    GMA   AU000000GMA5

GENWORTH MORTGAGE INSURANCE AUSTRALIA LIMITED

(GMA)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  06/06 02:10:29 am EDT
2.980 AUD   +0.68%
GENWORTH MORTGAGE INSURANCE AUSTRALIA : Ceasing to be a substantial holder from PPT
PU
06/02GENWORTH MORTGAGE INSURANCE AUSTRALIA : Update - Notification of buy-back - GMA
PU
05/31GENWORTH MORTGAGE INSURANCE AUSTRALIA : Update - Notification of buy-back - GMA
PU
Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia : Ceasing to be a substantial holder from PPT

06/06/2022 | 03:02am EDT
For personal use only

Form 605

Corporations Law

Section 671B

Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder

To Company Name/Scheme

GENWORTH MORTGAGE INSURANCE AUSTRALIA LTD

ACN/ARSN

154 890 730

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name

PERPETUAL LIMITED and its related bodies corporate

ACN (if applicable)

000 431 827

There was a change in the interests of the

_02_ /_06_/ _2022_

Substantial holder on

The previous notice was given to the company on

_02_ /_09_/ _2021_

The previous notice was dated

_31_ /_08_/ _2021_

2. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest (2) of the substantial holder or an associate (3) in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of change

Person whose relevant

Nature of

Consideration

Class (6) and

Person's votes

given in relation

number of

interest changed

change (4)

affected

to change (5)

securities affected

Refer to Annexure 2

3. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (3) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (7) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme as follows:

Name and ACN (if applicable)

Nature of association

4. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

Perpetual Limited

18/123 Pitt Street Sydney, NSW 2000

Perpetual Investment Management Limited (PIML)

18/123 Pitt Street Sydney, NSW 2000

Perpetual Trustee Company Limited (PTCo)

18/123 Pitt Street Sydney, NSW 2000

Signature

Print name Sylvie Dimarco

Capacity COMPANY SECRETARY

ANNEXURE 1 - Perpetual Investments Account Codes & Details

Perpetual Investment Management Limited (PIML), subsidiary of Perpetual Limited, as Responsible Entity for:

REGISTRATION DETAILS

only

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

44630

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

44639

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

44646

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

use

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

44731

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

44825

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

personal

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

45262

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

Sydney NSW 2001

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

45263

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

45265

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

45266

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

45264

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

45267

GPO Box 5302

For

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

45283

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

45308

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

45387

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

45468

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

This is Annexure 1 Page 1 of 6 referred to in Form 605

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

46706

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

only

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

46708

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

46737

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

46738

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

use

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

46740

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

46741

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

personal

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

46812

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

46823

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

46832

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

46743

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

45554

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

RBC Investor Services Australia Nominees Pty Ltd

46699

GPO Box 5430 Sydney NSW 2001

For

RBC Investor Services Australia Nominees Pty Ltd

44719

GPO Box 5430 Sydney NSW 2001

RBC Investor Services Australia Nominees Pty Ltd

44746

GPO Box 5430 Sydney NSW 2001

RBC Investor Services Australia Nominees Pty Ltd

44936

GPO Box 5430 Sydney NSW 2001

RBC Investor Services Australia Nominees Pty Ltd

45282

GPO Box 5430 Sydney NSW 2001

This is Annexure 1 Page 2 of 6 referred to in Form 605

For personal use only

RBC Investor Services Australia Nominees Pty Ltd

44752

GPO Box 5430 Sydney NSW 2001

UBS Nominees Pty Ltd

44657

Level 16 Chifley Tower

2 Chifley Square

Sydney NSW 2000

UBS Nominees Pty Ltd

44721

Level 16, Chifley Tower

2 Chifley Square

Sydney NSW 2000

UBS Nominees Pty Ltd

45027

Level 16 Chifley Tower

2 Chifley Square

Sydney NSW 2000

UBS Nominees Pty Ltd

45309

Level 16 Chifley Tower

2 Chifley Square

Sydney NSW 2000

Perpetual Investment Management Limited (PIML), subsidiary of Perpetual Limited, as Trustee for:

REGISTRATION DETAILS

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

ALL 'SS' CODESGPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

Perpetual Investment Management Limited (PIML), subsidiary of Perpetual Limited, under Investment Management Agreements with:

REGISTRATION DETAILS

BNP Paribas Nominees Pty Ltd

44840

PO Box R209 Royal Exchange

NSW 1225

BNP Paribas Noms Pty Ltd

44861

P.O. Box R209 Royal Exchange

Sydney NSW 1225

BNP Paribas Nominees Pty Ltd

45315

PO Box R209 Royal Exchange

NSW 1225

BNP Paribas Nominees Pty Ltd

45353

PO Box R209 Royal Exchange

NSW 1225

BNP Paribas Nominees Pty Ltd

45399

PO Box R209 Royal Exchange

NSW 1225

BNP Paribas Nominees Pty Ltd

46698

PO Box R209 Royal Exchange

NSW 1225

BNP Paribas Nominees Pty Ltd

46735

PO Box R209 Royal Exchange

NSW 1225

This is Annexure 1 Page 3 of 6 referred to in Form 605

BNP Paribas Nominees Pty Ltd

46744

PO Box R209 Royal Exchange

NSW 1225

only

BNP Paribas Nominees Pty Ltd

46829

PO Box R209 Royal Exchange

NSW 1225

Citicorp Nominees Pty Ltd

44833

GPO Box 764G

Melbourne VIC 3001

Citicorp Nominees Pty Ltd

44834

GPO Box 764G

Melbourne VIC 3001

use

Citicorp Nominees Pty Ltd

44835

GPO Box 764G

Melbourne VIC 3001

Citicorp Nominees Pty Ltd

44837

GPO Box 764G

Melbourne VIC 3001

Northern Trust Company Melbourne Branch: HSBC Custody

personal

Nominees (Australia) Limited

46776

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

Citicorp Nominees Pty Ltd

46835

GPO Box 764G

Melbourne VIC 3001

Northern Trust Company Melbourne Branch: HSBC Custody

Nominees (Australia) Limited

44807

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

State Street Limited

45392

420 George Street

Sydney NSW 2000

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

46714

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

Northern Trust Company Melbourne Branch: HSBC Custody

Nominees (Australia) Limited

46765

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

For

HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

46774

GPO Box 5302

Sydney NSW 2001

State Street Limited

46785

420 George Street

Sydney NSW 2000

JPMorgan Nominees Australia Limited

44823

Locked Bag 20049

Melbourne VIC 3001

JPMorgan Nominees Australia Limited

44828

Locked Bag 20049

Melbourne VIC 3001

This is Annexure 1 Page 4 of 6 referred to in Form 605

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Limited published this content on 06 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2022 07:01:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 424 M 306 M 306 M
Net income 2022 189 M 137 M 137 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,98x
Yield 2022 10,1%
Capitalization 1 146 M 827 M 827 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,70x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,61x
Nbr of Employees 209
Free-Float 93,0%
Chart GENWORTH MORTGAGE INSURANCE AUSTRALIA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENWORTH MORTGAGE INSURANCE AUSTRALIA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 2,96 AUD
Average target price 3,29 AUD
Spread / Average Target 11,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pauline Blight-Johnston Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Michael Cant Chief Financial Officer
Ian Graham MacDonald Chairman
Jeremy Francis Chief Operating Officer
Gai Marie McGrath Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GENWORTH MORTGAGE INSURANCE AUSTRALIA LIMITED27.59%827
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.0.76%45 385
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES11.35%41 799
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.17.18%37 843
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION12.17%36 290
INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION12.32%25 821