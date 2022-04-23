Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Genus Paper & Boards Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    538961   INE949P01018

GENUS PAPER & BOARDS LIMITED

(538961)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  04-21
25.10 INR   +4.80%
Genus Paper & Boards : Price movement

04/23/2022 | 01:49am EDT
Genus Paper & Boards Ltd

(A Kailash Group Company)

CIN No : L21098UP2012PLC048300 PAN NO-AAECG5483A

April 23, 2022

TO,

Klml Attn: Mr. Bino`/ Yohannan Chief Manager (Surveillance)

Natlomal Stock Exchange of India Ltd Exchange Plaza, C.1 , Block G Bandra Kuha Complex, Bandra (E)

Munbai400051

Sub:- Clarlfication on Price Movement

Dear Sir,

With reference to your e-mail & letter clated Aprll 2Z, 2022 havlng Ref. No.: NSE/CM/Survelllance/11901, please be informed that the Company in the recent past is disseminating to the Exchange all the events, information etc. that have a bearing on the operation or performance of the Company which includes all the price sensitive Information and is complying vyith the provisions of Regulation 30 of the SEBl (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Further, the Company is not aware about the reasons for the significant movement in Price/Volume of the security of the Company. However, we shall continue to keep the Exchange informed on price sensitive information, if any.

This is for your kind information please.

Thanking You

Boards Limited

Anuj Ahluwalia

(Compa ny Secreta ry)

Corporate Office : D-116, Okhla Industrial Area, Phase-I, New Delhi-110 020, India Ph. : +91-11-47114800

Regd. Office a Works unit-1 : Kanth Road, Aghwanpur, Moradabad-244001 (U.P.) Ph. : +91ro9837075702/3 GFT No : 09AAECG5483AIZP unit-2 i 8th K.M., Jansath ftoad Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh-251001 GST No : 09AAECG5483A2ZO

Genus Paper & Boards Ltd. published this content on 23 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2022 05:48:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 2 867 M 37,5 M 37,5 M
Net income 2021 76,9 M 1,00 M 1,00 M
Net Debt 2021 470 M 6,14 M 6,14 M
P/E ratio 2021 23,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 6 454 M 84,4 M 84,4 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,51x
EV / Sales 2021 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 433
Free-Float 30,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kailash Chandra Agarwal Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Sanjay Kumar Agarwal Chief Financial Officer
Ishwar Chand Agarwal Chairman
Anuj Ahluwalia Secretary & Compliance Officer
Udit Agarwal Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GENUS PAPER & BOARDS LIMITED115.08%84
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ-2.54%18 883
STORA ENSO OYJ20.35%16 781
SUZANO S.A.-13.51%15 176
SVENSKA CELLULOSA AKTIEBOLAGET SCA21.87%14 529
HOLMEN AB (PUBL)28.59%9 611