  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. Geo Energy Resources Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RE4   SG2F24986083

GEO ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED

(RE4)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Geo Energy Resources : Business Update And Approval Of Production Quota For 2022

01/10/2022 | 04:48am EST
News

Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Jan 10, 2022 17:37
Status New
Announcement Sub Title BUSINESS UPDATE AND APPROVAL OF PRODUCTION QUOTA FOR 2022
Announcement Reference SG220110OTHRCY35
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Lee Wei Hsiung
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Please refer to the attachment.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 74,801 bytes)

Disclaimer

Geo Energy Resources Limited published this content on 10 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2022 09:47:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 609 M - -
Net income 2021 119 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 2,90x
Yield 2021 6,10%
Capitalization 343 M 343 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,56x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 524
Free-Float 29,4%
Chart GEO ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Geo Energy Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GEO ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,24 $
Average target price 0,31 $
Spread / Average Target 28,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kum Hon Tung Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Sheng Hua Tan Chief Financial Officer
Charles Antonny Melati Executive Chairman
Karyono Head-Technical & Engineering
Fransiskus Hartadi Alamsyah Manager-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GEO ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED-1.49%343
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED0.77%66 185
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED-0.49%18 455
YANKUANG ENERGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED1.81%14 618
COAL INDIA LIMITED7.46%13 022
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED4.44%11 717