted to Executive Directors must, unless the applicable Directors' Remuneration Policy provides otherwise, be subject to one or more Performance Conditions which will be assessed over a Performance Period of normally at least three years.

The Remuneration Committee may amend or substitute any Performance Condition if an event occurs which causes the Remuneration Committee to consider that it would be appropriate to amend or substitute that Performance Condition, provided that the Remuneration Committee considers the varied Performance Condition to be:

no more difficult to satisfy than the original Performance Condition was at the Grant Date; and

not materially easier to satisfy than the original Performance Condition was at the Grant Date, unless the variation of the Performance Condition has been approved in advance by the Company in general meeting.

Adjustment to Vesting of Awards

The Remuneration Committee may adjust the formulaic vesting outcome of any Award (including to zero) if it does not consider the vesting outcome to be a fair reflection of the performance of the Company and / or the Award Holder, after having had regard to the wider circumstances and the performance of the Company over the performance period and the experience of shareholders and other stakeholders.

Rights in relation to Shares and Dividend Equivalents

An Award Holder has no voting, dividend or other rights attaching to the Shares over which their Award subsists before they acquire such Shares.

The Remuneration Committee may

0. grant an Award on the basis that the number of Shares to which it relates will be increased, or

0. determine at any time that an Award Holder will be entitled to a benefit (provided in the form of additional Shares or the cash equivalent) on (or shortly following) the Vesting Date or, in respect of an Option, the Exercise Date,

based on the value of some or all of the aggregate dividends (calculated on any basis the Remuneration Committee decides) paid on a Share in the period from the Grant Date to the Vesting Date of the relevant Award (or, where the Award is an Option which is subject to a Holding Period, the period between the Grant Date and the earlier of (i) the Exercise Date or (ii) the date of the last day of the Holding Period), multiplied by the number of Shares in respect of which the Award has Vested (or, in respect of an Option, the number of Shares in respect of which it has been exercised).

Overall grant limits

0. The Company may not grant an Award if that grant would result in the total number of Dilutive Shares exceeding 10% of the issued ordinary share capital of the Company.

0. The Company may not grant an Award if that grant would result in the total number of Discretionary Dilutive Shares exceeding 5% of the issued ordinary share capital of the Company.

Individual grant limits

0. The Company may not grant an Award to any Employee if that grant would result in the Market Value of Awards made to that Employee in that Year exceeding 250% of the Employee's basic annual salary as at the proposed Grant Date. However, unless the Company's Directors' Remuneration Policy states otherwise, Awards to Executive Directors are normally expected to be limited to 200% of their basic annual salary other than where the Remuneration Committee determines that exceptional circumstances exist (e.g. to facilitate a buyout award in the event of recruitment).

For the purposes of this rule 7.1, the 'Market Value of Awards' means the aggregate Market Value of Shares subject to Awards measured as at the Grant Date of the relevant Award.

1. Purported grant of an Award in excess of limits

1. If an Award is purported to be granted in breach of the limit(s) in:

Rule 6.1 and/or Rule 6.2, the Remuneration Committee may decide that the number of Shares over which the Award is purported to have been granted will, together with the number of Shares over which all other Awards have been granted on the same Grant Date, be reduced pro rata to the largest lower number that complies with Rule 6.1 and/or Rule 6.2, as appropriate. Where this Rule operates, when the number of Shares under the Award has been adjusted accordingly, an Award will take effect from the Grant Date as if it had been granted on the adjusted terms; and

Rule 7.1, the number of Shares over (or in respect of) which the Award is purported to have been granted will be reduced to the largest number that would comply with Rule 7.1 and the Award will take effect from the Grant Date as if it had been granted over the lower number of Shares at the outset.

1. Vesting Date

The Remuneration Committee will determine the extent to which any relevant Performance Condition(s) has/have been satisfied as soon as reasonably practicable after the end of the relevant Performance Period. Subject to rules 2.5, 9.2, 10.1, 12.2 and 16 and to the extent the Award has not Vested or lapsed already under these rules, the Award will Vest on the Ordinary Vesting Date (where the Award is subject to Performance Condition(s), to the extent those Performance Condition(s) have been met).

Where Dealing Restrictions would prevent an Award Holder from selling Shares they acquire on the Vesting of a Conditional Share Award to fund a Tax Liability which would arise on the Vesting of such Award, the Award will instead Vest on the first Dealing Day after such Dealing Restrictions cease to apply (unless the Remuneration Committee decides, if permitted by the relevant Dealing Restrictions, that the Vesting will not be so delayed).

Suspension of Awards

Notwithstanding any other rule of this Plan, an Award shall not Vest, and an Award Holder may not exercise an Option, at any time:

while disciplinary proceedings by any Group Company are underway against the Award Holder; or

while any Group Company is investigating the Award Holder's conduct and may as a result begin disciplinary proceedings.

Subject to rule 2.5 and rule 19, an Award that did not Vest on its expected Vesting Date (and an Option which the Award Holder was prevented from exercising) due to the application of rule 10.1 shall Vest (and an Option which has already Vested may be exercised) if the Remuneration Committee so determines within 21 Business Days of the conclusion of the disciplinary proceedings or investigation.

If the Remuneration Committee determines that the Award shall Vest (and/or may be exercised), the Vesting Date of that Award (and/or the date from which the Option may be exercised) shall be the date of the Remuneration Committee's determination (or, if that date falls in a Closed Period, the first Dealing Day following the end of that Closed Period).

If the Remuneration Committee does not determine that the Award shall Vest (and/or may be exercised), the Award shall lapse at the end of the 21-day period.

Circumstances in which malus and clawback can apply

Rule 11 applies in relation to an Award if rule 11.2 and rule 11.3 apply.

This rule 11.2 applies in relation to an Award if the Remuneration Committee, in its absolute discretion, determines that any of the following circumstances exist:

there is a material misstatement or restatement of the Company's financial results or an error in calculating the number of Shares over (or in respect of) which an Award was granted or Vests;

the Company has reasonable evidence of fraud, gross misconduct, dishonesty or other behaviour which would have entitled the Award Holder's employer to summarily dismiss them;

a Group Company or Business Unit that employs or employed the Award Holder, or for which the Award Holder is or was (in whole or as to a material part) responsible, has suffered a material health and safety breach;

the Award Holder's actions gave rise to serious reputational damage to, or the insolvency of, any Group Company or a relevant Business Unit

any such circumstances which the Remuneration Committee determines exist being the "Relevant Circumstances".

This rule 11.3 applies in relation to an Award if the Remuneration Committee, at its discretion, determines that, if the Relevant Circumstances had existed, and the Remuneration Committee had been fully aware that they existed:

at the Grant Date, or

in the case of an Award that has already Vested, at the date it Vested,

then:

the Remuneration Committee would not have granted the Award;

the Remuneration Committee would have granted the Award in relation to a smaller number of Shares; or

in the case of an Award that has already Vested:

it would not have Vested at all, or

it would have Vested in relation to a smaller number of Shares.

The Remuneration Committee may make a determination in relation to an Award under rule 11 at any time between the Award's Grant Date and the second anniversary of its Vesting Date provided that if, during the period between the Vesting Date and its second anniversary, two sets of audited accounts for separate Years of the Company have not been published, the period during which the Remuneration Committee may make such a determination will be extended until the date on which the second set of audited accounts is published.

If an investigation into the conduct or actions of an Award Holder has started before the end of the period of time in rule 11.4, the Remuneration Committee may, in its absolute discretion, determine the provisions of this rule 11 and rule 12 may be applied to the Award until such time as the Remuneration Committee determines following the conclusion of the investigation.

Operation of malus and clawback

This rule 12 applies to an Award if rule 11 applies to the Award. In this rule, references to Shares include Shares by reference to which a cash payment under a Cash Award is calculated and this rule shall apply mutatis mutandis to Cash Awards.

If at the date of the determination under rule 11.3, all or any part of the Award has not Vested (or, in the case of an Option, all or any part has not Vested or the part which has Vested has not been exercised), the Remuneration Committee may determine to cancel the Award (or part thereof, as applicable), impose further conditions on the Award, or reduce it by such number of Shares as the Remuneration Committee considers to be fair and reasonable, taking account of all circumstances that the Remuneration Committee considers to be relevant.

If at the date of the determination under rule 11.3, all or any part of the Award has Vested (and, in the case of an Option, all or any part has been exercised), the Remuneration Committee may determine a Clawback Amount in relation to the Award (or relevant part).

The Clawback Amount shall be such amount as the Remuneration Committee considers to be fair and reasonable, taking account of all circumstances that the Remuneration Committee considers to be relevant, but shall not be more than:

in relation to an Option that has been exercised, the greater of the following (plus any Dividend Equivalents paid to the Award Holder in respect of that Option):

the Market Value of the Shares over which it was exercised measured on the Exercise Date of the Option, and

the Market Value of the Shares over which it was exercised measured on the date of the determination;

in relation to a Non-Option Award, the greater of the following (plus any Dividend Equivalents paid to the Award Holder in respect of that Non-Option Award):

the Market Value of the Shares in respect of which the Award Vested measured on the Vesting Date, and

the Market Value of the Shares in respect of which the Award Vested measured on the date of the determination.

The Award Holder shall use his or her best endeavors to seek and obtain repayment or credit from the Tax Authority of any Tax Liability paid on the Award Holder's behalf in relation to the Award (or relevant part thereof) as soon as reasonably practicable and to notify the Company of their receipt of any credit or payment by the Tax Authority of an amount representing all or part of such Tax Liability (the "Tax Refund"). Within the 30 days following such notification, the Award Holder will pay to the Company an amount equivalent to the amount of the Tax Refund.

If the Award Holder has paid or is liable to pay any Tax Liability in relation to the Award or the Shares and which cannot be recovered from or repaid by the Tax Authority (whether directly or indirectly), the Remuneration Committee may in its discretion decide to reduce the Clawback Amount to take account of this amount (save where the calculation of the Clawback Amount already took into account any Tax Liability paid).

The Remuneration Committee is not obliged to determine a Clawback Amount in relation to any particular Award, even if the Remuneration Committee does determine a Clawback Amount in relation to other Awards to the same or other Award Holders which had the same Grant Date or Vesting Date.

The Company may, to the extent permitted by applicable law, obtain recovery of the Clawback Amount from the Award Holder in any (or any combination) of the following ways:

by reducing or cancelling any Options that the Award Holder has not exercised;

by reducing or cancelling any Non-Option Awards that have not yet Vested;

by reducing or cancelling any cash bonus payable to the Award Holder by any Group Company;

by reducing or cancelling any future or existing award made or option granted to the Award Holder under any cash-based or share-based incentive scheme or bonus scheme operated by any Group Company (other than any tax-advantaged scheme established under schedules 2 to 5 (inclusive) of ITEPA 2003);

by requiring the Award Holder to transfer Shares to the trustee of an employee benefit trust settled by a Group Company (or such other party as the Company may direct) for no consideration;

by causing any Shares held by the Nominee on behalf of the Award Holder to be forfeited for no consideration, with the consequence that the Award Holder no longer has any beneficial interest in those Shares; or

by requiring the Award Holder to make a cash payment equal to the Clawback Amount to a Group Company (or to such other person as the Company may direct) within 30 days of receiving a written demand by the Company for the same, and, for the purposes of section 15(1)(b) of the Employment Rights Act 1996 and any relevant laws in any other jurisdiction (in each case to the extent applicable), by accepting an Award the Award Holder consents to such payment being made and the Company receiving such payment (and, if the Award Holder fails to make such payment within the period of 30 days beginning with the date the demand was made, the Company or any other company may make appropriate deductions from any salary or other payment due to the Award Holder under or in connection with the Award Holder's employment or any payment due to the Award Holder on or following the termination of the Award Holder's employment, and, for the purposes of section 13(1)(b) of the Employment Rights Act 1996 and any relevant laws in any other jurisdiction (in each case to the extent applicable), by accepting an Award the Award Holder consents to such deductions being made).

If the Award Holder participates in another any cash-based or share-based incentive scheme or bonus scheme operated by a Group Company, and that other scheme contains a provision that has a similar effect to this rule 12, the Remuneration Committee may give effect to that provision in any of the following ways:

by reducing or cancelling any Options that the Award Holder has not exercised; or

by reducing or cancelling any Non-Option Awards that have not yet Vested.

Exercise of Options

An Award Holder may (and may only) exercise an Option in the period beginning with the Vesting Date and ending on the date the Option lapses in accordance with these rules.

An Award Holder may only exercise an Option to the extent that it has Vested and any other condition stated in the Award Certificate is satisfied.

An Award Holder may not exercise an Option at a time when its exercise is prohibited by, or would be a breach of, any Dealing Restrictions.

An Award Holder may not exercise an Option without having signed the Exercise Notice and made any arrangements, or entered into any agreements, that may be required pursuant to rule 12 and rule 23.

Manner of exercise of Options

An Option may only be exercised over the entire number of Shares in respect of which it has Vested or such other number as agreed with the Remuneration Committee.

The Award Holder shall exercise an Option (in whole or, where permitted, in part) by giving an Exercise Notice to the Company setting out the number of Shares over which the Award Holder wishes to exercise the Option. If that number exceeds the number over which the Option may be validly exercised at the time, the Company shall:

treat the Option as exercised only in respect of that lesser number; and

refund any excess amount paid by the Award Holder to be applied towards meeting any Tax Liability.

2. The Exercise Notice shall be accompanied by any payment required under rule 23 unless the Award Holder has entered into binding alternative arrangements to secure the payment of those amounts which are satisfactory to the Remuneration Committee.

The Exercise Notice shall contain or be accompanied by:

if the Option is exercised before the end of a Holding Period, the Nominee Agreement (if the Remuneration Committee so decides); and

any documents relating to arrangements or agreements required under rule 12 and rule 23.

Any Exercise Notice shall be invalid:

to the extent that it is inconsistent with the Award Holder's rights under these rules or the Award Certificate relating to the Option which the Award Holder is purporting to exercise;

if any of the requirements of rule 14.2, rule 14.3 or rule 14.4 are not met; or

if any payment referred to in rule 14.3 is made by a cheque that is not honoured on first presentation or that fails in any other manner to transfer the expected value to the Company.

The Company may permit the Award Holder to correct any defect referred to in rule 14.5 (but shall not be obliged to do so). The date of any corrected Exercise Notice shall be the date of the correction rather than the date of the original notice for all other purposes of the Plan.

Settlement of Awards

This rule 15 is subject to rule 17.

Within 30 days after the Vesting of a Conditional Share Award, or the valid exercise of a Nil Cost Option, the Company shall (unless prevented by any Dealing Restrictions, and provided it has obtained any necessary approvals or consents and the Tax Liability has been paid, or arrangements for it to be paid have been made to the satisfaction of the Remuneration Committee), allot and issue Shares or, as appropriate, procure their transfer to the Award Holder (or, if the Remuneration Committee so decides, the Nominee). No Participant shall have any interest in Shares until the time at which they are issued or transferred to him.

Where the Company is prevented by any Dealing Restrictions from allotting and issuing, or procuring the transfer of Shares, it will allot and issue, or procure the transfer of, the relevant Shares as soon as reasonably practicable after such Dealing Restrictions cease to apply.

Shares allotted and issued in accordance with rule 15.2 shall rank equally in all respects with the other shares of the same class in issue at the date of allotment, except for any restriction or any rights determined by reference to a date before the date of allotment.

Shares transferred in accordance with rule 15.2 shall be transferred free of any lien, charge or other security interest (other than any restriction on the Shares stated in the Award Certificate), and with all rights attaching to them, other than any rights determined by reference to a date before the date of transfer.

2. If the Shares are Listed, the Company shall apply to the appropriate body for any newly issued Shares allotted in accordance with rule 15.2 to be listed or admitted to trading on that exchange.

Within 30 days after the valid exercise of a Phantom Option or the Vesting of a Phantom Share Award, the Company shall pay (or procure the payment) to the Award Holder of the amount of cash due under the Award. The Company shall make such deductions from the payment as are required by law, including any withholding taxes, in accordance with rule 23.

Holding Period

If Shares are acquired by an Award Holder pursuant to an Award during a Holding Period, it is a term of the acquisition of those Shares that the Remuneration Committee may decide (at any time during the Holding Period) that:

1. the share certificates representing the relevant Shares shall be retained by an officer of the Company during the Holding Period (and, if at the time of the Remuneration Committee's decision, the Award Holder holds such share certificates, they will, within 21 days of receiving notice of the Remuneration Committee's decision, deliver those certificates to an officer of the Company) and/or

1. the Shares shall be held in the name of the Award Holder's Nominee on the basis of a Nominee Agreement, and if the Remuneration Committee does so decide:

the Award Holder agrees with the Company not to request their Nominee to transfer the Shares (including to the Award Holder themselves) during the Holding Period, save where required to fulfil an obligation under the rules of this Plan), and

if at the time of the Remuneration Committee's decision:

the Shares have not been issued or transferred to the Award Holder, the Shares will be issued or transferred to the Award Holder's Nominee, and references in the relevant rules to the issue or transfer of Shares to the Award Holder shall be construed as references to the issue or transfer of Shares to the Nominee to be held on behalf of the Award Holder in accordance with the rules of this Plan and the relevant Nominee Agreement,

the Shares have been issued or transferred to the Award Holder, the Award Holder will, within 21 days of receiving notice of the Remuneration Committee's decision, transfer such Shares to the Nominee.

During any applicable Holding Period, the Award Holder may not transfer, assign, charge or otherwise encumber or dispose of their legal or beneficial interest (or their beneficial interest where the Shares are held by a Nominee) in Shares acquired under a Share-settled Award (together, the "Held Shares") except:

in order to raise sufficient funds to pay a Tax Liability in relation to the Held Shares;

to the extent necessary to comply with rule 12 or rule 21, or

with the permission of the Remuneration Committee.

An Award Holder who breaches or attempts to breach rule 16.2 shall, unless the Committee determines otherwise, immediately forfeit for no consideration all interest in the Held Shares. The expression "forfeit" (in this rule and wherever else used in these rules) means that the Award Holder's beneficial interest in the Held Shares ceases to exist.

Alternative methods of settlement of Awards

Instead of delivering the number of Shares subject to a Nil Cost Option or Conditional Share Award, the Company may settle the Award by making a cash payment to the Award Holder equal to the Market Value of the Shares in respect of which the Award has Vested (or in the case of a Nil Cost Option, been exercised). Where the Company settles an Award in the manner described in this Rule, this shall be in full and final satisfaction of the Award Holder's rights under the Award.

Lapse of Awards

An Award Holder may not transfer or assign, or create any charge or other security interest over an Award (or any right arising under it) or otherwise encumber or dispose of an Award. An Award shall lapse if the Award Holder attempts to do any of those things, save that this rule 18.1 shall not prevent the transmission of an Award to an Award Holder's personal representatives on the death of the Award Holder.

In addition to any lapse provisions elsewhere in the rules, an Award shall lapse on the earliest of the following:

the Vesting Date, to the extent the Award does not Vest;

unless the Remuneration Committee decides otherwise, if the Award Holder has not returned a signed copy of the Acceptance Notice to the person to whom the Acceptance Notice states that it must be returned, on the deadline specified in the Acceptance Notice;

the tenth anniversary of the Grant Date (save that if any Option cannot be exercised during the period of 30 days ending with the tenth anniversary, because of any Dealing Restrictions, the Remuneration Committee may extend this date to such date as the Remuneration Committee determines appropriate to permit the Option to be exercised within a period (not exceeding 42 days) after the Dealing Restrictions cease to apply);

when required by and to the extent necessary to give effect to any reduction or cancellation under rule 12;

the date the Award Holder becomes a Good Leaver, to the extent the Award does not continue under rule 19.1;

to the extent the Award does not Vest under rule 19.2, on the relevant date specified in that rule;

in respect of Options, to the extent unexercised, at the end of the applicable period under rule 19.4 (as applicable);

the date the Award Holder becomes a Bad Leaver;

where rule 21 applies, the relevant time specified for the lapse of the Award under that rule (to the extent the Award does not Vest under that rule);

if the Remuneration Committee so determines under rule 22.2;

a breach of rule 28 (Confidentiality), unless the Remuneration Committee decides otherwise;

if the Award Holder becomes bankrupt under Part IX of the Insolvency Act 1986, applies for an interim order under Part VIII of the Insolvency Act 1986, proposes or makes a voluntary arrangement under Part VIII of the Insolvency Act 1986, or takes similar steps, or is similarly affected, under equivalent non-UK legislation,

unless the Remuneration Committee decides otherwise, the Award Holder, having been a Good Leaver by reason of retirement with the agreement of the Remuneration Committee, becomes employed in a paid executive role;

unless the Remuneration Committee decides otherwise, an Award Holder who has ceased to be an Employee materially breaches any confidentiality, non-competition, non-disclosure or non-solicitation agreement with any Group Company, or

the passing of an effective resolution, or the making of an order by the Court, for the insolvent winding-up of the Company.

Termination of employment (Vesting and exercise period)

If an Award Holder becomes a Good Leaver before the end of the Performance Period (or where there are no Performance Conditions, the Vesting Period), each Award they hold shall (save to the extent the Remuneration Committee decides otherwise) continue only in respect of a number of Shares (or in the case of a Cash Award, a number of notional Shares by reference to which the cash payment will be calculated) calculated in accordance with the formula N x (X/Y) (provided that X/Y shall not exceed 1) where:

1. N = the number of Shares in relation to which the Award was originally granted, less any Shares (i) already received by the Award Holder pursuant to the Award and/or (ii) in respect of which the Award has lapsed or been surrendered;

X = the number of days between (i) the date the Award Holder becomes a Good Leaver and (ii) the first day of the Performance Period (or where there are no Performance Conditions, the Vesting Period); and

Y = the number of days in the Performance Period (or where there are no Performance Conditions, the Vesting Period).

If the Award Holder becomes a Good Leaver before the Ordinary Vesting Date, the remainder of the Award (after the application of rule 19.1) will Vest on the earliest of:

1. the Ordinary Vesting Date, in respect of a number of Shares determined by the Remuneration Committee, taking account of the extent to which the Performance Condition(s) has/have been achieved;

the date on which the Award Vests under rule 21, after the application of rule 21.1(b) (to the extent applicable), and

such earlier date as the Remuneration Committee may specify, in respect of a number of Shares determined by the Remuneration Committee, taking account of the extent to which any Performance Conditions has/have been achieved over the period to date (or would, in the opinion of the Remuneration Committee, have been achieved over the full Performance Period),

save where the Award Holder becomes a Good Leaver by reason of death, when the remainder of the Award (after the application of rule 19.1) will Vest as soon as practicable after their death in respect of a number of Shares determined by the Remuneration Committee, taking account of the extent to which any Performance Conditions has/have been achieved over the period to date (or would, in the opinion of the Remuneration Committee, have been achieved over the full Performance Period).

2. If the relevant Award Certificate specifies different Performance Periods and/or Vesting Periods for different parts of an Award, each part of that Award shall be treated as a separate Award for the purposes of 19.1.

If the Award Holder becomes a Good Leaver before the Ordinary Vesting Date, they (or their personal representatives where they have died) may exercise the Option(s) during the six-month period (or period of one year where the Award Holder has become a Good Leaver by reason of death) beginning on the date it Vests under rule 19.2 above. An Award Holder who becomes a Good Leaver (or their personal representatives) on or after the Ordinary Vesting Date may exercise the Option(s) during the six-month period following the date the Award Holder becomes a Good Leaver (or where the Award Holder has become a Good Leaver by reason of death, until the first anniversary of the date of the Award Holder's death).

For the avoidance of doubt, when an Award Holder is a Good Leaver, any Holding Period shall continue to apply, unless the Remuneration Committee decides otherwise.

3. Termination of employment (timing)

For the purposes of rule 19, an Award Holder shall not be treated as ceasing to be an Employee until he or she no longer holds any office or employment with any Group Company. An Award Holder who ceases to be an Employee in circumstances where they retain a statutory right to return to work shall only be treated as having ceased to be an Employee from such time (if at all) as they cease to have such a right to return to work.

Takeovers and liquidations

Where a Change of Control occurs during the Performance Period (or where the Award is not subject to Performance Conditions, the Vesting Period), the Remuneration Committee will determine the number of Shares in respect of which an Award will Vest (and in the case of a Cash Award, the number of notional Shares by reference to which the cash payment will be calculated) (the "Relevant Number") as follows:

save (i) to the extent the Remuneration Committee decides otherwise, and (ii) in respect of an Award held by a Good Leaver where the number of Shares subject to the Award was reduced under rule 19.1, multiply the number of Shares in relation to which the Award was originally granted, less any Shares (i) already received by the Award Holder pursuant to the Award and/or (ii) in respect of which the Award has lapsed or been surrendered, by X/Y (provided that this shall not exceed 1) where:

X = the number of days between the first day of the Performance Period (or, where the Award is not subject to Performance Conditions, the Grant Date) and the date (or expected date) of the Change of Control; and

0. Y = the number of days in the Performance Period (or where the Award is not subject to Performance Conditions, the Vesting Period), and

an Award which is subject to any Performance Conditions will Vest (in accordance with the relevant rule(s) below, and after the application of rule 21.1(a) above, if applicable) taking into account the extent to which those Performance Condition(s) has/have in the opinion of the Remuneration Committee been achieved over the period ending on the date (or expected date) of the Change of Control (or would, in the opinion of the Remuneration Committee, have been achieved over the full Performance Period), and the Award shall lapse to the extent the Remuneration Committee decides that the Award shall not Vest.

3. Where the Remuneration Committee is required by rule 21.1 to determine the Relevant Number, and the relevant Award Certificate specifies different Performance Periods or Vesting Periods for different parts of an Award, the Remuneration Committee shall treat each part of that Award as a separate Award.

Change of Control where the Acquiror does not agree to rollover

Subject to rule 21.9 and 21.10, if (i) the Remuneration Committee does not decide under rule 21.6(a) that Awards shall Vest in advance of the Change of Control, and (ii) the Acquiror is not willing to make an agreement under rule 21.4:

all Awards which are not Vested shall Vest as soon as practicable after the Change of Control in relation to the Relevant Number of Shares and lapse in relation to the balance; and

an Award Holder may exercise all or any part of any Option which has Vested under (a) above (where rule 21.1 applies, in respect of not more than the Relevant Number of Shares or notional Shares) within the period of 30 days following Vesting, and all Options (including any Options which were already Vested at the time of the Change of Control) shall lapse to the extent unexercised by the end of that 30 day period.

Change of Control where the Acquiror agrees to rollover

Subject to rule 21.9 and 21.10, if a Change of Control occurs and (i) the Remuneration Committee has not decided under rule 21.6(a) that Awards shall Vest in advance of the Change of Control and (ii) the Acquiror has agreed that each Award Holder may, within the Rollover Period, surrender any Award in exchange for a replacement right ("New Award") to be granted on such terms and in relation to such shares of such company as the Acquiror and the Award Holder may agree, Awards may be so exchanged until the end of the Rollover Period.

Any Awards that are not so exchanged shall Vest in relation to the Relevant Number of Shares immediately following the end of the Rollover Period and lapse in relation to the balance, and any unexchanged Options which so Vest (or have already Vested) may be exercised (where rule 21.1 applies, in respect of not more than the Relevant Number of Shares or notional Shares) within 30 days following the end of the Rollover Period and shall lapse to the extent unexercised by the end of that 30 day period.

Vesting in advance of the Change of Control

If the Remuneration Committee considers that a Change of Control is likely to occur, the Remuneration Committee may in its absolute discretion:

decide that all Awards which are not Vested shall Vest in relation to the Relevant Number of Shares (or notional Shares), and

in respect of Options which Vest pursuant to rule 21.6(a) above (or have already Vested), request in writing that Award Holders give an Exercise Notice within a period to be specified by the Remuneration Committee ending before the Acquiror obtains Control of the Company.

If the Remuneration Committee decides under rule 21.6(a) that Awards shall Vest and/or makes a request pursuant to rule 21.6(b):

1. the Vesting of Awards, and the exercise of Options in respect of which a valid Exercise Notice has been received by the Company by the relevant deadline, shall take effect immediately before the Change of Control (or, in the case of a Scheme of Arrangement, within the period beginning with the time the Court sanctions the Scheme of Arrangement and ending on the scheme record time);

if an Award Holder fails to give an Exercise Notice in respect of their Option within the time period specified by the Remuneration Committee in any written request made pursuant to rule 21.6(b), then unless before the occurrence of the Change of Control the Award Holder has irrevocably agreed with the prospective Acquiror to surrender the Option pursuant to rule 21.4, his or her Option shall lapse on the occurrence of the Change of Control (which in respect of a Scheme of Arrangement shall for the purposes of this rule be deemed to be when the scheme becomes effective), and

if the anticipated Change of Control does not occur, the Vesting of Awards pursuant to rule 21.621.6(a) and 21.7(a) shall be treated as having no effect, any Exercise Notice given pursuant to rule 21.6(b) shall be deemed never to have been given, and all Awards shall continue on their terms.

Compulsory acquisitions

If any person becomes bound or entitled to acquire Shares under sections 979 to 982 or 983 to 985 of the Companies Act 2006:

all Awards shall Vest in relation to the Relevant Number of Shares (or notional Shares) and lapse in relation to the balance; and

an Award Holder may exercise all or any part of any Option (where rule 21.1 applies, in respect of not more than the Relevant Number of Shares or notional Shares) at any time when the person remains so bound or entitled and the Option shall lapse to the extent unexercised at the end of the period during which that person first becomes bound or entitled (unless it is exchanged under rule 21.4).

Internal reorganisations and compulsory rollover

If the Acquiror is a company and its shareholders and the proportion of its shares held by each of them following completion of the Change of Control are substantially the same as the shareholders and their shareholdings in the Company immediately before the Change of Control, any outstanding Awards will be automatically exchanged for awards on the same terms (mutatis mutandis) over shares in the Acquiror, unless the Remuneration Committee decides that this rule 21.9 shall not apply. Where Awards are so exchanged, the Plan shall be interpreted in relation to any replacement awards as if references to the Company were references to the Acquiror.

If the Remuneration Committee decides (before the Change of Control, and whether that Change of Control falls within rule 21.9 or not) that an Award will be exchanged automatically, the Award will not Vest but will be automatically exchanged in consideration of the grant of a new award which, in the opinion of the Remuneration Committee, is equivalent to the Award, but relates to shares in a different company (whether the Acquiror or a different company).

Solvent Winding up

If the shareholders of the Company receive notice of a resolution for the voluntary and solvent winding up of the Company:

all Non-Option Awards shall Vest upon the passing of that resolution in relation to the Relevant Number of Shares (or notional Shares) and lapse in relation to the balance; and

any Award Holder may exercise an Option (where rule 21.1 applies, in respect of not more than the Relevant Number of Shares or notional Shares) at any time before that resolution is passed, conditional upon (and taking effect immediately before) the passing of that resolution, and if the Award Holder does not exercise the Option, it shall lapse when the winding up begins.

The Remuneration Committee shall notify Award Holders of any event that is relevant to Awards under this rule 21 within a reasonable period after the Remuneration Committee becomes aware of it.

Variation of share capital

This rule 22 applies where there is:

a variation of share capital (including a capitalisation issue, rights issue, consolidation, subdivision or reduction of the share capital of the Company, a vendor placing with clawback, a vendor rights offer or a cash open offer, but excludes a scrip dividend),

an extraordinary distribution to shareholders (including a demerger or special dividend),

the Company ceases to be Listed, or

other event which may, in the opinion of the Remuneration Committee, affect the current or future value of Shares.

If notice is given to shareholders of the Company of a proposed extraordinary distribution or there is an event within 22.1(c) or (d), which (in each case) the Remuneration Committee considers may affect the current or future value of Shares, it may determine that:

Awards shall Vest in relation to the Relevant Number of Shares or notional Shares (as if the extraordinary distribution were a Change of Control); and

an Award Holder may exercise all or any part of any Option (where the Option has Vested pursuant to (a) above, in respect of not more than the Relevant Number of Shares or notional Shares) within one month, and it will lapse at the end of that period to the extent unexercised.

The Vesting of Awards and exercise of Options shall be conditional on the extraordinary distribution actually occurring and shall be treated as having no effect if the extraordinary distribution does not occur.

If the Remuneration Committee does not determine that Awards shall Vest and Options may be exercised, the Remuneration Committee may nevertheless make an adjustment to the Awards under rule 22.3.

If an event within 22.1 occurs and the Remuneration Committee considers that it may affect or has affected the current or future value of Shares, the Remuneration Committee may make such adjustment as it considers appropriate to:

the number of Shares subject to the Award,

the class and nominal value of shares subject to the Award, and

any Performance Condition to which the Award is subject.

The Remuneration Committee may take any actions it considers necessary to notify all affected Award Holders of any decision made under this rule 22 and may call in, cancel, endorse, issue or re-issue any Award Certificate as a result of any adjustment(s).

Tax liabilities

Each Award Holder unconditionally and irrevocably agrees as a term of the grant, holding and Vesting of an Award (and the exercise of an Option), and any right to receive any Shares, cash or other benefit under the Plan in relation to their Award:

to pay the Tax Liability to the Relevant Company;

to enter into arrangements to the satisfaction of the Company or Employer Company to pay the Tax Liability (including but not limited to (a) net settlement (i.e. the Company settling part of the Award in cash that it sends to HMRC in satisfaction of its PAYE and NIC withholding obligations) and (b) sell to cover (i.e. selling some of the Shares in which the Award Holder acquires a beneficial interest to cover such obligations));

to indemnify and keep indemnified the Relevant Company in respect of any Tax Liability;

that if they do not pay the Tax Liability to the Relevant Company within seven days of any Taxable Event, the Company or Employer Company, as appropriate, may:

if the relevant Taxable Event is the exercise of an Option or the Vesting of an Award, and the Shares are readily saleable at the time, retain and sell such number of Shares on behalf of the Award Holder as is necessary to meet the Tax Liability and any costs of such sale; or

deduct the amount of any Tax Liability from any payments of remuneration made to the Award Holder on or after the date on which the Tax Liability arose except that, in the case of NICs, the Relevant Company may only withhold such amount as is permitted by law or regulation from time to time;

to enter into a valid joint election under section 431(1) of ITEPA 2003 in respect of the Shares to be acquired on the Vesting of the Award or exercise of the Option, if required to do so by the Company or Employer Company, on or before the Vesting of the Award or exercise of the Option;

where the Tax Liability includes Employer NICs, that at the request of the Employer Company at any time before the Vesting of a Non-Option Award or the exercise of an Option, the Award Holder must validly elect, to the extent permitted by law, that the whole or any part of the liability for Employer NICs arising as a result of a Taxable Event shall be transferred to the Award Holder;

that the obligations above shall not be affected by any failure of the Company or their Employer Company to withhold shares or deduct from payments of remuneration under rule 23.1(d).

Where an Award Certificate and/or Acceptance Notice provides that Employer NICs form part of the Tax Liability, the Employer Company (or the Company on behalf of the Employer Company) may at any time after the Grant Date, but before the relevant Non-Option Award Vests or the Option is exercised, release the Award Holder from any obligations in respect of Employer NICs, so that Employer NICs do not form part of the Tax Liability.

Relationship with employment contract

This rule 24 shall apply notwithstanding any other provision of these rules.

The Plan shall not form any part of any contract of employment or terms of appointment between any past or present Group Company and any directors, officers or employees of any of those companies, and it shall not confer on any such persons any legal or equitable rights (other than those constituting the Awards themselves) against any past or present Group Company, directly or indirectly, or give rise to any cause of action in law or in equity against any Group Company.

The value of any benefit realised under the Plan by Award Holders shall not form any part of their pay, wages, remuneration or fees or be taken into account in determining any pension or similar entitlements.

The Employees to whom Awards are granted and the terms of such Awards shall be determined by the Remuneration Committee in its absolute discretion. The Remuneration Committee may at any time discontinue the grant of Awards or decide in any year not to grant any Awards. The grant of an Award does not give any Award Holder an entitlement (or any expectation of an entitlement) to any future grant of an Award pursuant to the Plan notwithstanding that other grants are made in a particular year to other Employees.

Nothing in the Plan or in any document executed under it will:

give any person any right to continue as an Employee;

affect the right of any Group Company to terminate the employment of any person without liability at any time with or without cause; or

impose on any Group Company, the Nominee or the Remuneration Committee or their respective agents and employees, any liability in connection with:

the loss of an Award Holder's benefits or rights under the Plan,

the failure or refusal of any person to exercise a discretion under the Plan, and/or

an Award Holder ceasing to be a person who has the status or relationship of an employee or director of Group Company for any reason as a result of the termination of the Award Holder's employment.

Award Holders and Employees shall have no rights (and by accepting their Award, an Award Holder waives any claim to such rights) to compensation or damages from any Group Company or any former Group Company on account of any loss in respect of Awards or the Plan where this loss arises (or is claimed to arise), in whole or in part, from:

any company ceasing to be a Group Company; or

the transfer of any business from a Group Company to any person that is not a Group Company.

This exclusion of liability shall apply however the change of status of the relevant Group Company, or the transfer of the relevant business, is caused, and however compensation or damages are claimed.

Award Holders and Employees shall have no rights (and by accepting their Award, an Award Holder waives any claim to such rights) to compensation or damages for any loss of any right or benefit or prospective right or benefit under the Plan which he or she might otherwise have enjoyed (including, without limitation, the lapse of Awards or part thereof by reason of his or her ceasing to be employed by any Group Company) where this loss arises (or is claimed to arise), in whole or in part, from:

termination of the office or employment by virtue of which he or she is or may be eligible to participate in the Plan with; or

notice to terminate office or employment given by or to,

any Group Company or any former Group Company. This exclusion of liability shall apply however termination of office or employment, or the giving of notice, is caused, and however compensation or damages are claimed (including, but not limited to, wrongful dismissal, breach of contract or by way of compensation for loss of office). By accepting an Award, an Award Holder shall be deemed to have agreed to all of the provisions of rule 24 above.

Notices

Subject to rule 25.3, any notice or other communication given under or in connection with the Plan shall be in writing and shall be:

delivered by hand or by prepaid first-class post or other next working day delivery service at the Appropriate Address; or

For the purposes of this rule 25.1, the Appropriate Address means:

in respect of the Company, the Company's registered office at the relevant time (currently, 4 Victoria Place, Holbeck, Leeds, England, LS11 5AE), provided the notice is marked for the attention of the Company Secretary;

in respect of an Award Holder, their address last known to the Company, or if the Award Holder has died, and notice of the appointment of personal representatives is given to the Company, any contact address specified in that notice, or

sent by email to the Appropriate Email Address.

For the purposes of this rule 25.1, Appropriate Email Address means:

in respect of the Company, the email address of the Company Secretary, at company.secretary@genuitgroup.com; and

in respect of an Award Holder, their work email address or such other e-mail address last known to the Company.

Any notice or other communication given under this rule 25 shall be deemed to have been received:

if delivered by hand, on signature of a delivery receipt, or at the time the notice is left at the appropriate address;

if sent by prepaid first-class post or other next working day delivery service, at 9.00 am on the second Business Day after posting, or, if provided, at the time recorded by the delivery service, and

if sent by email, at 9.00 am on the next Business Day after sending.

This rule does not apply to:

the service of any Acceptance Notice or Exercise Notice; and

the service of any proceedings or other documents in any legal action or, where applicable, any arbitration or other method of dispute resolution.

Administration and amendment

The Remuneration Committee shall administer the Plan.

3. The Remuneration Committee may amend the Plan from time to time, but:

no amendment will be made which would have a material adverse effect on the existing rights of an Award Holder (except in respect of a Performance Condition) unless it is made with the Award Holder's prior written consent or:

0. where every Award Holder who may be affected by such amendment has been invited to consent to the amendment and consent is given by a majority of those Participants, or

0. to enable any Group Company to comply with any relevant legal or regulatory requirement,

while Shares are admitted to the Official List, the Remuneration Committee may not make any amendment to the advantage of Employees or Award Holders if that amendment relates to:

0. the definition of Employee;

0. rule 6 or rule 7 (relating to overall grant limits and individual grant limits respectively);

0. the basis for determining an Award Holder's entitlement to, and the terms of, Shares or cash to be provided under the Plan, or

0. rule 22 (relating to the variation of share capital)

without the prior approval of the Company in general meeting (except for minor amendments to benefit the administration of the Plan, to take account of a change in legislation, or to obtain or maintain favourable tax, exchange control or regulatory treatment for Award Holders or for a Group Company).

The cost of establishing and operating the Plan shall be borne by the Group Companies in proportions determined by the Board.

Any decision under these rules and whether to consider making such a decision, shall be entirely at the discretion of the Remuneration Committee.

The Remuneration Committee shall determine any question of interpretation and settle any dispute arising under the Plan, including determining whether anything is material. In these matters, the Remuneration Committee's decision shall be final.

In making any decision or determination, or exercising any discretion under the rules, the Remuneration Committee shall act fairly and reasonably and in good faith.

The Company shall not be obliged to notify any Award Holder if an Option which has Vested is due to lapse.

The Company shall not be obliged to provide Award Holders with copies of any materials sent to the holders of Shares.

3. The Company shall at all times keep available sufficient authorised but unissued Shares to satisfy the Vesting (and in respect of Options, the exercise) in full of all Share-settled Awards (other than Transfer Only Awards) for the time being remaining capable of Vesting (and in respect of Options, exercised) under this Plan.

The Remuneration Committee may establish sub-plans to operate in overseas territories (overseas sub-plans), provided that:

all overseas sub-plans are subject to the limitations set out in rule 6 and rule 7;

only Employees who are resident in (or otherwise subject to the tax laws of) the relevant territory are entitled to participate in any overseas sub-plan, and

no Employee has an entitlement to awards under any overseas sub-plan greater than the maximum entitlement of an Employee under the Plan.

Any overseas sub-plan must be governed by rules similar to the rules of the Plan, but modified to take account of applicable tax, social security, employment, company, exchange control, trust or securities (or any other relevant) law, regulation or practice.

Third party rights

A person who is not a party to an Award shall not have any rights under or in connection with it as a result of the Contracts (Rights of Third Parties) Act 1999 except where these rights arise under any rule of the Plan (or any document entered into pursuant to, or in connection with, the Plan) for any Relevant Company that is not a party to an Award.

This does not affect any right or remedy of a third party that exists, or is available, apart from the Contracts (Rights of Third Parties) Act 1999.

The rights of the parties to an Award to surrender, terminate or rescind it, or agree any variation, waiver or settlement of it, are not subject to the consent of any person that is not a party to the Award as a result of the Contracts (Rights of Third Parties) Act 1999.

Confidentiality

Each Award Holder must keep the rules of the Plan and details of their Award (in each case save as publicly disclosed by the Company), the Acceptance Notice and the Award Certificate (the "Plan Documents") confidential, and must not disclose, or to permit the disclosure of, any of the terms of the Plan Documents to any third party (except as may be requested by the Company and save to the extent such disclosure is expressly protected by law or required by law, a court of competent jurisdiction or any governmental or regulatory authority).

Data Privacy

For the purpose of operating the Plan, the relevant Group Company will collect and process information relating to Employees and Award Holders in accordance with the privacy notice and other relevant documents which are available either on the Company website or on request from HR.

Severability

The invalidity or non-enforceability of one or more provisions of the Plan will not affect the validity or enforceability of the other provisions of the Plan, which will remain in full force and effect.

Governing law

The Plan and any dispute or claim arising out of or in connection with it or its subject matter or formation (including non-contractual disputes or claims) shall be governed by and construed in accordance with the law of England and Wales. The Remuneration Committee may, in its absolute discretion, determine that another law may apply to the application of the Plan outside England and Wales.

Jurisdiction

Each party irrevocably agrees that the courts of England and Wales shall have exclusive jurisdiction to settle any dispute or claim arising out of or in connection with the Plan or its subject matter or formation (including non-contractual disputes or claims).

3. Each party irrevocably consents to any process in any legal action or proceedings under rule 32.1 being served on it in accordance with the provisions of the Plan relating to service of notices. Nothing contained in the Plan shall affect the right to serve process in any other manner permitted by law.