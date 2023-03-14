Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Genuit Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GEN   GB00BKRC5K31

GENUIT GROUP PLC

(GEN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  06:27:13 2023-03-14 am EDT
275.50 GBX   -1.43%
06:16aGenuit profit hit by impairments and cyber attack but keeps dividend
AN
05:34aSocGen cuts Ferguson to 'hold' from 'buy'
AN
03:36aGenuit Group Posts Lower FY22 Attributable Profit
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Genuit profit hit by impairments and cyber attack but keeps dividend

03/14/2023 | 06:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Genuit Group PLC on Tuesday upped its annual dividend slightly, despite profit plummeting.

Genuit is a Leeds, England-based plastic pipes manufacturer, formerly known as Polypipe.

Revenue rose by 4.7% to GBP622.2 million in 2022 from GBP594.3 million in 2021. UK revenue jumped 5.0% to GBP560.8 from GBP534.1 million. The company said this was significant as it outperformed the wider UK construction market, which grew just 1.6% annually.

However, pretax profit fell by 28% to GBP45.4 million from GBP62.9 million.

Genuit explained that profit was hurt by heightened levels of non-underlying items. These increased to GBP40.0 million from GBP34.1 million in 2021, and were driven by non-cash amortisation and impairment charges of GBP30.0 million, up from GBP14.2 million.

The company added that results also suffered from a cyber incident that affected its production facility in south Wales during the second quarter of 2022. This cost the company GBP1.2 million.

Genuit declared a final dividend of 8.2 pence, unchanged year-on-year. This lifted the full-year dividend marginally to 12.3 pence from 12.2p.

Genuit said that so far in 2023, the company has traded in line with expectations. However, it expects "challenging and uncertain" market conditions to continue into 2023. It also anticipates lower volumes as seen in the second half of 2022.

Shares in Genuit were down 1.2% to 276.22 pence each in London on Tuesday morning.

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

All news about GENUIT GROUP PLC
06:16aGenuit profit hit by impairments and cyber attack but keeps dividend
AN
05:34aSocGen cuts Ferguson to 'hold' from 'buy'
AN
03:36aGenuit Group Posts Lower FY22 Attributable Profit
MT
03:04aEarnings Flash (GEN.L) GENUIT GROUP Posts FY22 Revenue GBP622.2M
MT
03:04aEarnings Flash (GEN.L) GENUIT GROUP Posts FY22 EPS GBX14.60
MT
03/10EXECUTIVE CHANGES: Power Metal Resources picks new CEO, confirms chair
AN
03/08Genuit Group plc Announces Board Changes
CI
02/27Genuit Group plc Appoints Shatish Dasani as Non-Executive Director, Audit Chair and Aud..
CI
2022Transcript : Genuit Group plc - Analyst/Investor Day
CI
2022DX shares jump as annual profit and revenue rise; Chair Series retires
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GENUIT GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 621 M 755 M 755 M
Net income 2022 53,1 M 64,5 M 64,5 M
Net Debt 2022 151 M 183 M 183 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,4x
Yield 2022 4,33%
Capitalization 695 M 845 M 845 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,36x
EV / Sales 2023 1,40x
Nbr of Employees 3 658
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart GENUIT GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Genuit Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENUIT GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 279,50 GBX
Average target price 362,71 GBX
Spread / Average Target 29,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joseph Michael Vorih Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul Anthony James Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Kevin James Boyd Chairman
Matt Pullen Chief Operating Officer & Director
Mark William Hammond Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GENUIT GROUP PLC-0.53%845
SAINT-GOBAIN16.43%30 340
ASSA ABLOY AB12.43%26 594
CARLISLE COMPANIES INCORPORATED0.67%12 404
OPPEIN HOME GROUP INC.6.71%11 411
MASCO CORPORATION7.67%11 283