Genus Power Infrastructures : Press Release

TOTEX (CAPEX + OPEX) model under the Design Build Finance Own Operate and Transfer (DBFOOT) arrangement wherein the SEBs will not be required to undertake capex, as the same will be facilitated by Advanced Metering Infrastructure Service Provider (AMISP) a.k.a. system integrators. This will lead to robust order inflows, healthy topline growth, better operating margins as well as much improved working capital cycle for coming 6 to 7 years, staring from FY23, for Indian metering industry.

Apart from being a value-added product which is 3 to 4 times expensive than conventional meters, sale of Smart Meters is also accompanied with a lot of after-sales services. Thus, we expect significant revenue inflow from rendering of services towards smart meters, which normally has higher operating margins. This will all change the whole economic dynamics of Indian smart metering industry in coming years.

SEBs are increasingly getting convinced of TOTEX model, whereby they will not have to undertake any capex for smart meters and undertake monthly payments (which are secured) to AMISPs under 'pay-as-you-save model'. We as a company will play dual roles of being AMISP (as per our limited appetite) as well as being smart metering vendors (a.k.a. technology providers) to other AMISPs in ratio of about 30:70. The TOTEX model will lead to increased cash flow for SEBs, which should result in significant reduction of working capital cycle from the current levels. The payment for meters supplied to other AMISPs will be on LC basis.

Also, as the capex will be largely undertaken by AMISPs, the quality as well as timely supply of smart meters will be important criterions for them while deciding on giving orders to metering companies - rather than just finalizing on the basis of the lowest bidder. With our more than 20 years of historical track record of quality meter suppliers and economies of scale, we are better placed to capture the humongous opportunity size ahead of us.

As we embark on this journey of momentous upcycle of the Indian metering industry, we are confident of meeting the highest industry standards for we are a full-fledged vertically integrated company with backward integration and forward integration from the conceptual designing of the product to final packaging - wherein we build everything in-house from conceptualization, design, tools room, moulding machines, assembly lines, test labs as well as our own communication software for providing end-to-end solutions. This is our biggest USP as it gives us the capability to customize the products as per the individual requirements of our clients within the requisite timeframe with utmost cost efficiency. Being the largest player in the Indian metering industry, we are fully geared up to extract higher share of gain from the multi-fold jump in the industry size."

About Genus Power Infrastructure Ltd.:

Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd., started in 1995, is amongst the largest players in India's electricity metering solutions industry, with ~27% market share. Company is market leader in various kinds of meters and has developed 'smart metering solutions', with in house R&D centre. Company also has engineering, construction, and contracts (ECC) division which complements the existing meters business. Company has manufacturing plants across Jaipur, Haridwar and Guwahati with a total installed capacity of over 10 million meters. Our key customers include the major State electricity boards (SEB's) and private utilities.

For more information about the Company and its businesses, please visit our website www.genuspower.com

3