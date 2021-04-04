Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Singapore Stock Exchange  >  Geo Energy Resources Limited    RE4   SG2F24986083

GEO ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED

(RE4)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Geo Energy Resources : Mandatory Offer To Purchase Covenant Falls Away

04/04/2021 | 06:42am EDT
News

Announcement Title General Announcement
Date & Time of Broadcast Apr 4, 2021 18:22
Status New
Announcement Sub Title MANDATORY OFFER TO PURCHASE COVENANT FALLS AWAY
Announcement Reference SG210404OTHRX712
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Lee Wei Hsiung
Designation Company Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below) Please refer to the attachment.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 431,435 bytes)

Disclaimer

Geo Energy Resources Limited published this content on 04 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2021 10:41:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 307 M - -
Net income 2020 94,9 M - -
Net cash 2020 13,4 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 2,05x
Yield 2020 4,34%
Capitalization 179 M 179 M -
EV / Sales 2019 1,15x
EV / Sales 2020 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 524
Free-Float 24,5%
Chart GEO ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Geo Energy Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GEO ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kum Hon Tung Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Sheng Hua Tan Chief Financial Officer
Charles Antonny Melati Executive Chairman
Karyono Head-Technical & Engineering
Fransiskus Hartadi Alamsyah Manager-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GEO ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED-6.52%179
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED9.73%56 632
GLENCORE PLC22.60%52 306
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED18.63%16 358
COAL INDIA LIMITED-2.44%11 097
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED56.22%10 452
