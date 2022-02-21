Geo Energy Resources : Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Substantial Shareholder(s)/ Unitholder(s) - Notification In Respect Of Change In Interests Of Substantial Shareholders
Announcement Title
Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Interest of Substantial Shareholder(s)/ Unitholder(s)
Date & Time of Broadcast
Feb 21, 2022 17:35
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
NOTIFICATION IN RESPECT OF CHANGE IN INTERESTS OF SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDERS
Announcement Reference
SG220221OTHRHEST
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Lee Wei Hsiung
Designation
Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
Please refer to the attachment.
Additional Details
Person(s) giving notice
Substantial Shareholder(s)/Unitholder(s) (Form 3)
Date of receipt of notice by Listed Issuer
19/02/2022
Attachments
Attachment 1 (Size: 56,342 bytes)
Disclaimer
Geo Energy Resources Limited published this content on 21 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2022 09:40:06 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
Sales 2021
609 M
-
-
Net income 2021
119 M
-
-
Net Debt 2021
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
3,45x
Yield 2021
5,12%
Capitalization
408 M
408 M
-
Capi. / Sales 2021
0,67x
Capi. / Sales 2022
0,74x
Nbr of Employees
524
Free-Float
30,8%
Technical analysis trends GEO ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Bullish
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
1
Last Close Price
0,29 $
Average target price
0,31 $
Spread / Average Target
7,63%
