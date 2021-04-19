Log in
    GNW

GENWORTH FINANCIAL, INC.

(GNW)
Genworth Financial : Announces Filing of Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering by its U.S. Mortgage Insurance Business

04/19/2021 | 04:56pm EDT
RICHMOND, Va., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE: GNW) (Genworth, the Company) today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Genworth Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (GMHI), has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC) in connection with the proposed initial public offering (the offering) of its common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

J.P. Morgan and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC will serve as joint book-running managers for the proposed offering.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus, when available, may be obtained from: J.P Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at 1-866-803-9204; or Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com, or by telephone at (866) 471-2526.

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Genworth Financial
Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE: GNW) is a Fortune 500 insurance holding company committed to helping families achieve the dream of homeownership and address the financial challenges of aging through its leadership positions in mortgage insurance and long term care insurance. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, Genworth traces its roots back to 1871 and became a public company in 2004.

From time to time, Genworth releases important information via postings on its corporate website. Accordingly, investors and other interested parties are encouraged to enroll to receive automatic email alerts and Really Simple Syndication (RSS) feeds regarding new postings. Enrollment information is found under the "Investors" section of genworth.com.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/genworth-announces-filing-of-registration-statement-for-proposed-initial-public-offering-by-its-us-mortgage-insurance-business-301271906.html

SOURCE Genworth Financial, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
