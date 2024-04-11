News
|Announcement Title
|Cash Dividend/ Distribution
|Date & Time of Broadcast
|Apr 11, 2024 7:27
|Status
|New
|Corporate Action Reference
|SG240411DVCA1WZO
|Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
|Lee Wei Hsiung
|Designation
|Company Secretary
|Dividend/ Distribution Number
|Not Applicable
|Dividend/ Distribution Type
|Final
|Financial Year End
|31/12/2023
|Declared Dividend/ Distribution Rate (Per Share/ Unit)
|SGD 0.006
|Event Narrative
|Narrative Type
|Narrative Text
|Event Dates
|Record Date
|10/05/2024
|Ex Date
|09/05/2024
|Dividend Details
|Payment Type
|Tax Exempted (1-tier)
|Gross Rate (Per Share)
|SGD 0.006
|Net Rate (Per Share)
|SGD 0.006
|Pay Date
|17/05/2024
|Gross Rate Status
|Actual Rate
|Applicable for REITs/ Business Trusts/ Stapled Securities
- Attachment 1 (Size: 82,806 bytes)
Geo Energy Resources Limited published this content on 11 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 April 2024 23:38:04 UTC.