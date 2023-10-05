(Alliance News) - Genus PLC on Thursday said the Colombian government has given a favourable regulatory determination for Genus's PRRS virus-resistant pigs.

The Basingstoke, England-based animal genetics company said this approval enables the future sale of these pigs in Colombia.

PRRS stands for porcine reproductive and respiratory syndrome.

Genus said there are currently no effective vaccines vaccines or treatments for PRRS, labelling its own creation of a PRRS-resistant pig as therefore representing "a significant step forward in the welfare of pigs by protecting them from this devastating virus".

Genus said it used its gene editing platform to develop pigs resistant to PRRS. This was done by deleting a very small portion of the pigs' DNA that encodes a protein that the virus uses to enter and infect the pigs' cells. Genus said the pig is now resistant to PRRS with this "small" gene edit, as the virus is unable to enter the cells and replicate.

The Colombian government is the first to issue a determination for Genus's PRRS resistant pigs, Genus noted, enabling the future commercialisation of the pigs and allowing them to be treated in the same way as any other pigs in Colombia.

Genus is pursuing further regulatory approvals in the US, Canada, China, Japan, Mexico, Brazil and other countries.

It said it expects a decision from the US Food & Drug Administration in the first half of 2024, followed by a phased global launch of the pigs, subject to receiving applicable regulatory approvals.

"We are delighted by this positive decision of the Colombian government," says Jorgen Kokke, chief executive officer of Genus.

"It represents an important step towards giving pig producers the ability to address this devastating disease and to improve the health and well-being of pigs and the sustainability of pork production globally."

Matt Culbertson, chief operating officer of Genus's swine division Pig Improvement Co, commented: "We look forward to making these pigs available to producers in Colombia and other markets, subject to regulatory approval, but it's important to understand that regulatory milestones like the one in Colombia don't automatically mean we will begin sales.

"As this will be the first gene edited pig sold commercially, we want to act responsibly, working closely and transparently with all stakeholders in the animal protein value chain."

Genus noted that PRRS is "one of the most significant diseases in the pig industry", causing severe respiratory distress, increased secondary infections, pregnancy loss and increased morbidity and mortality.

It is estimated that PRRS costs the US and EU pig industry approximately USD2 billion each year, Genus explained.

Shares in Genus were up 2.9% to 2,076.00 pence each in London on Thursday afternoon.

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News reporter

