    GMA   AU000000GMA5

GENWORTH MORTGAGE INSURANCE AUSTRALIA LIMITED

(GMA)
Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia : Notification regarding unquoted securities - GMA

03/28/2022 | 05:52pm EDT
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Entity name

GENWORTH MORTGAGE INSURANCE AUSTRALIA LIMITED

Date of this announcement Tuesday March 29, 2022

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security

+securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

GMAAA

SHARE RIGHTS

923,925

22/03/2022

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

GENWORTH MORTGAGE INSURANCE AUSTRALIA LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2 Registered number type ABN

1.3 ASX issuer code GMA

1.4 The announcement isNew announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement 29/3/2022

Registration number 72154890730

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

ASX +security code and description

GMAAA : SHARE RIGHTS

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued 22/3/2022

Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class

Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

Yes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.

Name of KMP

Name of registered holder

Number of +securities

Andrew Cormack

Andrew Cormack 139,171

Michael Cant

Michael Cant 133,499

Jeremy Francis

Jeremy Francis 121,913

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

A summary of the terms of the employee incentive scheme is set out in the 2021 Annual Report, lodged with ASX on 25 February 2022, a copy of which is available at investor.genworth.com.au/Investor-Centre/?page=asx-announcements

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Issue details

Issue details

Number of +securities

923,925

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Limited published this content on 28 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2022 21:50:25 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
