|Announcement Title
|Annual General Meeting
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Apr 11, 2024 7:25
|Status
|New
|Announcement Reference
|SG240411MEET3MEK
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Lee Wei Hsiung
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Financial Year End
|31/12/2023
|Event Narrative
|Narrative Type
|Narrative Text
|Additional Text
|Please refer to the following attachments: (1) Notice of AGM (2) Appendix to the Notice of AGM (3) Proxy Form
|Event Dates
|Meeting Date and Time
|26/04/2024 10:00:00
|Response Deadline Date
|23/04/2024 10:00:00
|Event Venue(s)
|Venue(s)
|Venue details
|Meeting Venue
|Level 4, Lotus Junior Meeting Room 4D & 4E, Marina Bay Sands, 10 Bayfront Avenue, Singapore 018956
