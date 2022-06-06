Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia : Ceasing to be a substantial holder from PPT
Form 605
Corporations Law
Section 671B
Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder
To Company Name/Scheme
GENWORTH MORTGAGE INSURANCE AUSTRALIA LTD
ACN/ARSN
154 890 730
1. Details of substantial holder (1)
Name
PERPETUAL LIMITED and its related bodies corporate
ACN (if applicable)
000 431 827
There was a change in the interests of the
_02_ /_06_/ _2022_
Substantial holder on
The previous notice was given to the company on
_02_ /_09_/ _2021_
The previous notice was dated
_31_ /_08_/ _2021_
2. Changes in relevant interests
Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest (2) of the substantial holder or an associate (3) in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:
Date of change
Person whose relevant
Nature of
Consideration
Class (6) and
Person's votes
given in relation
number of
interest changed
change (4)
affected
to change (5)
securities affected
Refer to Annexure 2
3. Changes in association
The persons who have become associates (3) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (7) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme as follows:
Name and ACN (if applicable)
Nature of association
4. Addresses
The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:
Name
Address
Perpetual Limited
18/123 Pitt Street Sydney, NSW 2000
Perpetual Investment Management Limited (PIML)
18/123 Pitt Street Sydney, NSW 2000
Perpetual Trustee Company Limited (PTCo)
18/123 Pitt Street Sydney, NSW 2000
Signature
Print name Sylvie Dimarco
Capacity COMPANY SECRETARY
ANNEXURE 1 - Perpetual Investments Account Codes & Details
Perpetual Investment Management Limited (PIML), subsidiary of Perpetual Limited, as Responsible Entity for:
REGISTRATION DETAILS
only
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
44630
GPO Box 5302
Sydney NSW 2001
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
44639
GPO Box 5302
Sydney NSW 2001
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
44646
GPO Box 5302
Sydney NSW 2001
use
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
44731
GPO Box 5302
Sydney NSW 2001
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
44825
GPO Box 5302
Sydney NSW 2001
personal
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
45262
GPO Box 5302
Sydney NSW 2001
Sydney NSW 2001
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
45263
GPO Box 5302
Sydney NSW 2001
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
45265
GPO Box 5302
Sydney NSW 2001
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
45266
GPO Box 5302
Sydney NSW 2001
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
45264
GPO Box 5302
Sydney NSW 2001
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
45267
GPO Box 5302
For
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
45283
GPO Box 5302
Sydney NSW 2001
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
45308
GPO Box 5302
Sydney NSW 2001
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
45387
GPO Box 5302
Sydney NSW 2001
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
45468
GPO Box 5302
Sydney NSW 2001
This is Annexure 1 Page 1 of 6 referred to in Form 605
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
46706
GPO Box 5302
Sydney NSW 2001
only
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
46708
GPO Box 5302
Sydney NSW 2001
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
46737
GPO Box 5302
Sydney NSW 2001
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
46738
GPO Box 5302
Sydney NSW 2001
use
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
46740
GPO Box 5302
Sydney NSW 2001
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
46741
GPO Box 5302
Sydney NSW 2001
personal
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
46812
GPO Box 5302
Sydney NSW 2001
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
46823
GPO Box 5302
Sydney NSW 2001
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
46832
GPO Box 5302
Sydney NSW 2001
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
46743
GPO Box 5302
Sydney NSW 2001
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
45554
GPO Box 5302
Sydney NSW 2001
RBC Investor Services Australia Nominees Pty Ltd
46699
GPO Box 5430 Sydney NSW 2001
For
RBC Investor Services Australia Nominees Pty Ltd
44719
GPO Box 5430 Sydney NSW 2001
RBC Investor Services Australia Nominees Pty Ltd
44746
GPO Box 5430 Sydney NSW 2001
RBC Investor Services Australia Nominees Pty Ltd
44936
GPO Box 5430 Sydney NSW 2001
RBC Investor Services Australia Nominees Pty Ltd
45282
GPO Box 5430 Sydney NSW 2001
This is Annexure 1 Page 2 of 6 referred to in Form 605
RBC Investor Services Australia Nominees Pty Ltd
44752
GPO Box 5430 Sydney NSW 2001
UBS Nominees Pty Ltd
44657
Level 16 Chifley Tower
2 Chifley Square
Sydney NSW 2000
UBS Nominees Pty Ltd
44721
Level 16, Chifley Tower
2 Chifley Square
Sydney NSW 2000
UBS Nominees Pty Ltd
45027
Level 16 Chifley Tower
2 Chifley Square
Sydney NSW 2000
UBS Nominees Pty Ltd
45309
Level 16 Chifley Tower
2 Chifley Square
Sydney NSW 2000
Perpetual Investment Management Limited (PIML), subsidiary of Perpetual Limited, as Trustee for:
REGISTRATION DETAILS
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
ALL 'SS' CODES
GPO Box 5302
Sydney NSW 2001
Perpetual Investment Management Limited (PIML), subsidiary of Perpetual Limited, under Investment Management Agreements with:
REGISTRATION DETAILS
BNP Paribas Nominees Pty Ltd
44840
PO Box R209 Royal Exchange
NSW 1225
BNP Paribas Noms Pty Ltd
44861
P.O. Box R209 Royal Exchange
Sydney NSW 1225
BNP Paribas Nominees Pty Ltd
45315
PO Box R209 Royal Exchange
NSW 1225
BNP Paribas Nominees Pty Ltd
45353
PO Box R209 Royal Exchange
NSW 1225
BNP Paribas Nominees Pty Ltd
45399
PO Box R209 Royal Exchange
NSW 1225
BNP Paribas Nominees Pty Ltd
46698
PO Box R209 Royal Exchange
NSW 1225
BNP Paribas Nominees Pty Ltd
46735
PO Box R209 Royal Exchange
NSW 1225
This is Annexure 1 Page 3 of 6 referred to in Form 605
BNP Paribas Nominees Pty Ltd
46744
PO Box R209 Royal Exchange
NSW 1225
only
BNP Paribas Nominees Pty Ltd
46829
PO Box R209 Royal Exchange
NSW 1225
Citicorp Nominees Pty Ltd
44833
GPO Box 764G
Melbourne VIC 3001
Citicorp Nominees Pty Ltd
44834
GPO Box 764G
Melbourne VIC 3001
use
Citicorp Nominees Pty Ltd
44835
GPO Box 764G
Melbourne VIC 3001
Citicorp Nominees Pty Ltd
44837
GPO Box 764G
Melbourne VIC 3001
Northern Trust Company Melbourne Branch: HSBC Custody
personal
Nominees (Australia) Limited
46776
GPO Box 5302
Sydney NSW 2001
Citicorp Nominees Pty Ltd
46835
GPO Box 764G
Melbourne VIC 3001
Northern Trust Company Melbourne Branch: HSBC Custody
Nominees (Australia) Limited
44807
GPO Box 5302
Sydney NSW 2001
State Street Limited
45392
420 George Street
Sydney NSW 2000
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
46714
GPO Box 5302
Sydney NSW 2001
Northern Trust Company Melbourne Branch: HSBC Custody
Nominees (Australia) Limited
46765
GPO Box 5302
Sydney NSW 2001
For
HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited
46774
GPO Box 5302
Sydney NSW 2001
State Street Limited
46785
420 George Street
Sydney NSW 2000
JPMorgan Nominees Australia Limited
44823
Locked Bag 20049
Melbourne VIC 3001
JPMorgan Nominees Australia Limited
44828
Locked Bag 20049
Melbourne VIC 3001
This is Annexure 1 Page 4 of 6 referred to in Form 605
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Limited published this content on 06 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2022 07:01:10 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
