Genus Power Infrastructures Limited at the Board of Directors meeting held on July 27, 2024, recommended a dividend of INR 0.60 (Sixty paisa) per equity share (60% of the Face Value of INR 1/-each) for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 (full year 2023- 2024). Payment of dividend is subject to approval of the Members at the ensuing 32nd Annual General Meeting.
|Genus Power Infrastructures Limited Recommends Dividend for the Financial Year Ended March 31, 2024
|CI
|Jul. 02
|Genus Power Arm Acquires Remaining 30% Stake in Maharashtra Akola Amravati Smart Metering
|MT
