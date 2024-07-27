Genus Power Infrastructures Limited at the Board of Directors meeting held on July 27, 2024, recommended a dividend of INR 0.60 (Sixty paisa) per equity share (60% of the Face Value of INR 1/-each) for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 (full year 2023- 2024). Payment of dividend is subject to approval of the Members at the ensuing 32nd Annual General Meeting.