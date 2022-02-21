Log in
    RE4   SG2F24986083

GEO ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED

(RE4)
  Report
News 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Geo Energy Resources : Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Substantial Shareholder(s)/ Unitholder(s) - Notification In Respect Of Change In Interests Of Substantial Shareholders

02/21/2022 | 04:41am EST
News

Announcement Title Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Interest of Substantial Shareholder(s)/ Unitholder(s)
Date & Time of Broadcast Feb 21, 2022 17:35
Status New
Announcement Sub Title NOTIFICATION IN RESPECT OF CHANGE IN INTERESTS OF SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDERS
Announcement Reference SG220221OTHRHEST
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Lee Wei Hsiung
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) Please refer to the attachment.
Additional Details
Person(s) giving notice Substantial Shareholder(s)/Unitholder(s) (Form 3)
Date of receipt of notice by Listed Issuer 19/02/2022

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 56,342 bytes)

Disclaimer

Geo Energy Resources Limited published this content on 21 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2022 09:40:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
