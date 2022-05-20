Log in
    GNW   US37247D1063

GENWORTH FINANCIAL, INC.

(GNW)
Delayed Nyse  -  05/19 04:00:02 pm EDT
3.960 USD   -1.00%
Genworth Financial Announces Results of Annual Meeting
BU
05/19GENWORTH FINANCIAL : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders - Form 8-K
PU
05/19GENWORTH FINANCIAL INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
Genworth Financial Announces Results of Annual Meeting

05/20/2022 | 07:31am EDT
Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE: GNW) announced the election of all nine director nominees at its 2022 annual meeting of stockholders yesterday. The board members re-elected were G. Kent Conrad, Karen E. Dyson, Jill R. Goodman, Melina E. Higgins, Thomas J. McInerney, Howard D. Mills III, Robert P. Restrepo Jr., Elaine A. Sarsynski, and Ramsey D. Smith.

At the annual meeting, stockholders also approved the advisory vote on named executive officer compensation. In addition, stockholders ratified the selection of KPMG LLP as Genworth’s independent registered public accounting firm for 2022.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE: GNW) is a Fortune 500 provider of products, services and solutions that help families address the financial challenges of aging. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, we apply our nearly 150 years of experience each day to helping people navigate caregiving options and fund their long-term care needs. Genworth is also the parent company of publicly traded Enact Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACT), a leading U.S. mortgage insurance provider. For more information on Genworth, visit genworth.com, and for more information on Enact visit enactmi.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 7 909 M
Net income 2022 573 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 3,57x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 022 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,26x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,25x
Nbr of Employees 2 500
Free-Float 84,2%
