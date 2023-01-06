Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Genworth Financial, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GNW   US37247D1063

GENWORTH FINANCIAL, INC.

(GNW)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2023-01-06 pm EST
5.230 USD   -0.57%
2022The man behind Trump World's myth of rigged voting machines
RE
2022AM Best Upgrades Issuer Credit Ratings for Most of Genworth Financial, Inc.'s U.S. Life Subsidiaries; Downgrades Credit Ratings of Genworth Life and Annuity Insurance Company
BU
2022GENWORTH FINANCIAL INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Genworth Financial Schedules Earnings Conference Call for February 7

01/06/2023 | 04:17pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE: GNW) today announced it would issue its earnings release containing fourth quarter results after the market closes on February 6, 2023. A conference call will be held on February 7, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss the quarter’s results.

Genworth’s earnings release and financial supplement will be available through the company's website, http://investor.genworth.com, at the time of their release to the public.

Genworth’s conference call will be accessible via telephone and Internet. The dial-in number for Genworth’s February 7 conference call is 888-208-1820 or 323-794-2110 (outside the U.S.); conference ID # 1572215. To participate in the call by webcast, register at http://investor.genworth.com. It is recommended to join the call at least 15 minutes in advance.

A replay of the webcast will be available on the company’s website for one year.

Prior to Genworth’s conference call, our publicly traded subsidiary, Enact Holdings, Inc. (Enact) (Nasdaq: ACT), announced it will hold a conference call on February 7, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss its results from the fourth quarter. Participants interested in joining Enact’s live question and answer session are required to pre-register by clicking here to obtain a dial-in number and unique PIN. To participate in the call by webcast, register at https://ir.enactmi.com/news-and-events/events. It is recommended to join the call at least 15 minutes in advance.

About Genworth Financial
Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE: GNW) is a Fortune 500 holding company focused on empowering families to navigate the aging journey with confidence, now and in the future. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, Genworth provides guidance, products, and services that help people understand their caregiving options and fund their long-term care needs. Genworth is also the parent company of publicly traded Enact (Nasdaq: ACT), a leading U.S. mortgage insurance provider. For more information on Genworth visit genworth.com, and for more information on Enact visit enactmi.com.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about GENWORTH FINANCIAL, INC.
2022The man behind Trump World's myth of rigged voting machines
RE
2022AM Best Upgrades Issuer Credit Ratings for Most of Genworth Financial, Inc.'s U.S. Life..
BU
2022GENWORTH FINANCIAL INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and..
AQ
2022Transcript : Genworth Financial, Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 02, 2022
CI
2022Genworth Financial : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
2022Genworth Financial : 3Q22 Earnings Summary Presentation
PU
2022Genworth Financial : 3Q22 Earning Summary Presentation
PU
2022Earnings Flash (GNW) GENWORTH FINANCIAL Posts Q3 EPS $0.31, vs. Street Est of $0.23
MT
2022Earnings Flash (GNW) GENWORTH FINANCIAL Posts Q3 Revenue $1.84B
MT
2022Genworth Financial Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GENWORTH FINANCIAL, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 7 832 M - -
Net income 2021 904 M - -
Net Debt 2021 354 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 2,31x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 611 M 2 611 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,33x
EV / Sales 2021 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 2 500
Free-Float 82,5%
Chart GENWORTH FINANCIAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Genworth Financial, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENWORTH FINANCIAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 5,26 $
Average target price 5,00 $
Spread / Average Target -4,94%
Managers and Directors
Thomas J. McInerney President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel J. Sheehan Vice President
Melina E. Higgins Independent Non-Executive Chairman
G. Kent Conrad Independent Non-Executive Director
Robert P. Restrepo Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GENWORTH FINANCIAL, INC.-0.57%2 611
CHUBB LIMITED1.72%92 789
ALLIANZ SE4.31%88 636
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES2.25%82 407
ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD-0.34%69 840
BAJAJ FINSERV LTD.-5.10%28 326