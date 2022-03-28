Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia : Notification regarding unquoted securities - GMA

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity SecuritiesAnnouncement Summary
Entity name
GENWORTH MORTGAGE INSURANCE AUSTRALIA LIMITED
Date of this announcement Tuesday March 29, 2022
The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred
Total number of
ASX +security
+securities to be
code
Security description
issued/transferred
Issue date
GMAAA
SHARE RIGHTS
923,925
22/03/2022
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
GENWORTH MORTGAGE INSURANCE AUSTRALIA LIMITED
We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.
1.2 Registered number type ABN
1.3 ASX issuer code GMA
1.4 The announcement isNew announcement
1.5 Date of this announcement 29/3/2022
Registration number 72154890730
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 2 - Issue details
Part 2 - Issue details
2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:has an existing ASX security code ("existing class")
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Part 3B - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
ASX +security code and description
GMAAA : SHARE RIGHTS
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued 22/3/2022
Will these +securities rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class
Yes
Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?
Yes
Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.
Name of KMP
Name of registered holder
Number of +securities
Andrew Cormack
Andrew Cormack 139,171
Michael Cant
Michael Cant 133,499
Jeremy Francis
Jeremy Francis 121,913
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms
A summary of the terms of the employee incentive scheme is set out in the 2021 Annual Report, lodged with ASX on 25 February 2022, a copy of which is available at investor.genworth.com.au/Investor-Centre/?page=asx-announcements
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
Issue details
Issue details
Number of +securities
923,925
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities
