Geo Energy Resources : Redemption Of The US$300,000,000 8.0% Senior Notes Due 2022
Announcement Title
General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast
Sep 12, 2021 20:15
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
REDEMPTION OF THE US$300,000,000 8.0% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2022
Announcement Reference
SG210912OTHRBS9O
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Lee Wei Hsiung
Designation
Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)
Please refer to the attachments.
Attachments
Attachment 1 (Size: 246,991 bytes)
Attachment 2 (Size: 186,169 bytes)
Disclaimer
Geo Energy Resources Limited published this content on 12 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2021 12:31:05 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
