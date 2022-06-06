Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia : Ceasing to be a substantial holder from PPT

Form 605

Corporations Law

Section 671B

Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder

To Company Name/Scheme GENWORTH MORTGAGE INSURANCE AUSTRALIA LTD ACN/ARSN 154 890 730

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name PERPETUAL LIMITED and its related bodies corporate ACN (if applicable) 000 431 827 There was a change in the interests of the _02_ /_06_/ _2022_ Substantial holder on The previous notice was given to the company on _02_ /_09_/ _2021_ The previous notice was dated _31_ /_08_/ _2021_

2. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest (2) of the substantial holder or an associate (3) in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of change Person whose relevant Nature of Consideration Class (6) and Person's votes given in relation number of interest changed change (4) affected to change (5) securities affected Refer to Annexure 2

3. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (3) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (7) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme as follows:

Name and ACN (if applicable) Nature of association

4. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name Address Perpetual Limited 18/123 Pitt Street Sydney, NSW 2000 Perpetual Investment Management Limited (PIML) 18/123 Pitt Street Sydney, NSW 2000 Perpetual Trustee Company Limited (PTCo) 18/123 Pitt Street Sydney, NSW 2000

Signature