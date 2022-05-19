Genworth Financial : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders - Form 8-K
05/19/2022 | 05:35pm EDT
8-K
UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
FORM 8-K
CURRENT REPORT
PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d)
OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
May 19, 2022
Date of Report
(Date of earliest event reported)
GENWORTH FINANCIAL, INC.
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
Delaware
001-32195
80-0873306
(State or other jurisdiction of
incorporation or organization)
(Commission
File Number)
(I.R.S. Employer
Identification No.)
6620 West Broad Street, Richmond, VA
23230
(Address of principal executive offices)
(Zip Code)
(804)281-6000
(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)
Not Applicable
(Former Name or Former Address, if Changed Since Last Report)
Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2 below):
☐
Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
☐
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
☐
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
☐
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Title of each class
Trading
Symbol(s)
Name of each exchange
on which registered
Class A Common Stock, par value $0.001 per share
GNW
NYSE (New York Stock Exchange)
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).
Emerging growth company ☐
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐
Item 5.07
Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.
At the 2022 annual meeting of stockholders of Genworth Financial, Inc. ("Genworth"), held on May 19, 2022, the holders of Genworth's Class A Common Stock entitled to vote at the meeting (1) elected all nine of the director nominees for the ensuing year, (2) approved, on an advisory basis, the compensation of Genworth's named executive officers, and (3) ratified the selection of KPMG LLP as Genworth's independent registered public accounting firm for 2022.
The final voting results were as follows:
Proposal 1
Election of nine directors
Votes For
Votes
Withheld
Broker Non-Votes
G. Kent Conrad
357,143,510
42,999,623
33,921,935
Karen E. Dyson
349,711,203
50,431,929
33,921,935
Jill R. Goodman
353,030,623
47,112,509
33,921,935
Melina E. Higgins
339,648,660
60,494,472
33,921,935
Thomas J. McInerney
356,070,419
44,072,713
33,921,935
Howard D, Mills, III
357,557,926
42,585,207
33,921,935
Robert P. Restrepo Jr.
353,191,057
46,952,076
33,921,935
Elaine A. Sarsynski
356,710,729
43,432,403
33,921,935
Ramsey D. Smith
356,716,313
43,426,819
33,921,935
Proposal 2
Votes For
Votes
Against
Abstentions
Broker Non-Votes
Advisory vote to approve named executive officer compensation
332,119,595
65,980,945
2,042,593
33,921,935
Proposal 3
Votes For
Votes
Against
Abstentions
Broker Non-Votes
Ratification of the selection of KPMG LLP as the independent registered public accounting firm for 2022
414,118,850
13,148,565
6,797,653
N/A
