Genworth Financial Announces Results of Annual Meeting

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE: GNW) announced the election of all nine director nominees at its 2022 annual meeting of stockholders yesterday. The board members re-elected were G. Kent Conrad, Karen E. Dyson, Jill R. Goodman, Melina E. Higgins, Thomas J. McInerney, Howard D. Mills III, Robert P. Restrepo Jr., Elaine A. Sarsynski, and Ramsey D. Smith.

At the annual meeting, stockholders also approved the advisory vote on named executive officer compensation. In addition, stockholders ratified the selection of KPMG LLP as Genworth’s independent registered public accounting firm for 2022.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE: GNW) is a Fortune 500 provider of products, services and solutions that help families address the financial challenges of aging. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, we apply our nearly 150 years of experience each day to helping people navigate caregiving options and fund their long-term care needs. Genworth is also the parent company of publicly traded Enact Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACT), a leading U.S. mortgage insurance provider. For more information on Genworth, visit genworth.com, and for more information on Enact visit enactmi.com.

