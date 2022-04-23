Genus Paper & Boards : Price movement

all Irife

Genus Paper & Boards Ltd

(A Kailash Group Company)

CIN No : L21098UP2012PLC048300 PAN NO-AAECG5483A

April 23, 2022

TO,

Klml Attn: Mr. Bino`/ Yohannan Chief Manager (Surveillance)

Natlomal Stock Exchange of India Ltd Exchange Plaza, C.1 , Block G Bandra Kuha Complex, Bandra (E)

Munbai400051

Sub:- Clarlfication on Price Movement

Dear Sir,

With reference to your e-mail & letter clated Aprll 2Z, 2022 havlng Ref. No.: NSE/CM/Survelllance/11901, please be informed that the Company in the recent past is disseminating to the Exchange all the events, information etc. that have a bearing on the operation or performance of the Company which includes all the price sensitive Information and is complying vyith the provisions of Regulation 30 of the SEBl (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Further, the Company is not aware about the reasons for the significant movement in Price/Volume of the security of the Company. However, we shall continue to keep the Exchange informed on price sensitive information, if any.

This is for your kind information please.

Thanking You

Boards Limited

Anuj Ahluwalia

(Compa ny Secreta ry)

