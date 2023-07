Genus Prime Infra Limited announced cessation of Mr. Kunal Nayar as Company Secretary & Compliance Officer and Key Managerial Personnal (KMP) of the Company, with effect from the close of business hours on 30th June, 2023, owning to his personal reasons. There is no other material reason other than mentioned herein. His successor would be appointed in due course and the same shall be intimated to the Stock Exchange.

The Board took note of the same at its meeting held on July 01, 2023.