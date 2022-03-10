Log in
Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia : Update - Notification of buy-back - GMA

03/10/2022 | 05:08pm EST
Notification of buy-back

Announcement Summary

Name of entity

GENWORTH MORTGAGE INSURANCE AUSTRALIA LIMITED

Announcement type

Update announcement

Type of update

Daily buy-back notification

Date of this announcement

11/3/2022

Reason for update

Daily buy-back notification

ASX Security code and description of the class of +securities the subject of the buy-back

GMA : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

The type of buy-back is:

On market buy-back

Total number of +securities bought back before previous day

4,888,947

Total number of +securities bought back on previous day

705,059

Notification of buy-back

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

GENWORTH MORTGAGE INSURANCE AUSTRALIA LIMITED

We (the entity named above) provide the following information about our buy-back.

1.2

Registration number type

Registration number

ACN

154890730

1.3

ASX issuer code

GMA

1.4 The announcement is

Update/amendment to previous announcement

1.4a Type of update

Daily buy-back notification

1.4b Reason for update

Daily buy-back notification

1.4c Date of initial notification of buy-back

23/11/2021

1.4d Date of previous announcement to this update

10/3/2022

1.5 Date of this announcement

11/3/2022

1.6 ASX Security code and description of the class of +securities the subject of the buy-back

GMA : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Part 2 - Type of buy-back

2.1 The type of buy-back is: On market buy-back

Part 3 - Buy-back details

Part 3A - Details of +securities, price and reason

3A.1 Total number of +securities on issue in the class of

+securities to be bought back

412,514,184

3A.4 Does the entity intend to buy back a minimum

number of +securities

No

3A.5 Does the entity intend to buy back a maximum

number of securities

No

3A.6 Name of broker or brokers who will offer to buy back +securities on the entity's behalf

Broker name:

UBS Securities Australia Limited

3A.9 Are the +securities being bought back for a cash consideration?

Yes

3A.9a Is the price to be paid for +securities bought back known?

No

3A.9a.1 In what currency will the buy-back consideration

be paid?

AUD - Australian Dollar

Part 3B - Buy-back restrictions and conditions

3B.1 Does the buy-back require security holder approval?

No

Part 3C - Key dates

On-marketbuy-back

3C.2 Proposed buy-back start date

8/12/2021

3C.3 Proposed buy-back end date

31/5/2022

P rt 3D - Other Information

3D.1 Any other information the entity wishes to notify to ASX about the buy-back

Company intends to buy back that number of shares having an aggregate value of up to $100,000,000. Company will not

buy back more than 10% of its ordinary shares without shareholder approval. Company reserves the right to vary,

suspend or terminate the buy-back at any time, or extend the buy-back period (subject to any regulatory or other

approvals required).

Disclaimer

Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Limited published this content on 10 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2022 22:04:59 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 472 M 347 M 347 M
Net income 2022 192 M 141 M 141 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,73x
Yield 2022 11,2%
Capitalization 1 146 M 843 M 843 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,43x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,29x
Nbr of Employees 209
Free-Float 96,6%
Chart GENWORTH MORTGAGE INSURANCE AUSTRALIA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENWORTH MORTGAGE INSURANCE AUSTRALIA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 2,81 AUD
Average target price 3,23 AUD
Spread / Average Target 15,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pauline Blight-Johnston Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Michael Cant Chief Financial Officer
Ian Graham MacDonald Chairman
Jeremy Francis Chief Operating Officer
David Foster Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GENWORTH MORTGAGE INSURANCE AUSTRALIA LIMITED28.88%896
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.2.50%47 484
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES9.55%41 386
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.-2.35%36 742
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION3.72%34 075
INTACT FINANCIAL CORPORATION13.42%25 619