    GNW   US37247D1063

GENWORTH FINANCIAL, INC.

(GNW)
05:48pm EDT 2023-05-18
5.700 USD   +3.07%
05:48pGenworth Financial Announces Results of Annual Meeting
BU
08:59aGenworth Financial : View Presentation
PU
08:49aGenworth Financial : 2023 Annual Meeting Of Stockholders
PU
Genworth Financial Announces Results of Annual Meeting

05/18/2023 | 05:48pm EDT
Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE: GNW) announced the election of all nine director nominees at its 2023 annual meeting of stockholders today. The board members re-elected were G. Kent Conrad, Karen E. Dyson, Jill R. Goodman, Melina E. Higgins, Thomas J. McInerney, Howard D. Mills III, Robert P. Restrepo Jr., Elaine A. Sarsynski, and Ramsey D. Smith.

At the annual meeting, stockholders also approved the advisory vote on named executive officer compensation and approved future advisory votes on named executive officer compensation every year. In addition, stockholders ratified the selection of KPMG LLP as Genworth’s independent registered public accounting firm for 2023.

About Genworth Financial
Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE: GNW) is a Fortune 500 holding company focused on empowering families to navigate the aging journey with confidence, now and in the future. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, Genworth provides guidance, products, and services that help people understand their caregiving options and fund their long-term care needs. Genworth is also the parent company of publicly traded Enact Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACT), a leading U.S. mortgage insurance provider. For more information on Genworth, visit genworth.com, and for more information on Enact visit enactmi.com.


© Business Wire 2023
05/05GENWORTH FINANCIAL INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and..
AQ
05/04Transcript : Genworth Financial, Inc., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 04, 2023
CI
05/04Genworth Financial's Q1 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Decline
MT
05/03Genworth Financial : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/03Earnings Flash (GNW) GENWORTH FINANCIAL Reports Q1 EPS $0.17
MT
05/03Genworth Financial Announces First Quarter 2023 Results
BU
05/03Earnings Flash (GNW) GENWORTH FINANCIAL Reports Q1 Revenue $1.85B
MT
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 7 507 M - -
Net income 2022 609 M - -
Net Debt 2022 385 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,45x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 643 M 2 643 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,31x
EV / Sales 2022 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 2 500
Free-Float 79,2%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 5,53 $
Average target price 5,00 $
Spread / Average Target -9,58%
Managers and Directors
Thomas J. McInerney President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jerome T. Upton Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Melina E. Higgins Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Kelly Saltzgaber Senior Vice President & Head-Portfolio Management
G. Kent Conrad Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GENWORTH FINANCIAL, INC.4.54%2 643
ALLIANZ SE3.98%90 100
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES8.82%88 110
CHUBB LIMITED-9.82%79 223
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD-5.38%68 678
BAJAJ FINSERV LTD.-8.56%27 352
