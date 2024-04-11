Geo Energy Resources Limited is a Singapore-based coal producer. The Company is principally engaged in operating coal mines, coal production and selling coal throughout the region. It operates through three segments: Coal mining, Coal trading, and Mining services. The Coal mining segment includes production and sale of coal produced from operating its own coal mines. The Coal trading segment is engaged in the purchase and sale of coal from third parties. The Mining services segment consists of mining contracting and project management for mining activities conducted at third party mines. The Company also owns mining concessions and coal mines in East and South Kalimantan, Indonesia. Its subsidiaries include Geo Coal International Pte. Ltd, which is engaged in coal trading in Singapore; PT Geo Energy Coalindo, which is engaged in investment holdings in Indonesia, and Geo Coal International (HK) Limited, which is engaged in coal trading in Hong Kong.

Sector Coal