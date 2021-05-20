Log in
Genworth Financial : Announces Results of Annual Meeting

05/20/2021 | 01:31pm EDT
RICHMOND, Va., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE: GNW) announced the election of all nine directors nominated at its 2021 annual meeting of stockholders today.  The board members re-elected were G. Kent Conrad, Karen E. Dyson, Jill R. Goodman, Melina E. Higgins, Thomas J. McInerney, Howard D. Mills, III, Debra J. Perry, Robert P. Restrepo Jr. and Ramsey D. Smith.  Following the 2021 annual meeting of stockholders, the Board of Directors elected Melina E. Higgins to serve as the Non-Executive Chair of the Board of Directors.

At the annual meeting, stockholders also approved the advisory vote on named executive compensation and the 2021 Genworth Financial, Inc. Omnibus Incentive Plan.  In addition, stockholders ratified the selection of KPMG LLP as Genworth's independent registered public accounting firm for 2021.

About Genworth Financial 

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE: GNW) is a Fortune 500 insurance holding company committed to helping families achieve the dream of homeownership and address the financial challenges of aging through its leadership positions in mortgage insurance and long term care insurance. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, Genworth traces its roots back to 1871 and became a public company in 2004. For more information, visit genworth.com.

From time to time, Genworth releases important information via postings on its corporate website. Accordingly, investors and other interested parties are encouraged to enroll to receive automatic email alerts and Really Simple Syndication (RSS) feeds regarding new postings. Enrollment information is found under the "Investors" section of genworth.com.

http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/genworth-financial-announces-results-of-annual-meeting-301296301.html

