    RE4   SG2F24986083

GEO ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED

(RE4)
  Report
Geo Energy Resources : Redemption Of The US$300,000,000 8.0% Senior Notes Due 2022

09/12/2021 | 08:32am EDT
News

Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Sep 12, 2021 20:15
Status New
Announcement Sub Title REDEMPTION OF THE US$300,000,000 8.0% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2022
Announcement Reference SG210912OTHRBS9O
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Lee Wei Hsiung
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Please refer to the attachments.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 246,991 bytes)
  2. Attachment 2 (Size: 186,169 bytes)

Disclaimer

Geo Energy Resources Limited published this content on 12 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2021 12:31:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 609 M - -
Net income 2021 119 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 2,09x
Yield 2021 8,48%
Capitalization 245 M 246 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,40x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 524
Free-Float 26,9%
Chart GEO ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Geo Energy Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GEO ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,18 $
Average target price 0,31 $
Spread / Average Target 78,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kum Hon Tung Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Sheng Hua Tan Chief Financial Officer
Charles Antonny Melati Executive Chairman
Karyono Head-Technical & Engineering
Fransiskus Hartadi Alamsyah Manager-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GEO ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED27.72%246
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED25.89%65 304
GLENCORE PLC44.21%61 426
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED59.53%22 416
YANZHOU COAL MINING COMPANY LIMITED151.29%17 338
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED151.93%16 037