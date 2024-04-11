News

Announcement Title Annual General Meeting
Date & Time of Broadcast Apr 11, 2024 7:25
Status New
Announcement Reference SG240411MEET3MEK
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Lee Wei Hsiung
Designation Company Secretary
Financial Year End 31/12/2023
Event Narrative
Narrative Type Narrative Text
Additional Text Please refer to the following attachments: (1) Notice of AGM (2) Appendix to the Notice of AGM (3) Proxy Form
Event Dates
Meeting Date and Time 26/04/2024 10:00:00
Response Deadline Date 23/04/2024 10:00:00
Event Venue(s)
Venue(s) Venue details
Meeting Venue Level 4, Lotus Junior Meeting Room 4D & 4E, Marina Bay Sands, 10 Bayfront Avenue, Singapore 018956

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 153,709 bytes)
  2. Attachment 2 (Size: 372,324 bytes)
  3. Attachment 3 (Size: 111,651 bytes)

