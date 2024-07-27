Genus Power Infrastructures Limited is an India-based company that is primarily engaged in manufacturing/providing metering and metering solutions and undertaking engineering, construction and contracts on a turnkey basis. The Company operates through two segments: Metering business and Strategic investment activity. The Company's metering solutions include a range of electricity meters, such as multi-functional single phase and three-phase meters, current transformer (CT) operated meters, availability-based tariff (ABT) and grid meters, distribution transformer (DT) meters, prepayment meters smart meters, net meters, acute myocardial infarction (AMI) and mission data acquisition system (MDAS). The Companyâs engineering construction and contracts business undertakes turnkey power projects, such as substation erection of approximately 420 kilovolts (kV), laying up of transmission and distribution lines, rural electrification, switchyards and network refurbishment.