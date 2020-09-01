Genworth Financial : Mortgage Insurance Leaders Named as 2020 HousingWire Insiders

Credit Policy Sr. Manager Brenda King and Government Relations Director Marc Zinner recognized for industry excellence

RALEIGH, N.C., September 1, 2020 - Genworth Mortgage Insurance continues to lead the mortgage and housing industry forward through innovation, service, excellence and top talent. Credit Policy Senior Manager Brenda King and Government Relations Director Marc Zinner, were recently named as HousingWire Insiders for 2020 for their contributions to the mortgage industry by premier industry publication HousingWire.

'This year's Insiders represent the unsung heroes of their companies; the team that, behind the scenes, kept everything on track during unprecedented times,' HousingWire Magazine Editor Kelsey Ramírez said. 'This year, the need for the services of these 50 winners shown greater than ever, and they rose to the challenge.'

In its fifth year, the annual Insiders list honors 50 winners who are the 'go-to' team members in their companies and represent a wide range of occupations within the housing industry, from lending and real estate to investments and fintech. The Insiders are the professionals their companies turn to with their most important or challenging projects, and their contributions and hard work lead to superior results.

Anthony Guarino, Senior Vice President of Pricing & Credit Policy, Genworth Mortgage Insurance, remarks, 'Brenda is a tremendous asset to Genworth. She works tirelessly to improve her own skill set, and that of her team, by constantly seeking feedback and supporting her colleagues. Brenda's insatiable desire to make meaningful contributions to the business and industry is contagious and to be admired.'

'I've worked with Marc for years and his willingness to navigate policy and industry changes and find collaborative solutions, while doing it with a measure of common sense, are some of his greatest strengths. Marc continues to push all of us to stay at the top of our game and think differently about policies that impact our business,' said Duane Duncan, Senior Vice President of Government & Industry Relations, Genworth Mortgage Insurance.

Brenda King, Senior Manager, Credit Policy (Raleigh, N.C. resident)

Brenda is a true team player who maintains excellent relationships across all areas of the business and has long-been a firm believer in the popular saying, 'There's no 'I' in team,' and credits her success to her team, recognizing that they're stronger together. Recently, Brenda quickly stepped up to lead her team through a tremendous amount of COVID-19 underwriting guideline updates in partnership with the government-sponsored enterprises. Brenda's ability to get the most out of her team members by embracing and leaning on their differences in background, experiences and thought, makes her a thoughtful and creative leader.

Marc Zinner, Director, Government Relations (Raleigh, N.C. resident)

Marc is an integral member of Genworth Mortgage Insurance's Government Relations team whose main role is to connect the dots between the housing finance policy world and the business. Marc works closely with housing policy trade groups, consumer advocates, think tanks, members of Congress and the executive branch to positively influence laws and regulations that directly impact consumers, Genworth's lending partners, and internal business processes. Recently, Marc has spent a considerable amount of time focused on the mortgage industry's response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the CARES Act, while working closely with other business functions.

Genworth Mortgage Insurance works closely with lenders to help borrowers achieve the dream of homeownership sooner. To learn more about Genworth Mortgage Insurance, visit new.mi.genworth.com.

About Genworth Mortgage Insurance

Genworth Mortgage Insurance, an operating segment of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE: GNW), is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, and operates in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Genworth Mortgage Insurance works with lenders and other partners to help people responsibly achieve and maintain the dream of homeownership by ensuring the broad availability of affordable low down payment mortgage loans. Genworth has been providing mortgage insurance products and services in the U.S. since 1981.