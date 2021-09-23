Genworth Financial : Unaudited Pro Forma Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Form 8-K)

Unaudited Pro Forma Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

The following unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated financial statements and related notes are presented to show the effects of the initial public offering ("IPO") of common shares of Enact Holdings, Inc. ("Enact Holdings"), an indirect subsidiary of Genworth Financial, Inc. (the "Company"), on the Company's historical condensed consolidated financial statements. In addition, the unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated financial statements and related notes also present the effects of the purchase of common shares of Enact Holdings by certain investment funds managed by Bayview Asset Management, LLC in a concurrent private sale ("Private Sale") and the underwriters 30-day option to purchase additional common shares ("Over-Allotment Option") exercised by the underwriters on September 16, 2021. The net cash proceeds raised through the IPO, Private Sale and Over-Allotment Option (collectively the "Offering") triggered a mandatory prepayment ("Note Prepayment") under a provision of a secured promissory note owed to AXA S.A. ("AXA"). The unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated financial statements and related notes also gives effect to the contractually obligated Note Prepayment on the Company's historical condensed consolidated financial statements. The Offering closed on September 20, 2021 and the secured promissory note, including the Note Prepayment but excluding future claims still being processed, was fully repaid by the Company on September 21, 2021.

The unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated balance sheet as of June 30, 2021 is based on the assumption that the Offering and Note Prepayment to AXA was completed on June 30, 2021. Although the remaining balance of the secured promissory note was paid in full, the Company was contractually obligated to prepay approximately $177 million in accordance with the Note Prepayment provision of the secured promissory note owed to AXA. The Note Prepayment provision requires the Company, or Genworth Holdings, Inc. ("Genworth Holdings"), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, to prepay the secured promissory note upon receipt of net cash proceeds in excess of $352 million from a qualifying equity issuance from Enact Holdings. Accordingly, the unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated balance sheet as of June 30, 2021 only includes the portion of the Note Prepayment that was contractually required as a result of the Offering. The unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated statements of income for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and for the year ended December 31, 2020 are based on the assumption that the Offering and the mandatory portion of the Note Prepayment to AXA were completed on January 1, 2020.

The unaudited pro forma financial statements as of and for the periods presented are for illustrative and informational purposes only and are not intended to represent, or be indicative of, what the Company's financial position or results of operations would have been had the Offering or Note Prepayment been completed on the dates noted above. The unaudited pro forma condensed consolidated financial statements also should not be considered representative of the Company's future financial position or results of operations. The actual financial position and results of operations may differ significantly from the pro forma amounts reflected herein due to a variety of factors.

The pro forma adjustments are based upon currently available factual information and certain assumptions that the Company believes are reasonable under the circumstances. Actual amounts could differ materially from these estimates. The pro forma results should be read in conjunction with the financial statements and notes thereto in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the six months ended June 30, 2021.

After the Offering, the assets and liabilities of Enact Holdings will continue to be fully consolidated by the Company as the majority shareholder and there will be a component in equity attributable to the noncontrolling interests of Enact Holdings.

5