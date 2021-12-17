Log in
    RE4   SG2F24986083

GEO ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED

(RE4)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice::Daily Share Buy Back Notice

12/17/2021 | 06:29am EST
Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice::Daily Share Buy Back Notice Issuer & Securities
Issuer/ ManagerGEO ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITEDSecuritiesGEO ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED - SG2F24986083 - RE4
Stapled SecurityNo
Announcement Details
Announcement Title Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back NoticeDate &Time of Broadcast 17-Dec-2021 19:16:07Status NewAnnouncement Sub TitleDaily Share Buy Back NoticeAnnouncement ReferenceSG211217OTHR0EWHSubmitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)Lee Wei HsiungDesignationCompany SecretaryDescription (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)Share buy-back by way of market acquisition and all shares purchased are held as treasury shares.
Additional Details
Start date for mandate of daily share buy-back28/04/2021
Section A
Maximum number of shares authorised for purchase139,927,311Purchase made by way of market acquisitionYes
Singapore Exchange Overseas Exchange
Date of Purchase 17/12/2021
Total Number of shares purchased 1,500,000
Number of shares cancelled 0
Number of shares held as treasury shares 1,500,000
Highest/ Lowest price per share
Highest Price per share SGD 0.34
Lowest Price per share SGD 0.335
Total Consideration (including stamp duties, clearing changes etc) paid or payable for the shares SGD 506,193.79
Section B
Purchase made by way of off-market acquisition on equal access schemeNo
Section C
Cumulative No. of shares purchased to date^ Number Percentage#
By way of Market Acquisition 6,600,000 0.47
By way off Market Acquisition on equal access scheme 0 0
Total 6,600,000 0.47
#Percentage of company's issued shares excluding treasury shares as at the date of the share buy-back resolution^From the date on which share buy-back mandate is obtained
Section D
Number of issued shares excluding treasury shares after purchase1,413,353,113Number of treasury shares held after purchase6,600,000
Disclaimer

Geo Energy Resources Limited published this content on 17 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2021 11:28:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 609 M - -
Net income 2021 119 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 2,92x
Yield 2021 6,04%
Capitalization 348 M 348 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,57x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 524
Free-Float 27,4%
Technical analysis trends GEO ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,25 $
Average target price 0,31 $
Spread / Average Target 27,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kum Hon Tung Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Sheng Hua Tan Chief Financial Officer
Charles Antonny Melati Executive Chairman
Karyono Head-Technical & Engineering
Fransiskus Hartadi Alamsyah Manager-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GEO ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED82.07%348
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED32.88%67 569
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED46.68%20 857
YANKUANG ENERGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED186.45%16 869
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED115.45%12 544
COAL INDIA LIMITED10.56%12 109