Announcement Title Cash Dividend/ Distribution
Date & Time of Broadcast Apr 11, 2024 7:27
Status New
Corporate Action Reference SG240411DVCA1WZO
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Lee Wei Hsiung
Designation Company Secretary
Dividend/ Distribution Number Not Applicable
Dividend/ Distribution Type Final
Financial Year End 31/12/2023
Declared Dividend/ Distribution Rate (Per Share/ Unit) SGD 0.006
Event Narrative
Narrative Type Narrative Text
Event Dates
Record Date 10/05/2024
Ex Date 09/05/2024
Dividend Details
Payment Type Tax Exempted (1-tier)
Gross Rate (Per Share) SGD 0.006
Net Rate (Per Share) SGD 0.006
Pay Date 17/05/2024
Gross Rate Status Actual Rate
Applicable for REITs/ Business Trusts/ Stapled Securities

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 82,806 bytes)

