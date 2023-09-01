Genuit Group PLC - Leeds, England-based provider of water, climate and ventilation systems for built environment - Tim Pullen will join on Monday as interim chief financial officer but not a board member.

Pullen's appointment follows Paul James' resignation, effective September 30, to take up another CFO position with a privately owned company. Genuit says it is making good progress in its process to select a permanent successor and an appointment will be announced in due course.

Pullen previously served as CFO of IQE PLC, an AIM-listed maker of semiconductor materials from 2019 to 2023, and as CFO of Arm Ltd from 2017 to 2019.

Current stock price: 319.00 pence

12-month change: down 4.2%

