Genworth Financial : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders - Form 8-K

05/19/2022
8-K

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d)

OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

May 19, 2022

Date of Report

(Date of earliest event reported)

GENWORTH FINANCIAL, INC.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware 001-32195 80-0873306

(State or other jurisdiction of

incorporation or organization)

(Commission

File Number)

(I.R.S. Employer

Identification No.)

6620 West Broad Street, Richmond, VA 23230
(Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code)

(804)281-6000

(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

Not Applicable

(Former Name or Former Address, if Changed Since Last Report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2 below):

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class

Trading

Symbol(s)

Name of each exchange

on which registered

Class A Common Stock, par value $0.001 per share GNW NYSE (New York Stock Exchange)

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company ☐

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Item 5.07

Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

At the 2022 annual meeting of stockholders of Genworth Financial, Inc. ("Genworth"), held on May 19, 2022, the holders of Genworth's Class A Common Stock entitled to vote at the meeting (1) elected all nine of the director nominees for the ensuing year, (2) approved, on an advisory basis, the compensation of Genworth's named executive officers, and (3) ratified the selection of KPMG LLP as Genworth's independent registered public accounting firm for 2022.

The final voting results were as follows:

Proposal 1

Election of nine directors

Votes For Votes
Withheld 		Broker
Non-Votes

G. Kent Conrad

357,143,510 42,999,623 33,921,935

Karen E. Dyson

349,711,203 50,431,929 33,921,935

Jill R. Goodman

353,030,623 47,112,509 33,921,935

Melina E. Higgins

339,648,660 60,494,472 33,921,935

Thomas J. McInerney

356,070,419 44,072,713 33,921,935

Howard D, Mills, III

357,557,926 42,585,207 33,921,935

Robert P. Restrepo Jr.

353,191,057 46,952,076 33,921,935

Elaine A. Sarsynski

356,710,729 43,432,403 33,921,935

Ramsey D. Smith

356,716,313 43,426,819 33,921,935

Proposal 2

Votes For Votes
Against 		Abstentions Broker
Non-Votes

Advisory vote to approve named executive officer compensation

332,119,595 65,980,945 2,042,593 33,921,935

Proposal 3

Votes For Votes
Against 		Abstentions Broker
Non-Votes

Ratification of the selection of KPMG LLP as the independent registered public accounting firm for 2022

414,118,850 13,148,565 6,797,653 N/A

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

GENWORTH FINANCIAL, INC.
Date: May 19, 2022 By:

/s/ Michael J. McCullough

Michael J. McCullough
Senior Vice President and Corporate Secretary

Disclaimer

Genworth Financial Inc. published this content on 19 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2022 21:33:52 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
